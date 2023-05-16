5 simple summer meals that can work wonders for gut health

Summer season can kill appetite and make you crave for sweet and chilled foods that end up doing more harm than good. An improved gut health can help one fight acidity, bloating and constipation during summer. One needs to add the right probiotics and cooling foods to the diet to keep the gut healthy. So instead of your regular dal-chawal, you can go for curd-rice or opt for summer friendly grains like barley and ragi. Having buttermilk, sattu, coconut water, sugarcane juice can refresh you and help prevent digestive issues due to excessive heat. (Also read: Foods to eat and avoid as we approach summer) An optimum gut health is important during the scorching summer months(Pinterest)

"As the sweltering heat of summer looms on the horizon, many of us begin our quest to stay refreshed and comfortable. While we prioritize methods to reduce our body temperature through cool clothes or icy air conditioning, keeping our gut cool often goes overlooked. The gut is an indispensable player in our overall well-being, and maintaining its peak performance during the scorching summer months is crucial," says Shweta Arora, Functional Nutritionist and Founder of Elevate Health by Shweta Arora.

Arora suggests 5 simple summer meals that can improve gut health in hot weather:

1. Traditional curd rice

Curd rice is a delicious way to beat the summer heat while keeping your gut healthy. Loaded with probiotics, it maintains a healthy balance of gut bacteria and helps reduce digestive issues. Additionally, the light and easily digestible rice used in the dish is ideal for maintaining gut health during summer. Curd rice provides a good source of calcium and protein essential for healthy bones and muscles. Its cooling properties have a soothing effect on the body, regulating temperature and keeping the gut cool. So, enjoy a bowl of curd rice to cool down and nourish your gut this summer.

2. Barley salad

Looking for a refreshing and nutritious dish to keep your gut cool and healthy during the hot summer months? Look no further than barley salad. Barley is a high-fibre grain that promotes good digestion and reduces the risk of constipation and bloating, making it a perfect choice for maintaining a healthy gut. Plus, its fibre content promotes a feeling of fullness, making it less likely to overeat and strain your digestive system unnecessarily.

Barley is also a great source of essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin B6, iron, magnesium, and selenium, which help to support your immune system and reduce inflammation, preventing gut problems. The best part? A barley salad is light, refreshing, easy to prepare, and can be customised to suit your taste with various vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. With its fibre-rich, low-glycemic index, and nutrient-dense properties, a barley salad is ideal for keeping your gut cool and healthy this summer.

3. Good old chaach

Try buttermilk this summer. Made by diluting curd with water, it's rich in probiotics that aid digestion and reduce bloating and constipation. Buttermilk is also a low-fat and low-calorie drink packed with essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, potassium, and vitamin B12, all necessary for good gut health.

Add mustard seeds, mint, and curry leaves for a delicious twist. Mustard seeds are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory; mint and curry leaves are also full of antioxidants and have cooling properties that help regulate body temperature. Roast a teaspoon of mustard seeds, add a few curry leaves, and let them cook for a minute. After it cools down, add fresh mint leaves, and blend everything with buttermilk. This flavourful buttermilk drink is a great way to keep your gut cool and healthy during the hot summer months.

4. Sprouted moong dal salad

Sprouted moong salad is a refreshing summer dish supporting gut health. It's rich in fibre, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals that aid digestion and reduce the risk of constipation and bloating. Additionally, it's a low-fat and nutrient-dense meal that helps keep you hydrated and cool in the summer.

Adding curd to sprouted moong salad is an excellent option to enhance its gut-healthy benefits further. Curd contains probiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, promoting good digestion and reducing the risk of digestive issues. It's also a great source of calcium and protein, essential for maintaining strong bones and muscles.

Mix the sprouts with your preferred vegetables and herbs to prepare this dish, and add a generous amount of curd to the mixture. Season it with salt, pepper, and lemon juice for added flavour. With its versatile ingredients, sprouted moong salad with curd is a light and refreshing meal perfect for the hot summer while supporting optimal gut health.

5. Cooling ash gourd juice

Ash gourd juice, known as winter melon juice, is an ideal drink for hot summers to maintain optimal gut health. It is a great cooling food as it contains high water that keeps you hydrated and refreshed. Moreover, ash gourd juice helps balance the body's pH levels, reducing the risk of gut problems like acid reflux, bloating, and indigestion. Its high dietary fibre content keeps the gut clean and healthy, regulating blood sugar and reducing cholesterol levels.

