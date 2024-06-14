Amazon Best Deals on Mattresses: Get up to 55% discount on the top 8 picks for the most comfortable sleep

A good mattress is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being, offering much-needed support for the body and back during sleep. Quality sleep is crucial for physical and mental rejuvenation, and the right mattress can significantly enhance this experience. A well-chosen mattress helps in maintaining proper spinal alignment, reducing the risk of back pain, and ensuring restful sleep. Find comfort and rest with Amazon's best deals on mattresses and upgrade to a better mattress today. (Pexels)

On Amazon, you can now find excellent deals on some of the best mattresses available, with discounts of up to 55% on the top eight picks. These deals provide an opportunity to invest in high-quality mattresses that prioritize comfort and support, contributing to better sleep and overall health. Whether you suffer from chronic back pain or simply want to improve your sleep quality, taking advantage of these offers can make a substantial difference in your nightly rest and long-term wellness.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress offers excellent support and comfort for a restful sleep. Ideal for those with back pain, it takes the shape of your body without sagging, ensuring proper spinal alignment. This medium-firm mattress is perfect for adults seeking a balance of softness and support. Made with high-quality ShapeSense Ortho Memory Foam and a breathable premium fabric cover, it promises durability and comfort. Available at a great price on Amazon, it makes a thoughtful gift for loved ones who prioritise sleep quality.

Specifications of Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress:

Size (Thickness): 10 inches

Dimensions: 198.1 x 182.9 x 25.4 cm

Material: ShapeSense™ Ortho Memory Foam

Special features: Takes the shape of your body, Machine washable cover

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent back support Mixed opinions on firmness Breathable and washable cover Heavier than some other mattresses

The Springtek Amaze Eco 3-inch Single Size Bed Mattress offers affordable comfort with its high-density foam construction. Designed for adults, this medium-firm mattress features an antimicrobial fibre layer and breathable polycotton cover, ensuring a hygienic and cosy sleeping environment. The mattress is ideal for anyone seeking an economical, lightweight, and durable option. Available at a great discount on Amazon, it is perfect for personal use or as a thoughtful gift.

Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco 3-Inch Single-Size Bed Mattress:

Size (Thickness): 3 inches

Dimensions: 182.9 x 91.4 x 7.6 cm

Material: High Density Foam, Polycotton cover

Special features: Antimicrobial Fiber Layer, Breathable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and durable Mixed opinions on hardness Lightweight and easy to handle Limited to a single size

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro mattress is designed with advanced Japanese SmartGRID technology, providing exceptional back support and pressure relief. Ideal for those with back pain, this firm mattress is scientifically proven to offer 5-zone orthopaedic support, ensuring optimal posture alignment. The mattress adapts to all body shapes, with over 2500 air channels for enhanced airflow and cooler sleep. Hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, it features a premium knitted melange fabric cover with an anti-skid base. Available at a great discount on Amazon, it's perfect for anyone seeking a comfortable, supportive, and durable sleep solution.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro:

Size (Thickness): 8 inches

Dimensions: 2.13 x 0.91 x 0.2 meters

Material: Patented SmartGRID

Special features: 5-zone orthopaedic support, Hypoallergenic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent back and posture support Higher price point Cool and breathable with 2500+ air channels Firmness may not suit everyone

Also read: Best single bed mattress: Top 10 breathable, hypoallergenic and comfortable options for better rest

4. Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Reversible Dual HR Foam Mattress

The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Reversible Dual HR Foam Mattress offers customizable comfort with its dual-sided design, featuring both medium-firm and firm support. This mattress is ideal for adults seeking orthopaedic benefits and the convenience of a reversible option. Crafted from high-density polyurethane foam and covered with Oeko Tex-certified premium fabric, it ensures durability and comfort. The removable, washable cover with a zipper adds to its practicality. Available at a great discount on Amazon, it’s a perfect choice for enhancing sleep quality.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Reversible Dual HR Foam Mattress:

