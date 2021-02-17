IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Artworks that are drenched in the colours of spring
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
art culture

Artworks that are drenched in the colours of spring

Artist Lal Bahadur Singh’s works at an ongoing exhibition in Delhi, explore the bovine theme in vibrant hues.
READ FULL STORY
By Viveka Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Playful, bright, intricate and an instant mood lifter — that’s how one could define the artworks showcased as part of an ongoing exhibition, in the city, titled Bahaar. Taking to mediums such as watercolours and oil paints, the artist Lal Bahadur Singh, aims to shift the dominant visual discourse to an ecocentric one, using mythological imagery that’s deeply embedded in the Indian heritage.

The canvases are created using watercolours and oil paints.
The canvases are created using watercolours and oil paints.

“Bachpan mein humne bohot gaay charaayi hain,” says Singh, when asked about his decision to show the bovine theme in an unusual context that often celebrates the universal coexistence. The painter describes his choice of subject as one that’s centered around his roots, and adds, “Humne jab apne aap ko search kiya to wahan se nikal kar aaye woh trees jiske neeche kheti karne ke baad kisan aaram karne aate hain. Pedh ke paas hum log garmi ke dino mein ek sukoon feel karte hain.” A similar calm and tranquil is evoked through his vibrant and enlivening paintings of the trees and cows.

Bovine theme is dominant in most of the works on display, canvases as well as sculptures.
Bovine theme is dominant in most of the works on display, canvases as well as sculptures.

Making the feel of the seasonal changes almost palpable, the show is aptly named to suit the pleasant weather of February alongside providing a sense of peace to its visitors. “Poore nature ko ekk lekar ye series banai hai humne. Is kaam ko dekhar khushi, sukoon ki feeling aa rahi hai,” says Singh elucidating about his inner thoughts when he was creating these imaginative canvases. The artworks are given a metaphorical garb bestowed upon the creator’s experiences of the daily life and the memories that are drawn from the ruminations of his early rural life, in a rich palette.

Catch It Live

What: Bahaar Where: Gallery Nvya, 101-103, District Centre, Saket On till: March 15 Timing: 11am to 7pm Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar on Yellow Line

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
art culture

When Amrita Pritam handled finances during Bollywood film Sparsh's shoot

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:53 AM IST
It all happened when Sai Paranjpye was looking for a producer for "Sparsh", an intense love story unfolding in a school for the blind, and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya of "Teesri Kasam" fame agreed to do it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
art culture

Bossa Nova: Author Haruki Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Despite the pandemic, Murakami — known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase," “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle" and “1Q84” — said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveler has stayed in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
art culture

Indianapolis museum apologizes for 'white art' job listing

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has apologized for a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Curated by art writer Georgina Maddox, the "Peppery Soliloquies" at Delhi-based Art Centrix Space uncovers and investigates the notions and texture of spice through the artworks of nine artists. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Curated by art writer Georgina Maddox, the "Peppery Soliloquies" at Delhi-based Art Centrix Space uncovers and investigates the notions and texture of spice through the artworks of nine artists. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Art show explores narratives around Indian spices

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:55 PM IST
A new art show here looks at the historical and contemporary narratives around Indian spices while adding economic, social and political dynamics to their traditional connotations of taste and aroma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to DAG, the month-long show has brought back into focus concepts such as “scopophilia or the pleasure of looking at something or someone with reference to the gazer and the gazed”.(Pixabay)
According to DAG, the month-long show has brought back into focus concepts such as “scopophilia or the pleasure of looking at something or someone with reference to the gazer and the gazed”.(Pixabay)
art culture

Exhibition explores ‘the gaze’ of Indian artists

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Decoding generations of Indian artists’ visual approach towards their subjects and muses is the focus of an ongoing exhibition here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Gender Park campus is a 24-acre space that will act as a convergence centre for various projects, cultural and academic engagements.(ANI)
The Gender Park campus is a 24-acre space that will act as a convergence centre for various projects, cultural and academic engagements.(ANI)
art culture

Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Gender Park campus in Kozhikode

ANI, Kozhikode (kerala) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Gender Park campus in Kozhikode on Sunday. It is an initiative to work towards gender equality and empowerment in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ilona Kolachana is a professional Finnish danseuse with a love for Indian classical and folk dance forms.
Ilona Kolachana is a professional Finnish danseuse with a love for Indian classical and folk dance forms.
art culture

“In Indian traditional music and dance, you can hear and see the echoes of long traditions,” says Finnish danseuse Ilona Kolachana

By Etti Bali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:32 PM IST
For Ilona Kolachan, it was love at first sight when she first visited Indian on a backpacking trip in 2008. She now teaches various classical Indian dance forms, and Bollywood and folk dances to people around the globe. Here is her story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'(Twitter/narendramodi)
PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'(Twitter/narendramodi)
art culture

PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:47 PM IST
PM Modi shares toll free number and invites motivational stories or inspiring ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 28 from the fields of art, culture and tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
art culture

Valentine's Day: Heritage buffs declare their love for historic buildings

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Heritage buffs from all around the country expressed their love for old architecture and buildings that have a long history on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antique radio sets attract visitors at 7th International Radio Fair(ANI)
Antique radio sets attract visitors at 7th International Radio Fair(ANI)
art culture

Visitors attend 7th International Radio Fair to see antique radio sets

ANI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:14 AM IST
People visited the two-day Outreach International Radio Fair (OIRF) 2021 in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Radio Day on Saturday. The fair showcased thousands of antique radio sets, old and new broadcasting equipment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
art culture

SH Raza the modernist, and the man behind the canvas

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:23 AM IST
This exhibition in the Capital marks the beginning of birth centenary celebrations of the Indian modernist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fundraiser to help out-of-work artists turned into a movement that distills the essence of community during Carnival.(Bloomberg)
A fundraiser to help out-of-work artists turned into a movement that distills the essence of community during Carnival.(Bloomberg)
art culture

New Orleans invents a glorious new tradition with ‘Yardi Gras’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:30 PM IST
What started as a fundraiser by the Krewe of Red Beans to help Mardi Gras float artists generate an income after all the parades were canceled, “house floats” have boomed with a joyful DIY spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – now known as George Floyd Square – has been closed since late May, as the corner became a makeshift memorial to Floyd and a space for community healing.(AP)
The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – now known as George Floyd Square – has been closed since late May, as the corner became a makeshift memorial to Floyd and a space for community healing.(AP)
art culture

Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at site of Floyd arrest

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:59 PM IST
A memorial honoring George Floyd will remain at the Minneapolis intersection where he was pinned to the ground by a police officer in the moments before he died last May, but the streets will reopen to two-way traffic at the conclusion of the officer’s murder trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September, France announced a gradual ban on using bears, tigers, elephants and other wild animals in circuses on the grounds of their welfare. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
In September, France announced a gradual ban on using bears, tigers, elephants and other wild animals in circuses on the grounds of their welfare. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

The show must go on, but Covid-19 and animal ban threaten French circuses

Reuters, Senas, France
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:34 PM IST
William Kerwich hasn't performed a circus show since March. Instead, his family's travelling circus has been parked on a plot of land in southern France, his lions and tigers confined to their pens and his main tent packed up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Performers Pauline Barboux and Jeanne Ragu of the Libertivore company present their show "Ether" directed by Fanny Soriano during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.(AP)
Performers Pauline Barboux and Jeanne Ragu of the Libertivore company present their show "Ether" directed by Fanny Soriano during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.(AP)
art culture

Cover that red nose! Circus festival adapts to coronavirus rules

AP, Marseille, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP