10 beautiful vases perfect for Diwali gifting: Picks that will bring aesthetic to any home with ease

Are you still stuck on the usual Diwali gift ideas? This time, choose a stunning vase to bring lasting beauty to your loved ones’ home. Diwali, the festival of lights, is all about joy, warmth, and togetherness, and a vase makes a more thoughtful gift than sweets or dry fruits, as it lasts far longer and continues to spread charm every day. Flower Vases for Diwali gifting(Google)

More than just a container for flowers, a vase is a statement piece of style, from sleek and modern to rustic and earthy designs. Here are 10 beautiful vases that make perfect Diwali gifts, each one reflecting its own charm and meaning.

10 Vases for Diwali Gifting

Featuring this beautiful and stunning floral vase made of ceramic, it adds a gorgeous look with a traditional touch to any room. Its size dimension is 20x46 cm (7.87"x18.11"). To ensure full protection during transit, the ceramic product is well packed in a seven-layer carton box with foam. Its design includes an open and short neck; the vase is round and full, resembling a melon, hence called a melon vase. The peacock, peony, magpie, and plant on the surface of the floor vase symbolize longevity, happiness, peace, and wealth.

This is a set of 3 vases in different colors like brown, beige, and terracotta tones, including various designs that add a cozy and modern touch to the room. The product dimensions are 40L x 40W x 60H millimeters. It is made using durable, high-quality ceramic material that adds a contemporary look to the room. Also, featuring a smooth matte texture, these vases blend rustic charm with modern minimalism. As per the reviews and ratings on Amazon, users have found that the quality and look are nice, but regarding durability, it has mixed reviews.

This is another option from the brand PulGos that comes in a bottle-shaped design with an off-white color to add a minimalist look, making it a great option for rooms, office settings, or any other place where it is placed. The product dimensions are 9.5L x 9.5W x 22H centimeters. It is made using high-quality ceramic that offers a stylish yet durable addition to the room or home decor. Also, this vase is easy to clean using a damp cloth.

This is a ceramic ribbed cylinder-shaped vase suitable for homes, offices, rooms, and also for Diwali gift ideas. It is made in India by traditional artisans to add a sleek look to the room. Its bottom has dimensions of approx. 3.5 inches, and the top diameter opening is 1.4 inches. It is made using premium porcelain that provides durability and is highly preferred for decor purposes for its look. Customers find the vase aesthetically pleasing, with one noting its beautiful design and size. However, the quality receives mixed feedback, with some finding it good while others report slight imperfections.

The PUREZENTO ceramic vase features a donut-like shape design that offers modern aesthetics and versatile use for gifting or decor. With a length of 6 inches, a width of 2 inches, and a height of 6 inches, this flower vase is crafted to fit effortlessly into any space. Made using ceramic with a smooth matte finish, it gives an enhanced look to the room. Customers find the vase’s quality great, though opinions about value for money are mixed, with some saying it’s worth buying while others find it expensive for its size.

Featuring this charming and graceful vase with a warm touch and golden color finishing to add a sophisticated and classy look to your room. It is from the brand Behoma. It features dimensions of 26.5L x 16.5W x 20H centimeters and 13 x 18 centimeters. It is a set of two vases, each with a different size. It is made using high-quality iron, which makes it long-lasting, sturdy, and durable for indoor use. For long-term use, you can use a dry cloth to clean the dust. Plus, there is soft padding on its surface to prevent scratches. Moreover, customers find the vase beautiful and appreciate its fantastic quality.

Scrolling for a budget-friendly gift idea for this Diwali? Then this is one of the options. With its manufacturing using plastic, it ensures durability. It has a pineapple design with a jute rope at its opening to add a classy look. Its dimensions are 12L x 4.5W x 15H centimeters, making it compact enough. To add elegance, it has a ceramic finish with the benefit of being lightweight. The brand claims that it is shatterproof, long-lasting, and easy to maintain.

The Behoma metal flower vase for home decor and as a Diwali gift idea offers a blend of durability and a refined, radiant look that lights up any space with its crackled design. Its dimensions are 10.5L x 10.5W x 15.7H centimeters, making it a compact option too. For maintaining its quality for a longer time, cleaning with a dry cloth is advisable. Moreover, customers appreciate the vase’s design, material quality, and stability, noting it’s made from metal with printed detail and has a nice glossy finish. They like its color and consider it good value for money. The size receives mixed feedback, with some finding it decent while others say it’s small.

The Nostrae flower vase has a compact yet inviting design to not just be placed seamlessly on a table or other kind of surface but also give a flourished look to the room. It is made using hardened glass that boosts durability. Plus, the textured block design adds class and elegance. It is easy to clean too, using cold water and rinsing by hand. Customers find the vase beautiful and appreciate its appropriate size. They also consider it good value for money.

An elegant and inviting vase piece from the brand Nostrae is made using 100% crystal, making it a great gift idea for Diwali and also for home or room decor purposes. Its dimensions are 13L x 13W x 23H centimeters. The manufacturing offers enhanced stability, durability, and balanced placement on the surface. This captivating piece adds a touch of elegance and brightness to the room. To clean it, wash it with cold water by hand. Moreover, customers find the vase has a rich appearance and appreciate its quality.

Vases for Diwali gifting: FAQ Why is a vase a suitable gift for Diwali? Vase offers a flourishing look to the room where it gets placed. Furthermore, these come with sleek to rustic designs to suit all the needs.

What are some popular materials for Diwali vases? Some of the materials, like ceramic, glass, metal, and terracotta, are being preferred for gifting purposes on Diwali, as these offer a unique, traditional-to-modern look to the homes.

Should I gift the vase with or without flowers? You may gift a flower vase by either filling the vase with pebbles, fairy lights, or the candles, or by placing flowers. Alternatively, you can gift the vase without any additional decorations.

How do I choose the right vase style for someone's home? You may choose a vase as per the room decor or the one's preference. You may opt for minimalist designs or the traditional and luxurious option, like a metal and crystal-cut glass vase.