Size (Thickness): 5 inches

Dimensions: 182.9 x 121.9 x 12.7 cm

Material: Polyurethane Foam

Special features: Reversible comfort, Orthopedic support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual-sided for customizable comfort Mixed opinions on fit Durable, washable cover May be too firm for some users

5. Sleepyhead Original - 3-Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Original 3-Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress offers personalized comfort and orthopaedic support tailored to each individual's body weight, height, and sleep position. This king-size mattress features a multi-layered design, combining soft foam, BodyIQ orthopaedic memory foam, and high-resilient foam for a perfect blend of support and comfort. Ideal for couples, it includes zero motion transfer technology to prevent disturbances from your partner's movements. The breathable outer cover wicks moisture and resists abrasion and pilling, ensuring a fresh sleeping environment. Available at a great price on Amazon, this mattress also comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Original 3-Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress:

Size (Thickness): 8 inches

Dimensions: 198.1 x 182.9 x 20.3 cm

Material: BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam

Special features: Zero motion transfer, Breathable cover

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent support and comfort Higher price point Zero motion transfer technology May be

Also read: Best mattresses for side sleepers: Top 10 picks for better blood circulation and reduced discomfort

The Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress offers versatility with its flip design, catering to both firm and soft preferences on different sides. Ideal for adults seeking customizable comfort, it features resilience foam construction and comes in a single size. This mattress is designed for medium firmness on one side and medium softness on the other, accommodating varying sleep preferences. It's praised for its value, size, and quality, with users highlighting its ability to conform to body contours and provide excellent support, potentially alleviating back pain. Available with a generous 7-year warranty on Amazon, it's a practical choice for enhancing sleep comfort and support.

Specifications of Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress:

Size (Thickness): 4 inches

Dimensions: 182.9 x 76.2 x 10.2 cm

Material: Dual Comfort Foam

Special features: Flip mattress, Medium firm & medium soft sides

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile dual comfort sides Thickness may not suit all preferences Value for money and quality Medium thickness may not suit all sleepers

The SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam offers a medium-firm feel designed for balanced comfort and support. This Queen-size mattress features a 1-inch Aeroflow transition layer and 4 inches of high-density support foam, ideal for relieving back pain and providing durability. Covered in bamboo fibre fabric with a smart zipper cover for easy maintenance, it includes bird-eye knitted side walls for added robustness. The mattress also boasts an anti-skid base for stability and is delivered conveniently in a box. Backed by a 10-year warranty, it's praised on Amazon for its value, quality, durability, and excellent support, making it a popular choice among users seeking comfort and relief from back pain.

Specifications of SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress:

Size (Thickness): 8 inches

Dimensions: 198.1 x 152.4 x 20.3 cm

Material: Gel Memory Foam

Special features: AirGen™ Memory Foam, Bamboo Fiber Cover

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Medium-firm support for back pain relief May be too firm for those preferring soft mattresses Bamboo fibre cover for antibacterial properties

8. Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | Quilted | 6-inch King Bed Size

The Sleepwell Ortho Mattress in King size offers plush comfort with Impressions Memory Foam for effective pressure relief and orthopaedic support. Featuring a three-layer construction with high-density foam and PU foam, it's designed for adults seeking snug comfort and ventilation. The polycotton cover enhances breathability, while Neem Fresche technology ensures a germ-free environment. Ideal for those weighing less than 80 kg per sleeper, this mattress provides freshness and minimal motion transfer. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it's praised for its value, quality, and packaging, though opinions vary on comfort and size suitability.

