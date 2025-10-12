10 beautiful vases perfect for Diwali gifting: Picks that will bring aesthetic to any home with ease
Published on: Oct 12, 2025 02:00 pm IST
This Diwali, skip the usual gifting of sweets and instead give your loved ones a beautiful vase to add a stunning addition to their home.
ufengke Jingdezhen Large Ceramic Floor Vase,Flower Vase Handmade Home Decorative Vase,Height 18.11(46cm),Golden ₹43,385.4
₹43,385.4
|
PUREZENTO Rustic Ceramic Bud Vase - Set of 3 | Centerpiece & Showpiece for Home Decor, Living Room, Bookshelf & Tabletop Styling | Decorative Vase for Pampas Grass, Dried & Artificial Flowers ₹599
₹599
|
PulGos Off- White Flower Vase – Stylish Bottle Shape Design, Ideal for Office and Living Room Centerpieces, Elegant Pot for Modern Home Decor, Perfect for Any Table, Sleek and Modern Flower Vase ₹289
₹289
|
SPHINX Ribbed Pipe Ceramic Vase, Flower Vase, Pampas Grass Vase, Vase for Money Plant Live Plants, Vase Home Decor Centrepiece Decor for Home, Office, or Gifts VASE ONLY NO Flowers- (White, 6 Inch) ₹229
₹229
|
PUREZENTO Ceramic White Donut Vase 6 Inch - Pack of 1 | Decorative Donut Vase for Dried Flowers and Pampas Grass | Vases for Modern Home Decor, Living Room, Office Decor Ideas ₹188
₹188
|
Behoma Glossy Golden Metal Flower Vase for Home Decor| Decoration Item for Living Room Office|Table Decorative Flower Pot for Gifting on Diwali Ganpati Onam | (Pack of 2, Gold) (Flowers not Included) ₹1,399
₹1,399
|
Vendola Plastic Pineapple Shape Decorative Vase with Jute Rope Top | Ceramic Look, Unbreakable Flower Pot for Centre Table, Balcony & Living Room Decor | Only Vase (No Flower) (Grey) ₹299
₹299
|
Behoma Metal Flower Vase for Home Decor Bedroom Living Room Office Wedding | Table Decorative Item for Festivals Birthday Off-White Crackled 1Pcs(10.5 X 15.7 Cm) (Flower Not Included, Modern) ₹699
₹699
|
Nostrae by Ekhasa Glass Vase Flower Pot for Home Decoration | Center Table Decorative Items | Thickened Transparent Glass Vases for Flowers, Bookshelf, Dinner Table, Office Desk & Premium Gift ₹484
₹484
|
Nostrae by Ekhasa 100% Crystal Glass Vase Flower Pot for Home Decoration | Center Table Decorative Items | Thickened Transparent Glass Vase for Flowers. Bookshelf, Dinner Table & Premium Gift ₹892
₹892
|
