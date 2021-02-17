Artworks that are drenched in the colours of spring

Playful, bright, intricate and an instant mood lifter — that’s how one could define the artworks showcased as part of an ongoing exhibition, in the city, titled Bahaar. Taking to mediums such as watercolours and oil paints, the artist Lal Bahadur Singh, aims to shift the dominant visual discourse to an ecocentric one, using mythological imagery that’s deeply embedded in the Indian heritage.

The canvases are created using watercolours and oil paints.

“Bachpan mein humne bohot gaay charaayi hain,” says Singh, when asked about his decision to show the bovine theme in an unusual context that often celebrates the universal coexistence. The painter describes his choice of subject as one that’s centered around his roots, and adds, “Humne jab apne aap ko search kiya to wahan se nikal kar aaye woh trees jiske neeche kheti karne ke baad kisan aaram karne aate hain. Pedh ke paas hum log garmi ke dino mein ek sukoon feel karte hain.” A similar calm and tranquil is evoked through his vibrant and enlivening paintings of the trees and cows.

Bovine theme is dominant in most of the works on display, canvases as well as sculptures.

Making the feel of the seasonal changes almost palpable, the show is aptly named to suit the pleasant weather of February alongside providing a sense of peace to its visitors. “Poore nature ko ekk lekar ye series banai hai humne. Is kaam ko dekhar khushi, sukoon ki feeling aa rahi hai,” says Singh elucidating about his inner thoughts when he was creating these imaginative canvases. The artworks are given a metaphorical garb bestowed upon the creator’s experiences of the daily life and the memories that are drawn from the ruminations of his early rural life, in a rich palette.

Catch It Live

What: Bahaar Where: Gallery Nvya, 101-103, District Centre, Saket On till: March 15 Timing: 11am to 7pm Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar on Yellow Line

