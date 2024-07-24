Amazon deals on home decor items: Get up to 75% off and give your home a total makeover

Home decor items are essential elements that transform a house into a home, reflecting personal style and creating a welcoming atmosphere. From statement pieces like elegant wall art and sophisticated sculptures to functional items such as stylish lamps and cosy throw pillows, each decor item plays a crucial role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a living space. Rugs add warmth and texture to floors, while curtains and blinds offer privacy and control over natural light. Mirrors not only serve a practical purpose but also create the illusion of more space, making rooms appear larger and brighter.



Decorative vases, plants, and flowers bring a touch of nature indoors, adding freshness and vibrancy. Shelves and bookcases provide both storage and display options, allowing for the arrangement of cherished items and personal collections. Whether you're aiming for a minimalist, modern look or a more traditional, cosy feel, the right home decor items can significantly elevate the ambiance of your home. Get your favourite home decor items from Amazon at this exciting deal (Pexels)

So, if you too need a house makeover, we have got you covered. With the list of these home decor items on amazing discounts, you can rest assured your home will become your stress-free abode.

The EXPLEASIA 4 Tiered Stone Bowl Water Fountain is a beautiful and tranquil addition to any home or garden. Crafted from durable polyresin with a natural stone finish, this fountain features four tiered bowls that create a soothing water cascade, bringing a sense of peace and relaxation to your space. The built-in pump ensures a steady flow of water, while the LED lighting enhances the fountain’s visual appeal, especially at night. Easy to set up and maintain, this water fountain is perfect for indoor and outdoor use, adding an element of nature and serenity to your environment. Whether placed in your living room, patio, or garden, the EXPLEASIA 4 Tiered Stone Bowl Water Fountain is sure to become a focal point, providing a calming atmosphere and a touch of elegance.

Specifications of EXPLEASIA 4 Tiered Stone Bowl Water Fountain:

Material: Polyresin

Finish: Natural stone

Tiers: 4

Dimensions: 45cm x 45cm x 90cm

Weight: 8kg

Pump: Built-in, submersible

Lighting: LED

Power Supply: Electric (cord included)

Suitable for: Indoor and outdoor use

Maintenance: Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adds a tranquil and calming ambiance Requires regular maintenance Durable polyresin with natural stone finish Electric cord may limit placement options Built-in pump for continuous water flow LED lights may need occasional replacement LED lighting enhances nighttime aesthetics Can be heavy and difficult to move Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use Higher initial cost Easy to set up and maintain

The DISHIN Home Decoration European Peacock Wall Clock is a stunning blend of art and functionality. This exquisite wall clock features an intricately designed peacock with vibrant colours and detailed feathers, making it a perfect centrepiece for any room. Crafted from high-quality materials, the clock is both durable and visually appealing. The quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the silent operation prevents any ticking noise, creating a peaceful environment. This wall clock is easy to hang and maintain, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your home decor. Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, or offices, the DISHIN European Peacock Wall Clock is not just a timepiece but a work of art that enhances the beauty of your space.

Specifications of DISHIN Home Decoration European Peacock Wall Clock:

Material: High-quality plastic and metal

Design: European peacock with vibrant colors

Dimensions: 60cm x 50cm

Weight: 1.5kg

Movement: Quartz

Operation: Silent

Battery: 1 x AA (not included)

Mounting: Easy to hang

Suitable for: Living room, bedroom, office

Maintenance: Easy to clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning and vibrant peacock design Requires battery replacement Durable high-quality materials May be too large for small spaces Silent quartz movement Some may find the design too ornate Easy to hang and maintain Higher price compared to standard clocks Adds elegance and sophistication to any room

The KRAFTSKALA White Elephant Showpiece is a majestic and elegant decorative item that adds a touch of sophistication to any home. Crafted from high-quality marble resin, this big-sized statue features intricate detailing and a smooth, polished finish that highlights the beauty of the elephant. The white colour symbolizes purity and peace, making it a perfect addition to any decor style. This aesthetic statue is not just a visual delight but also believed to bring good luck and positive energy to your home. Ideal for living rooms, hallways, or offices, the KRAFTSKALA White Elephant Showpiece is a statement piece that enhances the elegance of your space while reflecting your refined taste in decor.

