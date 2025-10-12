Search
Sun, Oct 12, 2025
10 beautiful vases perfect for Diwali gifting: Picks that will bring aesthetic to any home with ease

ByIshika Narang
Published on: Oct 12, 2025 02:00 pm IST

This Diwali, skip the usual gifting of sweets and instead give your loved ones a beautiful vase to add a stunning addition to their home.

ufengke Jingdezhen Large Ceramic Floor Vase,Flower Vase Handmade Home Decorative Vase,Height 18.11(46cm),Golden

₹43,385.4

PUREZENTO Rustic Ceramic Bud Vase - Set of 3 | Centerpiece & Showpiece for Home Decor, Living Room, Bookshelf & Tabletop Styling | Decorative Vase for Pampas Grass, Dried & Artificial Flowers

₹599

PulGos Off- White Flower Vase – Stylish Bottle Shape Design, Ideal for Office and Living Room Centerpieces, Elegant Pot for Modern Home Decor, Perfect for Any Table, Sleek and Modern Flower Vase

₹289

SPHINX Ribbed Pipe Ceramic Vase, Flower Vase, Pampas Grass Vase, Vase for Money Plant Live Plants, Vase Home Decor Centrepiece Decor for Home, Office, or Gifts VASE ONLY NO Flowers- (White, 6 Inch)

₹229

PUREZENTO Ceramic White Donut Vase 6 Inch - Pack of 1 | Decorative Donut Vase for Dried Flowers and Pampas Grass | Vases for Modern Home Decor, Living Room, Office Decor Ideas

₹188

Behoma Glossy Golden Metal Flower Vase for Home Decor| Decoration Item for Living Room Office|Table Decorative Flower Pot for Gifting on Diwali Ganpati Onam | (Pack of 2, Gold) (Flowers not Included)

₹1,399

Vendola Plastic Pineapple Shape Decorative Vase with Jute Rope Top | Ceramic Look, Unbreakable Flower Pot for Centre Table, Balcony & Living Room Decor | Only Vase (No Flower) (Grey)

₹299

Behoma Metal Flower Vase for Home Decor Bedroom Living Room Office Wedding | Table Decorative Item for Festivals Birthday Off-White Crackled 1Pcs(10.5 X 15.7 Cm) (Flower Not Included, Modern)

₹699

Nostrae by Ekhasa Glass Vase Flower Pot for Home Decoration | Center Table Decorative Items | Thickened Transparent Glass Vases for Flowers, Bookshelf, Dinner Table, Office Desk & Premium Gift

₹484

Nostrae by Ekhasa 100% Crystal Glass Vase Flower Pot for Home Decoration | Center Table Decorative Items | Thickened Transparent Glass Vase for Flowers. Bookshelf, Dinner Table & Premium Gift

₹892

Are you still stuck on the usual Diwali gift ideas? This time, choose a stunning vase to bring lasting beauty to your loved ones’ home. Diwali, the festival of lights, is all about joy, warmth, and togetherness, and a vase makes a more thoughtful gift than sweets or dry fruits, as it lasts far longer and continues to spread charm every day.

Flower Vases for Diwali gifting(Google)

More than just a container for flowers, a vase is a statement piece of style, from sleek and modern to rustic and earthy designs. Here are 10 beautiful vases that make perfect Diwali gifts, each one reflecting its own charm and meaning.

10 Vases for Diwali Gifting

1.

ufengke Jingdezhen Large Ceramic Floor Vase,Flower Vase Handmade Home Decorative Vase,Height 18.11"(46cm),Golden
Featuring this beautiful and stunning floral vase made of ceramic, it adds a gorgeous look with a traditional touch to any room. Its size dimension is 20x46 cm (7.87"x18.11"). To ensure full protection during transit, the ceramic product is well packed in a seven-layer carton box with foam. Its design includes an open and short neck; the vase is round and full, resembling a melon, hence called a melon vase. The peacock, peony, magpie, and plant on the surface of the floor vase symbolize longevity, happiness, peace, and wealth.

2.

PUREZENTO Rustic Ceramic Bud Vase - Set of 3 | Centerpiece & Showpiece for Home Decor, Living Room, Bookshelf & Tabletop Styling | Decorative Vase for Pampas Grass, Dried & Artificial Flowers
This is a set of 3 vases in different colors like brown, beige, and terracotta tones, including various designs that add a cozy and modern touch to the room. The product dimensions are 40L x 40W x 60H millimeters. It is made using durable, high-quality ceramic material that adds a contemporary look to the room. Also, featuring a smooth matte texture, these vases blend rustic charm with modern minimalism. As per the reviews and ratings on Amazon, users have found that the quality and look are nice, but regarding durability, it has mixed reviews.

3.

PulGos Off- White Flower Vase – Stylish Bottle Shape Design, Ideal for Office and Living Room Centerpieces, Elegant Pot for Modern Home Decor, Perfect for Any Table, Sleek and Modern Flower Vase
This is another option from the brand PulGos that comes in a bottle-shaped design with an off-white color to add a minimalist look, making it a great option for rooms, office settings, or any other place where it is placed. The product dimensions are 9.5L x 9.5W x 22H centimeters. It is made using high-quality ceramic that offers a stylish yet durable addition to the room or home decor. Also, this vase is easy to clean using a damp cloth.

4.

