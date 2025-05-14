5 monsoon-proof home decor, interior design hacks: Kitchen glow-up tips you didn’t know you needed this rainy season

Rain-kissed mornings are undeniably romantic — but not when your kitchen windows leak or your door starts to swell and squeak. If your kitchen turns into a splash zone every monsoon, it is time to show some love to the most overlooked elements: your windows and doors. 5 genius home decor, interior design tricks to make your kitchen monsoon-proof and gorgeous.(Image by My Inspo!)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankit Modi, managing director at Durakraft Extrusions, recommended a few smart, stylish updates that can keep your space dry, functional and fabulous all season long.

1. Swap to uPVC windows

Wooden window frames may look charming but they are prone to swelling and warping in humid weather. uPVC windows, on the other hand, are moisture-resistant, long-lasting, and incredibly low-maintenance. They come in sleek designs that suit both modern and traditional kitchens. No rust, no rot — just clean lines and durability.

Home decor, interior design tips to say goodbye to musty cabinets: 5 monsoon kitchen hacks you wish you knew sooner.(Image by Interior Design Forward)

2. Seal the gaps with silicone or rubber strips

Even the tiniest cracks can let in rainwater and humidity. Line your window and door edges with silicone sealant or adhesive-backed rubber weather stripping to keep the wet out. Opt for transparent or neutral tones for a clean, seamless look that doesn’t disrupt your kitchen’s aesthetic.

3. Go for louvred or mesh windows

Ventilation is key during the monsoon to keep your kitchen fresh and odor-free. Louvred glass or mesh windows allow airflow while preventing rain from sneaking in. Paint the frames in soft pastels or matte black for an Insta-worthy upgrade that works just as well as it looks.

4. Upgrade to a monsoon-resistant door

Your kitchen door takes a beating during the rainy season. Replace or refinish it with a waterproof laminate or veneer finish that can withstand the elements. Cane-inspired textures or light wood-grain laminates not only resist moisture but also keep the space looking airy and breezy.

From Warped Cabinets to Soggy Cereal: Here’s How to Monsoon-Proof Your Kitchen Like a Pro.(Image by Pinterest)

5. Add window films for privacy plus water repellence

Decorative yet practical, frosted or patterned window films repel water droplets while offering privacy without blocking natural light. Match the film design to your kitchen backsplash or decor theme for a beautifully coordinated monsoon-ready vibe.

Who says a rainproof kitchen has to look boring? With just a few smart tweaks to your windows and doors, you can keep moisture at bay while adding charm and character to your space. A cosy, stylish kitchen that stands up to the storm? Yes, please.