Specifications of KRAFTSKALA White Elephant Showpiece:

Material: Marble resin

Colour: White

Dimensions: 30cm x 20cm x 25cm

Weight: 3kg

Finish: Polished

Design: Intricate detailing

Suitable for: Living room, hallway, office

Maintenance: Easy to clean

Symbolism: Good luck, positive energy

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant and sophisticated design Heavier compared to smaller decor items High-quality marble resin material May not fit all decor styles Polished finish with intricate detailing Requires careful handling Symbolizes good luck and positive energy Higher price point Easy to clean and maintain

Also Read: Amazon deals on home decor: Beautify your space with our 10 best home decor items

The Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp is a sleek and modern lighting solution that adds a touch of contemporary style to any room. Made from high-quality metal, this floor lamp features a minimalist design with clean lines and a sturdy base, ensuring both durability and aesthetic appeal. The adjustable lamp head allows for customized lighting, making it perfect for reading, working, or creating ambient light. Its slim profile fits easily into tight spaces, while the elegant finish complements a variety of decor styles. Whether placed in a living room, bedroom, or office, the Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp provides functional lighting with a sophisticated look, enhancing the overall ambiance of your space.

Specifications of Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp:

Material: High-quality metal

Design: Minimalist with clean lines

Dimensions: 150cm x 25cm x 25cm

Weight: 5kg

Lamp Head: Adjustable

Base: Sturdy and stable

Finish: Elegant metallic

Power Supply: Electric (cord included)

Suitable for: Living room, bedroom, office

Bulb Type: E27 (not included)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek and modern design Bulb not included High-quality and durable metal construction Requires assembly Adjustable lamp head for customized lighting May be too tall for some spaces Slim profile fits into tight spaces Electric cord limits placement Sturdy and stable base

Also Read: Best office tables for maximum comfort during long hours of work: Top 8 aesthetic and versatile picks

The RITUALISTIC Madhubani Iron Wall Plates are a set of five beautifully handcrafted pieces that bring the rich tradition of Madhubani art to your home. Each plate features intricate designs and vibrant colors, showcasing the skill and creativity of Indian artisans. Made from high-quality iron, these wall plates are durable and easy to maintain, ensuring long-lasting beauty. The plates can be arranged in various configurations to suit your space and style, adding a touch of cultural elegance and artistic flair to any room. Perfect for living rooms, dining areas, or hallways, the RITUALISTIC Madhubani Iron Wall Plates are not just decorative items but also a celebration of Indian heritage and craftsmanship.

Specifications of RITUALISTIC Madhubani Iron Wall Plates:

Material: High-quality iron

Design: Madhubani art with intricate detailing

Set: 5 plates

Dimensions: 25cm diameter each

Weight: 500g per plate

Colours: Vibrant, assorted

Mounting: Easy to hang

Suitable for: Living room, dining area, hallway

Maintenance: Easy to clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Beautifully handcrafted with intricate designs May be too vibrant for some decor styles Durable high-quality iron material Requires careful handling Easy to hang and arrange in various configurations Not suitable for outdoor use Adds cultural elegance and artistic flair Limited to specific art style preference Celebrates Indian heritage and craftsmanship

The SMOKEY COCKTAIL Quicksand LED Table Lamp Art Picture is a unique and captivating addition to any room. This innovative table lamp features a quicksand art picture that creates mesmerizing patterns and movements, illuminated by LED lighting. The combination of the ever-changing quicksand art and the soft LED light provides a relaxing and visually appealing ambiance. Made from high-quality materials, this table lamp is durable and easy to maintain. Its compact size makes it perfect for desks, bedside tables, or shelves, adding a touch of creativity and modern elegance to your space. The SMOKEY COCKTAIL Quicksand LED Table Lamp Art Picture is not just a lamp but a piece of art that enhances the beauty and tranquility of your home.

