Nov 29, 2025
5 wooden sofa sets to add an earthy appeal to your living room space; top-rated picks from Amazon

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Nov 29, 2025 09:00 am IST

Wooden sofas bring charm to a living room and blend with many styles, offering warmth and structure for relaxed living.

K L FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture 3+2+1 (Standard, Natural Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

DaneWood Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set - 3+1+1, for Living Room, Drawing Room, Office & Lounge | Solid Sheesham Wood, Fabric (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹35,199

NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wooden 6 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Solid Wood Sofa | Rosewood Sofa Set for Home & Office | Lounge (Natural, 3+2+1 Seater) View Details checkDetails

₹27,859

Zivanto Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room & Drawing Room | Solid Sheesham Wood Five Seater Sofa Set Without Small Pillow | Cushion Color: Beige, Finish: Honey 3+1+1 View Details checkDetails

₹24,849

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions (5 Seater Sofa 3+1+1, Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

A wooden sofa changes the energy of a living room in the best way. The material brings a sense of earthy groundedness, which is why I often suggest it to anyone exploring long-lasting pieces for the home. A wooden sofa for home can lean Indian with carved details or lean Mediterranean with open silhouettes, so it easily adapts to your taste.

A wooden sofa anchors a cosy corner, adding natural texture and grounded comfort that suits simple spaces and detailed settings.(AI generated)

When I look for the best wooden sofa options, I focus on proportions, finish quality and the wooden sofa price, because these small choices shape the final look. If you want a warm and grounded living room, a wooden sofa offers dependable comfort and a naturally collected presence.

5 picks for wooden sofa sets that will truly transform any space!

1.

K L FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood 6 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture 3+2+1 (Standard, Natural Teak Finish)
A natural teak finish gives this wooden sofa set a warm and grounded feel that suits many living room styles. The solid Sheesham frame offers steady support while the carved accents add a gentle touch of craft. Each piece brings a balanced mix of structure and comfort, making it a practical choice for a family space. The layout works well for open rooms where clear seating zones help shape the flow.

Specifications

Primary material:
Sheesham wood with MDF support
Seating capacity:
Six
Assembly:
Basic self-assembly
Colour:
Natural teak finish

2.

DaneWood Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set - 3+1+1, for Living Room, Drawing Room, Office & Lounge | Solid Sheesham Wood, Fabric (Brown)
This five-seater wooden sofa set has a calm presence that works well in living rooms and home offices. The solid Sheesham frame gives it a steady feel while the soft grey cushions bring gentle comfort without overwhelming the room. I would suggest this layout for spaces that need clear seating without feeling crowded. The set feels practical for daily use and suits rooms that lean traditional with a hint of modern ease.

Specifications

Primary material:
Sheesham wood
Seating capacity:
Five
Assembly:
Pre-assembled except for legs
Upholstery:
Polyester fabric

3.

NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wooden 6 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Solid Wood Sofa | Rosewood Sofa Set for Home & Office | Lounge (Natural, 3+2+1 Seater)
The honey tone on this wooden sofa set brings a calm warmth that suits living rooms and lounge spaces with ease. The solid Sheesham frame gives it a grounded feel, while the soft beige cushions keep the seating light and comfortable. I would suggest this style for rooms that need structure without feeling too formal. The removable covers make upkeep simple and help the set stay fresh through everyday use.

Specifications

Primary material:
Solid Sheesham wood
Seating capacity:
Six
Assembly:
Basic self-assembly
Cushions:
Removable covers

4.

Zivanto Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room & Drawing Room | Solid Sheesham Wood Five Seater Sofa Set Without Small Pillow | Cushion Color: Beige, Finish: Honey 3+1+1
The sheesham sofa set gives the space a gentle and natural warmth that only Indian wooden furniture can bring. The solid frame keeps the seating steady while the beige cushions add a soft balance that works well in contemporary rooms. I would suggest this configuration for compact areas that need structure without feeling crowded. The simple assembly keeps things smooth, and the overall look stays calm and inviting.

Specifications

Primary material:
Solid Sheesham wood
Seating capacity:
Five
Assembly:
Basic self-assembly
Cushion colour:
Beige

5.

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions (5 Seater Sofa 3+1+1, Teak Finish)
A fresh charm comes through in this Sheesham sofa set, giving the room a calm and inviting foundation from the moment it is placed. The teak finish keeps the wood looking warm while the cream cushions soften the overall look. I would suggest this set for homes that need steady seating without feeling heavy. The simple assembly keeps the process easy, and the final setup feels naturally balanced.

Specifications

Primary material:
Solid Sheesham wood
Seating capacity:
Five
Assembly:
Basic self-assembly
Cushion colour:
Cream

How to keep your wooden sofas clean

  • Gentle weekly dusting

A soft cloth takes care of surface dust and keeps the wood looking cared for without any fuss.

  • Mild soap wipe down
    A small amount of gentle soap mixed with water works well for routine cleaning. Keep the cloth only slightly damp.
  • Quick spill care
    Wipe spills as soon as you notice them so the wood stays free from marks and the polish holds up for longer.
  • Polish every few months
    A light coat of wood polish keeps the surface smooth and gives the grain a warm, even look.
  • Keep away from harsh sun
    Strong sunlight can dull the finish over time. A curtain or blind nearby helps the sofa stay fresh.

  • How long does a wooden sofa set usually last?

    A good quality wooden sofa set made from Sheesham or teak tends to stay strong for many years when cared for with gentle cleaning and dry cloth upkeep.

  • Is a wooden sofa comfortable for daily use?

    Comfort depends on cushion density and seat depth. A solid wooden base gives support while well-chosen cushions add softness for everyday lounging.

  • Which wood is best for a wooden sofa set?

    Sheesham and teak are popular because they stay stable in Indian weather and hold their finish well, making them ideal for long-term furniture.

  • How do I maintain a wooden sofa set at home?

    Keep it clean with a dry cloth, use coasters for hot items and avoid moisture. Occasional polishing helps the wood stay fresh.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

