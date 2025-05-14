5 monsoon-proof home decor, interior design hacks: Kitchen glow-up tips you didn’t know you needed this rainy season
Turn your kitchen into a monsoon-ready haven with these 5 pro home decor, interior design tips by expert.
Rain-kissed mornings are undeniably romantic — but not when your kitchen windows leak or your door starts to swell and squeak. If your kitchen turns into a splash zone every monsoon, it is time to show some love to the most overlooked elements: your windows and doors.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankit Modi, managing director at Durakraft Extrusions, recommended a few smart, stylish updates that can keep your space dry, functional and fabulous all season long.
1. Swap to uPVC windows
Wooden window frames may look charming but they are prone to swelling and warping in humid weather. uPVC windows, on the other hand, are moisture-resistant, long-lasting, and incredibly low-maintenance. They come in sleek designs that suit both modern and traditional kitchens. No rust, no rot — just clean lines and durability.
2. Seal the gaps with silicone or rubber strips
Even the tiniest cracks can let in rainwater and humidity. Line your window and door edges with silicone sealant or adhesive-backed rubber weather stripping to keep the wet out. Opt for transparent or neutral tones for a clean, seamless look that doesn’t disrupt your kitchen’s aesthetic.
3. Go for louvred or mesh windows
Ventilation is key during the monsoon to keep your kitchen fresh and odor-free. Louvred glass or mesh windows allow airflow while preventing rain from sneaking in. Paint the frames in soft pastels or matte black for an Insta-worthy upgrade that works just as well as it looks.
4. Upgrade to a monsoon-resistant door
Your kitchen door takes a beating during the rainy season. Replace or refinish it with a waterproof laminate or veneer finish that can withstand the elements. Cane-inspired textures or light wood-grain laminates not only resist moisture but also keep the space looking airy and breezy.
5. Add window films for privacy plus water repellence
Decorative yet practical, frosted or patterned window films repel water droplets while offering privacy without blocking natural light. Match the film design to your kitchen backsplash or decor theme for a beautifully coordinated monsoon-ready vibe.
Who says a rainproof kitchen has to look boring? With just a few smart tweaks to your windows and doors, you can keep moisture at bay while adding charm and character to your space. A cosy, stylish kitchen that stands up to the storm? Yes, please.