Specifications of SMOKEY COCKTAIL Quicksand LED Table Lamp Art Picture:

Material: High-quality plastic and glass

Design: Quicksand art picture with LED lighting

Dimensions: 20cm x 15cm x 5cm

Weight: 1kg

Lighting: LED

Power Supply: USB or battery (not included)

Suitable for: Desk, bedside table, shelf

Maintenance: Easy to clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Unique quicksand art picture Requires USB connection or batteries LED lighting for a relaxing ambiance May not provide sufficient reading light Durable and easy to maintain Smaller size may not suit all spaces Compact and perfect for desks or bedside tables Limited colour options Adds creativity and modern elegance

Also Read: Best dressing table: Top 10 options to enhance your makeup routine

The ULTRA SHINE HOME DECOR Metal Wall Art Mountain is a stunning piece that brings the beauty of nature into your home. Crafted from high-quality metal, this wall art features a detailed and elegant mountain landscape that adds depth and dimension to any room. The intricate design and metallic finish create a sophisticated and modern look, making it a perfect focal point for living rooms, bedrooms, or offices. Easy to hang and maintain, this metal wall art is durable and long-lasting. Whether you have a contemporary or traditional decor style, the ULTRA SHINE HOME DECOR Metal Wall Art Mountain enhances your space with its artistic and serene presence.

Specifications of ULTRA SHINE HOME DECOR Metal Wall Art Mountain:

Material: High-quality metal

Design: Mountain landscape

Dimensions: 100cm x 50cm

Weight: 3kg

Finish: Metallic

Mounting: Easy to hang

Suitable for: Living room, bedroom, office

Maintenance: Easy to clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Beautiful and intricate mountain design May be too large for small spaces High-quality and durable metal construction Heavier than some other wall art options Metallic finish adds sophistication Requires careful handling Easy to hang and maintain Higher price point Enhances the beauty of any room

The DIGGY ARTS Rajasthani Krishna Musicians Set is a captivating collection of handcrafted statues that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. Each statue in this set features a musician playing a traditional instrument, intricately designed with vibrant colors and detailed craftsmanship. Made from high-quality materials, these statues are durable and long-lasting, making them perfect for indoor display. The set adds a touch of ethnic charm and artistic elegance to any room, whether it’s your living room, bedroom, or office. Easy to maintain and arrange, the DIGGY ARTS Rajasthani Krishna Musicians Set is not just a decorative item but a tribute to the timeless art and culture of India.

Specifications of DIGGY ARTS Rajasthani Krishna Musicians Set:

Material: High-quality polyresin

Design: Rajasthani musicians with traditional instruments

Set: 5 statues

Dimensions: 20cm x 10cm x 10cm each

Weight: 1kg per statue

Colors: Vibrant, assorted

Suitable for: Living room, bedroom, office

Maintenance: Easy to clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Beautifully handcrafted with intricate details May be too colourful for some decor styles Durable high-quality polyresin material Requires careful handling Vibrant colours and traditional design Not suitable for outdoor use Adds ethnic charm and artistic elegance Limited to specific cultural preference Easy to arrange and maintain

The Homesake Home Decor Hanging Light is a stylish and functional lighting solution that enhances the ambiance of any room. Featuring a sleek and modern design, this hanging light is made from high-quality materials and offers a soft, warm glow that creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The adjustable cord allows you to customize the height, making it suitable for various spaces such as dining rooms, kitchens, living rooms, or bedrooms. Easy to install and maintain, the Homesake Home Decor Hanging Light is not only a practical lighting option but also a decorative piece that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your home decor.

Specifications of Homesake Home Decor Hanging Light:

Material: High-quality metal and glass

Design: Modern and sleek

Dimensions: 20cm x 20cm x 150cm (adjustable cord length)

Weight: 1.5kg

Lighting: Soft, warm glow

Power Supply: Electric (cord included)

Suitable for: Dining room, kitchen, living room, bedroom

Bulb Type: E27 (not included)

Mounting: Easy to install

Maintenance: Easy to clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Modern and sleek design Bulb not included High-quality materials May require professional installation Adjustable cord for customized height Limited to indoor use Soft, warm glow creates a cosy atmosphere Electric cord limits placement Easy to install and maintain

Also Read: Best study chairs for comfortable reading: Top 6 picks that deliver comfort

The ABOUT SPACE Antique Wall Mirror is a timeless piece that adds elegance and sophistication to any room. Featuring a beautifully crafted antique frame, this mirror exudes a classic charm that complements various decor styles, from traditional to contemporary. Made from high-quality materials, the mirror is durable and offers a clear reflection. Its versatile design makes it suitable for different spaces, including living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, and bathrooms. Easy to hang and maintain, the ABOUT SPACE Antique Wall Mirror not only serves as a functional mirror but also as a decorative piece that enhances the aesthetic appeal of your home.

