Amazon Summer Sale: Get sofa sets, bed, mattresses, recliners, and more at a minimum of 50% off

Amazon summer sale starts noon, May 1, 2025. The sale, however, will begin 12 hours early for prime members, giving them an early sneak peek to the deals. During the summer sale, users can get a minimum of 50% off on the best furniture, giving you a reason to revamp your home. Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 1, here are top deals on furniture

Prime members can also expect a flat ₹1,500 cashback on purchases above ₹15,000 along with cashback offers on purchases made using HDFC, American Express, RBL Bank, Federal Bank, and more credit cards. Additionally, prime members also get the benefit of same day deliveries.

So, here are the top deals:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on Sofa and seating during Amazon summer sale:

Time to give your living room a complete makeover with stylish and cosy sofa sets during Amazon Summer Sale, and get up to 60% off. From luxurious recliners to space-saving sofa beds, you can revamp your living space, that too without splurging. Choose from premium fabrics, modern designs, and ergonomic builds to match your home’s aesthetics.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 55% off on Beds at Amazon sale:

Transform your bedroom into a restful retreat with up to 55% off on beds during Amazon Summer Sale 2025. From minimalist wooden frames to modern upholstered headboards, explore a variety of sizes, styles, and finishes. These high-quality beds are designed for durability and comfort, enhancing both sleep quality and room appeal.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 70% off on Mattresses at Amazon sale

A comfortable mattress equals cosy and comfortable sleep! Get the restful sleep you deserve with up to 70% off on mattresses at Amazon Sale. Buy memory foam, orthopaedic, and hybrid mattresses tailored to support every sleep style. From single to king-size, there’s something for every need and budget.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on Wardrobes at Amazon Summer sale 2025

Make the most of Amazon Sale 2025 and get up to 60% off on stylish and space-savvy wardrobes. Choose from sleek, modern designs to classic wooden finishes that fit any bedroom decor. With spacious compartments, durable materials, and functional features like mirrors and lockable doors, these wardrobes offer both elegance and utility.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 65% off on Dining furniture at Amazon summer sale

Enhance your dining experience with up to 65% off on dining furniture during Amazon Summer Sale. Be it a compact two-seater or a grand six-seater set, you’ll find beautiful options crafted from quality wood, glass, or metal that adds warmth and elegance to your mealtime gatherings.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 75% off on Kids furniture:

Create a fun, functional space for your little ones with up to 75% off on kids furniture in Amazons Summer Sale. Shop playful designs and colourful themes across beds, study tables, chairs, and storage units, all crafted with child-safe materials and durable finishes. So, now’s the time to revamp your child's room without breaking the bank.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 65% off on Garden and Outdoor:

Turn your outdoor space into a summer haven with up to 65% off on garden and outdoor furniture during Amazon Summer Sale. Explore a range of stylish patio sets, loungers, hammocks, and more, perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the sun. Be it a balcony or backyard, enjoy major savings while enhancing your outdoor living experience.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:



Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease

Best console table: Top 7 versatile and stylish tables that are more than just a piece of furniture

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best office chairs with up to 80% off plus early access for Amazon Prime users

FAQ for furniture on Amazon Summer Sale When is the Amazon Summer Sale starting? Amazon Summer Sale begins on May 1, however, for prime members, it starts 12 hours early.

What is the deal on furniture during Amazon Summer Sale? You can get a minimum of 50% off on furniture during Amazon Summer Sale.

What is the return policy for furniture? Most furniture items are returnable within the specified return window, provided they are in unused condition. However, certain items may be non-returnable or have specific return conditions.

What types of furniture are on sale? You can find discounts on a wide range of furniture, including: Beds, sofas, recliners, and mattresses Coffee tables, dining sets, and study desks Office chairs, bean bags, and storage units Modular and space-saving furniture

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.