A ray of hope and sunshine

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights surprised the kids of Welfare Home with goodies, which these kids were craving for.

May 23, 2020
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Kids of Welfare Home for Children made 'thank you cards' for their benefactors.
Kids of Welfare Home for Children made ‘thank you cards’ for their benefactors.
         

Kids living in a shelter, Welfare Home for Children in Sarita Vihar, ran out of food items in the lockdown. The members of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) got to know this and surprised them with cartons filled with their favourite treats. The little ones sent a hand drawn card in return that said, ‘Thank you, angels!’

Achla Khanna, founder, says, “With reserves drying up and volunteers missing, the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in an uphill battle for all orphanages. These volunteers from the government body helped us within 24 hours of our request.” The goodies came as a pleasant surprise to the kids who were fed up of having the same food everyday. The kids had a juice and wafers party and thanked these angels who helped them in such trying times. The donors who regularly visited these homes to give funds and essential items have stopped coming due to the lockdown.

Kishan Lal Bajaj, Tau Devi Lal Ashram, Faridabad, says, “ The lockdown has affected our old age home a lot. Funds have stopped completely and we have had to dig deeper into our pockets for essential needs to be met.”

Even caregivers and volunteers have not been able to turn up and getting supply of medicines and daily essentials has become a task in itself. Kishan Lal says, “Our people have high support needs but there is no help available.”

Also, kids at orphanages have become anxious about the virus. Sushma Singhvi, child rights activist, Gunjan Foundation, says,”The kids don’t understand social distancing. With schools shut and no avenues of entertainment, it is tough on the kids. Also, to make them sit apart and not touch anything that could transmit the virus is challenging.”

But sweet gestures like the one, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) did for the children of welfare home keeps the faith alive that everything will be fine.

