Alia Bhatt shares rare glimpse inside her, Ranbir Kapoor's 350 crore dream home in new pics of grand Mumbai bungalow

Actor Alia Bhatt has offered a rare and intimate peek inside the luxurious, newly completed family home she shares with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha, and mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor. The new pictures showed a spacious, elegant, and culturally rich abode that honours the Kapoor family's legacy while creating a modern, private sanctuary for the family. Also read | Step inside Alia Bhatt's luxurious walk-in closet filled Alia Bhatt shared photos of a family puja, showcasing the home's serene atmosphere and Indian touches. (Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

Taking to Instagram on December 5, Alia shared a 'photo dump' of her special moments from November, which included never-before-seen pictures from a family puja inside the opulent Pali Hill residence, also known as the 'Krishna Raj' bungalow. Real estate experts estimate the value of the property and plot, which holds deep Kapoor family legacy, to be in the range of ₹250-400 crore.

A blend of tradition and timeless elegance

The photos Alia shared revealed interiors that masterfully balance traditional Indian warmth with modern design elements. One photo showed Alia in a pale pink saree and Ranbir in a white embroidered kurta-pyjama performing a puja. The picture featured a tiled floor and an abundance of natural light streaming through large glass windows, creating a serene and bright atmosphere.

The celebrity home featured classic off-white walls with refined trims, hinting at a neutral and elegant palette throughout the sprawling multi-story bungalow. The home's traditional Indian aesthetics were seen in a large, urn-style planter visible in a candid photo of Alia, adding a grand, desi touch to the space.

A tribute to Rishi Kapoor

The most touching detail of Alia and Ranbir's family home was the special place given to the memory of Ranbir's late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. In a photo featuring Ranbir, the focal point was a large, framed portrait of Rishi, adorned with a fresh floral garland. Strategically placed lighting illuminated the picture, ensuring the patriarch remained a central part of the new family home.

The reconstruction of the bungalow was reportedly started under the supervision of the late actor. The home is built on the plot of the former ‘Krishna Raj’ bungalow in Bandra's upscale Pali Hill — a property deeply rooted in the history of the Kapoor family, originally belonging to Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

According to a June 12 report by Hindustan Times, the property's value is substantial. Ritesh Mehta, senior director at real estate consultancy JLL India, stated, “The value of the bungalow being renovated by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Pali Hill is likely in the range of ₹350–400 crore, approximately.”