Specifications of Sleepwell Ortho Mattress:

Size (Thickness): 6 inches

Dimensions: 182.9 x 182.9 x 15 cm

Material: Memory Foam, High-Density Foam

Special features: Orthopedic, Pressure Relief, Breathable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective pressure relief with Impressions Foam Mixed opinions on comfort and size Neem Fresche technology for cleanliness

Also read: Best queen size mattress: Top 9 options offering supportive sleeping surface and promoting proper spinal alignment

Top 3 features of the mattresses:

Best Mattresses Comfort feature/material Warranty Special features Wakefit Mattress Memory Foam, High Resilience Foam 10 years Orthopaedic support, Breathable fabric, Zero partner disturbance Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress Resilience Foam 7 years Dual-sided design (Medium Firm and Medium Soft), Flip mattress SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress AirGen Memory Foam, Gel Memory Foam 10 years Bamboo cover, Moisture-wicking, Medium-firm feel Sleepwell Ortho Mattress Impressions Memory Foam, High-Density Foam 5 years Neem Fresche technology, Plush top feel, Orthopedic support Springtek Amaze Eco 3 Inch Mattress High Density (HD) Foam 1 year Antimicrobial Fiber Layer, Breathable Polycotton cover The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress SmartGRID Technology 10 years 5-Zone Orthopedic Support, Premium Knitted Melange Fabric Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Reversible Mattress HR Foam 10 years Reversible (Medium Firm and Firm), Premium Certified Fabric Sleepyhead Original Mattress BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam, High Resilient Foam 10 years Zero Motion Transfer, Breathable outer cover, Easy to unpack

Best value for money mattress on Amazon:

The Springtek Dual Comfort Mattress offers exceptional value for money with its versatile dual-sided design catering to both firm and soft preferences. It provides customized comfort with resilience foam construction and is suitable for adults seeking adjustable support. The mattress comes with a 7-year warranty, ensuring long-term durability. Its standout feature includes the dual comfort sides, which allow users to choose between medium firm and medium soft options.

Best overall mattress on Amazon:

The Wakefit Mattress ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress stands out as the best overall product. It features a ShapeSense Ortho Memory Foam construction, offering orthopaedic support and comfort. This mattress is designed to alleviate pressure points and promote spinal alignment, making it ideal for those seeking therapeutic benefits. It comes with a 10-year warranty, demonstrating its durability and quality assurance.

How to pick the best mattresses on Amazon's best deals?

Research and Compare: Browse through different brands and types of mattresses available on Amazon. Compare features such as material (memory foam, latex, hybrid), firmness levels, and special features like orthopaedic support or cooling properties.

Read Customer Reviews: Pay attention to customer reviews and ratings. Look for feedback on comfort, durability, support, and value for money. Real-life experiences can offer valuable insights into the mattress's performance.

Check Specifications: Review detailed specifications including mattress dimensions, material composition, warranty coverage, and any special certifications like CertiPUR-US for foam mattresses or OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for textiles.

Look for Deals and Discounts: Take advantage of Amazon's best deals by checking for discounts, promotions, and bundled offers. Consider factors like shipping options, trial periods, and return policies to ensure satisfaction with your purchase.

More articles for you:

Best mattresses for a good night’s sleep: Top 9 picks for ultimate comfort and restful nights

Best Natural latex mattresses: Top 7 picks for a comfortable and healthy sleep

Best mattresses under ₹5000 in India: Top 8 comfortable and durable options

Soft mattresses: Top 7 picks for a plush sleep so you wake up fresh

The best mattresses on Amazon’s best deals: FAQs

1. How do I choose the right mattress size?

Consider the size of your bed frame and the number of sleepers. Common sizes include Twin, Full, Queen, and King. Measure your bed frame and room dimensions to ensure a proper fit.

2. What mattress types are available on Amazon?

Amazon offers various types such as memory foam, latex, hybrid (combination of foam and coils), and innerspring. Each type offers different benefits in terms of support, comfort, and durability.

3. Are mattresses on Amazon durable and of good quality?

Yes, many mattresses on Amazon come with high-quality materials and construction. Check customer reviews and product specifications like warranty length and material certifications to gauge durability.

4. How can I tell if a mattress is suitable for my sleeping position?

Consider your sleeping position (side, back, stomach) and preferred firmness level (soft, medium, firm). Look for mattresses designed to provide adequate support and alignment for your specific sleeping needs. Customer reviews often mention how well a mattress caters to different sleeping positions.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.