SPHINX Ribbed Pipe Ceramic Vase, Flower Vase, Pampas Grass Vase, Vase for Money Plant Live Plants, Vase Home Decor Centrepiece Decor for Home, Office, or Gifts VASE ONLY NO Flowers- (White, 6 Inch)
This is a ceramic ribbed cylinder-shaped vase suitable for homes, offices, rooms, and also for Diwali gift ideas. It is made in India by traditional artisans to add a sleek look to the room. Its bottom has dimensions of approx. 3.5 inches, and the top diameter opening is 1.4 inches. It is made using premium porcelain that provides durability and is highly preferred for decor purposes for its look. Customers find the vase aesthetically pleasing, with one noting its beautiful design and size. However, the quality receives mixed feedback, with some finding it good while others report slight imperfections.

5.

PUREZENTO Ceramic White Donut Vase 6 Inch - Pack of 1 | Decorative Donut Vase for Dried Flowers and Pampas Grass | Vases for Modern Home Decor, Living Room, Office Decor Ideas
The PUREZENTO ceramic vase features a donut-like shape design that offers modern aesthetics and versatile use for gifting or decor. With a length of 6 inches, a width of 2 inches, and a height of 6 inches, this flower vase is crafted to fit effortlessly into any space. Made using ceramic with a smooth matte finish, it gives an enhanced look to the room. Customers find the vase’s quality great, though opinions about value for money are mixed, with some saying it’s worth buying while others find it expensive for its size.

6.

Behoma Glossy Golden Metal Flower Vase for Home Decor| Decoration Item for Living Room Office|Table Decorative Flower Pot for Gifting on Diwali Ganpati Onam | (Pack of 2, Gold) (Flowers not Included)
Featuring this charming and graceful vase with a warm touch and golden color finishing to add a sophisticated and classy look to your room. It is from the brand Behoma. It features dimensions of 26.5L x 16.5W x 20H centimeters and 13 x 18 centimeters. It is a set of two vases, each with a different size. It is made using high-quality iron, which makes it long-lasting, sturdy, and durable for indoor use. For long-term use, you can use a dry cloth to clean the dust. Plus, there is soft padding on its surface to prevent scratches. Moreover, customers find the vase beautiful and appreciate its fantastic quality.

7.

Vendola Plastic Pineapple Shape Decorative Vase with Jute Rope Top | Ceramic Look, Unbreakable Flower Pot for Centre Table, Balcony & Living Room Decor | Only Vase (No Flower) (Grey)
Scrolling for a budget-friendly gift idea for this Diwali? Then this is one of the options. With its manufacturing using plastic, it ensures durability. It has a pineapple design with a jute rope at its opening to add a classy look. Its dimensions are 12L x 4.5W x 15H centimeters, making it compact enough. To add elegance, it has a ceramic finish with the benefit of being lightweight. The brand claims that it is shatterproof, long-lasting, and easy to maintain.

8.

Behoma Metal Flower Vase for Home Decor Bedroom Living Room Office Wedding | Table Decorative Item for Festivals Birthday Off-White Crackled 1Pcs(10.5 X 15.7 Cm) (Flower Not Included, Modern)
The Behoma metal flower vase for home decor and as a Diwali gift idea offers a blend of durability and a refined, radiant look that lights up any space with its crackled design. Its dimensions are 10.5L x 10.5W x 15.7H centimeters, making it a compact option too. For maintaining its quality for a longer time, cleaning with a dry cloth is advisable. Moreover, customers appreciate the vase’s design, material quality, and stability, noting it’s made from metal with printed detail and has a nice glossy finish. They like its color and consider it good value for money. The size receives mixed feedback, with some finding it decent while others say it’s small.

9.

Nostrae by Ekhasa Glass Vase Flower Pot for Home Decoration | Center Table Decorative Items | Thickened Transparent Glass Vases for Flowers, Bookshelf, Dinner Table, Office Desk & Premium Gift
The Nostrae flower vase has a compact yet inviting design to not just be placed seamlessly on a table or other kind of surface but also give a flourished look to the room. It is made using hardened glass that boosts durability. Plus, the textured block design adds class and elegance. It is easy to clean too, using cold water and rinsing by hand. Customers find the vase beautiful and appreciate its appropriate size. They also consider it good value for money.

10.

Nostrae by Ekhasa 100% Crystal Glass Vase Flower Pot for Home Decoration | Center Table Decorative Items | Thickened Transparent Glass Vase for Flowers. Bookshelf, Dinner Table & Premium Gift
An elegant and inviting vase piece from the brand Nostrae is made using 100% crystal, making it a great gift idea for Diwali and also for home or room decor purposes. Its dimensions are 13L x 13W x 23H centimeters. The manufacturing offers enhanced stability, durability, and balanced placement on the surface. This captivating piece adds a touch of elegance and brightness to the room. To clean it, wash it with cold water by hand. Moreover, customers find the vase has a rich appearance and appreciate its quality.

  • Why is a vase a suitable gift for Diwali?

    Vase offers a flourishing look to the room where it gets placed. Furthermore, these come with sleek to rustic designs to suit all the needs.

  • What are some popular materials for Diwali vases?

    Some of the materials, like ceramic, glass, metal, and terracotta, are being preferred for gifting purposes on Diwali, as these offer a unique, traditional-to-modern look to the homes.

  • Should I gift the vase with or without flowers?

    You may gift a flower vase by either filling the vase with pebbles, fairy lights, or the candles, or by placing flowers. Alternatively, you can gift the vase without any additional decorations.

  • How do I choose the right vase style for someone's home?

    You may choose a vase as per the room decor or the one's preference. You may opt for minimalist designs or the traditional and luxurious option, like a metal and crystal-cut glass vase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