Specifications of ABOUT SPACE Antique Wall Mirror:

Material: High-quality glass and metal frame

Design: Antique frame

Dimensions: 70cm x 50cm

Weight: 5kg

Finish: Antique

Mounting: Easy to hang

Suitable for: Living room, bedroom, hallway, bathroom

Maintenance: Easy to clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Beautiful antique frame design Heavier than some other mirrors High-quality materials and clear reflection Requires careful handling Versatile design suitable for various spaces Antique style may not suit all decor Easy to hang and maintain Higher price point Enhances the aesthetic appeal of any room

Top 3 features of home decor on Amazon deals:

Best Home Decor Items Material Dimensions Weight EXPLEASIA 4 Tiered Stone Bowl Water Fountain Stone 30 x 30 x 80 cm 12 kg DISHIN Home Decoration European Peacock Wall Clock Metal and Glass 45 x 5 x 60 cm 2.5 kg KRAFTSKALA White Elephant Showpiece Big Size Marble Resin Aesthetic Statue Marble Resin 25 x 10 x 20 cm 1.2 kg Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp Metal 40 x 40 x 150 cm 8 kg RITUALISTIC Madhubani Iron Wall Plates- Set of 5 Iron 30 cm (each plate) 3 kg (set) SMOKEY COCKTAIL Quicksand LED Table Lamp Art Picture Glass and Metal 20 x 10 x 35 cm 1.5 kg ULTRA SHINE HOME DECOR Metal Wall Art Mountain Metal 90 x 5 x 60 cm 4 kg DIGGY ARTS Rajasthani Krishna Musicians set Polyresin 10 x 7 x 25 cm (each piece) 4 kg (set) Homesake Home Decor Hanging Light Glass and Metal 25 x 25 x 45 cm 2 kg ABOUT SPACE Antique Wall Mirror Metal and Glass 60 x 4 x 90 cm 5 kg

How to Find the Best Home Decor Items on Amazon

Finding the best home decor items involves a combination of personal style, functionality, and quality. Begin by identifying your decor style, whether it’s modern, traditional, rustic, or eclectic. This will help narrow down your choices to items that complement your aesthetic. Next, consider the functionality of each item; for example, a decorative lamp should not only look good but also provide adequate lighting for your space. Quality is paramount, so look for items made from durable materials like solid wood, high-quality metals, or resilient ceramics. Read product reviews and ratings to gauge the satisfaction of other buyers. Pay attention to the dimensions and weight of the decor items to ensure they fit well within your space and can be safely placed or hung. Shopping from reputable brands and stores can also ensure that you get high-quality products. Finally, consider how each piece will harmonize with your existing decor to create a cohesive and inviting environment.

Also Read: Best recliner sofas that transform into comfortable loungers for reading or napping, top 8 picks for you

FAQs on Best Home Decor Items Q: What should I consider when choosing home decor items? A: When choosing home decor items, consider your personal style, the functionality of the item, the quality of the materials, and how it fits with your existing decor. Also, ensure that the dimensions and weight of the item are suitable for your space.

Q: How can I ensure the quality of home decor items? A: To ensure quality, buy from reputable brands and stores, read customer reviews and ratings, and look for items made from durable materials such as solid wood, high-quality metals, or resilient ceramics.

Q: Are there any tips for mixing different decor styles? A: Yes, when mixing different decor styles, aim for a balanced look by sticking to a cohesive colour palette and combining items that have similar textures or materials. Use statement pieces sparingly to avoid a cluttered appearance.

Q: How do I choose the right size for home decor items? A: Measure your space before purchasing and consider the scale of other furniture and decor in the room. Ensure that the decor items are proportionate to the room and other elements to maintain visual balance.

Q: What are some popular materials for home decor items? A: Popular materials for home decor items include wood, metal, glass, ceramics, and textiles like cotton or wool. Each material offers a unique aesthetic and functional quality.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Similar articles for you:

Best dining table 4 seater for your home: Top 5 picks to upgrade your home decor

Sofa bed: Your space savvy set for a comfortable sleep: Top 8 picks

Best single bed mattress: Top 10 breathable, hypoallergenic and comfortable options for better rest

Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease