Amazon Summer Sale: Get sofa sets, bed, mattresses, recliners, and more at a minimum of 50% off

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 30, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering minimum 50% off on beds, mattresses, sofa sets, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Deals on furniture

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Sapling Green) 3 Person Sofa

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Deals on furniture

@home by Nilkamal Addison Engineered Wood Single Bed Diwan with Box Storage (Classic Walnut) | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Deals on furniture

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Deals on furniture

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Engineered Wood Almirah, Cupboard for Clothes Storage | 2 Door | Twill - Dark Brown

₹8,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Deals on furniture

Winntage Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Set Wooden Dining Table with Chair for Living Room (Honey Finish) | 1 Year Warranty

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Deals on furniture

JIN OFFICE Electric Height Adjustable Desk | 100 Kg Weight Capacity,3 Year Warranty| Sit Stand Desk| 3 Memory Preset | White Frame with White Top 1200 X 750 mm/25MM Thickness, Steel, Matte Finish

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Sapling Green) 3 Person Sofa

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home furniture Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room and Office 3 Three Seater Walnut Finish Natural Teak Finish (Alanis, Rosewood (Walnut Finish)) - 3 Seater

₹16,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casaliving Rolando RHS 4 Seater L Shape Sofa with 2 Puffy Set for Living Room | Colour - Green | Premium Fabric Sofa

₹15,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torque - Bali Premium Fabric 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room (Grey) | Modern 3 Seater Sofa Set Couch with 2 Cushions for Bedroom Hall Festival Gift | 3 Year Warranty

₹12,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Westido Ikeaa Fabric 3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set (Black Grey, Diy(Do-It-Yourself)) | 1 Year Warranty - 5 Seater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adorn India Chandler Decent 3+1+1 5 Seater Sofa Set (Beige) (3 Year Warranty)

₹26,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Porash Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set For Living Room Hall Office Hotel Wooden 3+1+1 Seater Sofa Furniture (Honey Finish, 1 Year Warranty, Brown,Beige)

₹24,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre 5 Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty

₹29,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 3 Seater Sofa Set with Beige Cushions (3 Seater Sofa, Honey Finish) 3-Person Sofa

₹15,902

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Addison Engineered Wood Single Bed Diwan with Box Storage (Classic Walnut) | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Bed | Single (78 X 36) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut

₹8,468

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Crafter King Size Bed with Hydraulic Storage for Bedroom Home Wooden Double Bed Cot Palang for Living Room and Hotels (Honey Finish) | 1 Year Warranty

₹40,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOODLAB Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed With Hydraulic Storage For Bedroom Double Bed For Home Furniture (Walnut Finish), 2.06 Meters, 158.75 CM, 88.9 CM

₹36,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed with Storage | Wooden Queen Cot Bed | Double Bed with Box Storage Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home - Q_03, Honey Finish (Assembly Included)

₹28,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed Cot Bed Furniture Upholstered Double Bed for Bedroom Living Room Home - Grey Finish

₹17,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre Helios Della Bunk Bed |Solid Wood Bunk Bed| (White) |1 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre Helios Della Bunk Bed |Solid Wood Bunk Bed| (White) |1 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood Mayor King Size Bed with Box and Headboard Storage Wooden Palang Double Bed for Bedroom (Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty

₹31,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Mattress Single Bed, 5-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (78x30x5 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey)

₹6,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek Single Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Divan Bed Gadda, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch, 72X30X4

₹4,028

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | King Size Mattress | 78X72X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Double Size Ortho Pocketed Zero Partner Disturbance Plush Quilted Rolled Packed Pocket Spring Mattress (75x48x6)

₹10,448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches)

₹15,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X36X5, Single)

₹4,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek Amaze Eco 4 Inch Single Size Bed Mattresses with High Density (HD Foam Mattress (72X30X4 Inches

₹3,298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 4 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | King Size Gadda | 72x72 Inch

₹6,857

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Comforto 6 Inch Pocket Spring King Size Mattress (72x70x6 Inch, Pocket Spring) | Medium Firm Gadda | 5-Zone Motion Isolation Technology

₹12,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Engineered Wood Almirah, Cupboard for Clothes Storage | 2 Door | Twill - Dark Brown

₹8,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bniture Wooden Almirah for Clothes, Door for Bedroom, 3 Door Wardrobe with 2 Drawer & Hanging Space (40D x 120W x 180H CM) | 3 Year Warranty 2 (Frosty White)

₹26,880

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Willy 3 Door Wardrobe | Engineered Wood Almirah |1 Hanging Rode & 7 Storage Shelves in Cabinet|1 Year Warranty | New Wenge (with Mirror)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Cove 3 Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Dark Wenge, Matte Finish)

₹10,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 8 Shelves, 1 Drawer

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AYSIS Plastic Cupboard for Clothes Storage - Foldable Wardrobe for Kitchen, Bedroom, Living Room & Office (4 Pack) White

₹6,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wooden Street Kayden 4 Door Wardrobe Furniture for Clothes,Cupboard Wooden Almirah for Bedroom,Multi Utility Wardrobe with Lock and Handles,1 Year Warranty,Engineered Wood,Columbian Walnut Finish

₹15,801

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 4 Door)

₹22,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Dark Wenge, Matte Finish)

₹7,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Kids Wooden Wardrobe | 2 Shutter Almirah with Storage | Engineered Wood Cupboard for Kids Clothes | Sturdy & Stylish Wardrobe for Bedroom (Frosty White & Mellow Green)

₹11,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Winntage Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Set Wooden Dining Table with Chair for Living Room (Honey Finish) | 1 Year Warranty

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Modern Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 4 Seater Dining Table Set with 4 Cushion Chairs Dinner Table Set for Dinning Room Home Hotel and Office (Natural Finish)

₹15,669

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 6 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Six Cushioned Chairs (White)

₹25,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Studio Kook Dolce 4 Seater Folding Dining Table (Junglewood, Matte Finish. Without Chairs), Engineered Wood, Brown

₹14,716

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table with 2 Cushion Chairs and 1 Bench for Living Room Home Office Dining Room Rectangular CNC Dinner Table - (Honey Finish) |

₹15,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANGEL FURNITURE Solid Sheesham Wood Foldable Dining Table Compact Design (Plain Top, Honey Finish)

₹12,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 6 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Six Cushioned Chairs (White)

₹25,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre 6 Seater Montoya Solid Wood Dining Set with 4 Chairs and 1 Bench | Solid Wood Dining Table Sets For Dining Room|(Brown) 1 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Studio Kook ABBA Engineered Wood 6 Seater Folding Dining Table (Junglewood, Matte Finish. Without Chairs)

₹19,924

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAMTA

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

X&Y Furniture For Growth Ochre Olive Book Rack - L (1 Year & Above) Sustainable Birch Ply Wood | Perfect for Kids | Library Premium Bookcase | Self Assembly | Sturdy Non Toxic Paint Finish | (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹10,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BucketList 12-Door Plastic Sheet Kids Wardrobe Storage Rack - Organizer for Clothes, Kids Furniture, Living Room, Bedroom, Small Accessories (12box Green) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

R for Rabbit Little Genius Woodland Baby Study Table & Chair Set for 3-7 Years Kids, Height Adjusment Plug & Play Installation Kids Desk Set Upto 50kgs Weight Capacity (Wooden White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,596

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EKRON 7 Section Engineered Wood Storage Organizer Furniture for Commercial or Home Use – Safe Kids Friendly Cabinet Toy Shelf (MR-008 / Oak / 70x93x28) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

X&Y Furniture For Growth Wooden Chair for Children Study & Activity (2-5 Years), ISO Certified, Eco-friendly Furniture with Round Corners for Safety of Kids, Quick & Easy Assemble, Durable for Homes & Preschools (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹5,225

amazonLogo
GET THIS

X&Y Furniture For Growth Aqua Plum Wooden Toy Box for Kids (2-7 years), Portable Easy DIY, Toy Chest, Toy Storage, Montessori Inspired Organizer with Wooden Top Lid, Non Toxic Paint & Polish (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹12,920

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal FMM Plastic Jungle Theme Mini Cabinet (Beach & Pastel Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IMUsee Bunk Bed Twin Over Twin Size With Ladder, Metal Bed Frame With Sturdy Guardrail, Space-Saving Design, No Box Spring Needed, Noise Free, White, Painted View Details checkDetails

₹11,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Modern Kraftz Single Seater Solidwood Kids Study Table With Lift Up Top Storage (Natural) - 20X25.98X21.75 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹7,718

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DecorNation Wooden Pippa Kids Single Bed Cot with Ladder - Sturdy, Durable for Bedroom, Home Decor (White, Size: 63 x 32 x 27.5 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹10,669

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wudniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed for Kids and Adults with Storage (Brown and Blue 176) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AAKARSHAK India 2+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair Patio Set Conversation Set Poolside Lawn Chairs Swingarea Balcony Outdoor Garden Furniture Chair (Cream & Yellow) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DEVOKO Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set, 4-Piece Conversation Set Waterproof with Washable Soft Cushion and Center Table, Wicker Rattan for Gardens and Balcony (Beige & White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair And Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture With 1 Square Table And 4 Chairs Set (Grey) - Rattan, 32 Inch, 19 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set Foldable 2 Chair and Round Table for Balcony Garden Indoor Outdoor Terrace Furniture View Details checkDetails

₹10,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bhairav Store Rattan Single Seater Swing Chair Hammock Swing Chair With Stand & Cushion Hammock Hanging Jhula For Indoor, Outdoor,Balcony, Garden View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ecofynd Premium Luxury Macrame Swing Hammock for Adults & Kids, Large Chair Jhula Relax for Indoor, Outdoor, Balcony, Deck, Patio, Living Room, Home (Ivory, BH038) View Details checkDetails

₹4,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon summer sale starts noon, May 1, 2025. The sale, however, will begin 12 hours early for prime members, giving them an early sneak peek to the deals. During the summer sale, users can get a minimum of 50% off on the best furniture, giving you a reason to revamp your home.

Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 1, here are top deals on furniture
Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 1, here are top deals on furniture

Prime members can also expect a flat 1,500 cashback on purchases above 15,000 along with cashback offers on purchases made using HDFC, American Express, RBL Bank, Federal Bank, and more credit cards. Additionally, prime members also get the benefit of same day deliveries.

So, here are the top deals:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on Sofa and seating during Amazon summer sale:

Time to give your living room a complete makeover with stylish and cosy sofa sets during Amazon Summer Sale, and get up to 60% off. From luxurious recliners to space-saving sofa beds, you can revamp your living space, that too without splurging. Choose from premium fabrics, modern designs, and ergonomic builds to match your home’s aesthetics.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 55% off on Beds at Amazon sale:

Transform your bedroom into a restful retreat with up to 55% off on beds during Amazon Summer Sale 2025. From minimalist wooden frames to modern upholstered headboards, explore a variety of sizes, styles, and finishes. These high-quality beds are designed for durability and comfort, enhancing both sleep quality and room appeal.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 70% off on Mattresses at Amazon sale

A comfortable mattress equals cosy and comfortable sleep! Get the restful sleep you deserve with up to 70% off on mattresses at Amazon Sale. Buy memory foam, orthopaedic, and hybrid mattresses tailored to support every sleep style. From single to king-size, there’s something for every need and budget.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on Wardrobes at Amazon Summer sale 2025

Make the most of Amazon Sale 2025 and get up to 60% off on stylish and space-savvy wardrobes. Choose from sleek, modern designs to classic wooden finishes that fit any bedroom decor. With spacious compartments, durable materials, and functional features like mirrors and lockable doors, these wardrobes offer both elegance and utility.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 65% off on Dining furniture at Amazon summer sale

Enhance your dining experience with up to 65% off on dining furniture during Amazon Summer Sale. Be it a compact two-seater or a grand six-seater set, you’ll find beautiful options crafted from quality wood, glass, or metal that adds warmth and elegance to your mealtime gatherings.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 75% off on Kids furniture:

Create a fun, functional space for your little ones with up to 75% off on kids furniture in Amazons Summer Sale. Shop playful designs and colourful themes across beds, study tables, chairs, and storage units, all crafted with child-safe materials and durable finishes. So, now’s the time to revamp your child's room without breaking the bank.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 65% off on Garden and Outdoor:

Turn your outdoor space into a summer haven with up to 65% off on garden and outdoor furniture during Amazon Summer Sale. Explore a range of stylish patio sets, loungers, hammocks, and more, perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the sun. Be it a balcony or backyard, enjoy major savings while enhancing your outdoor living experience.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQ for furniture on Amazon Summer Sale

  • When is the Amazon Summer Sale starting?

    Amazon Summer Sale begins on May 1, however, for prime members, it starts 12 hours early.

  • What is the deal on furniture during Amazon Summer Sale?

    You can get a minimum of 50% off on furniture during Amazon Summer Sale.

  • What is the return policy for furniture?

    Most furniture items are returnable within the specified return window, provided they are in unused condition. However, certain items may be non-returnable or have specific return conditions.

  • What types of furniture are on sale?

    You can find discounts on a wide range of furniture, including: Beds, sofas, recliners, and mattresses Coffee tables, dining sets, and study desks Office chairs, bean bags, and storage units Modular and space-saving furniture

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On