Attics and basements collecting dust? Make the cramped spaces in your home stylish and functional with these tips

Attics, basements or any cramped places are deserted as the dumping ground of all discarded household goods. With dust, cobwebs and barely any natural light, these neglected spaces end up as the ideal backdrop for spooky stories with so much design potential left to waste. It’s time to put them to better use and give these forgotten spots in your home a transformative design makeover. Even if your attic or any other cramped corner of your home is purely for storage, it’s time to do it with style. Maximise the cramped spaces with smart tricks for storage. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vandana Dhawan Saxena, Founder and Design Principal at Studio IV Designs, shared how one can optimise these spaces and transform even the most cramped corners into stylish corners.

Here's the detailed guide Vandana shared on how to revamp your attic's storage capabilities, but in a chic, organised manner:

Brighten and ventilate the space

Refrain from painting your attic in dark shades. White makes the space appear bigger and brighter.(Shutterstock)

White walls and ceilings would allow for the spaces to feel brighter and bigger, and allow one to easily spot what is stored. Good ventilation is a necessity for all spaces, but more so for cramped spaces. This can be facilitated through the use of exhaust fans. Additionally, the door designs can incorporate features like a slotted grille at the bottom to promote air circulation. One must ensure that flammable goods are not stored in such spaces without ventilation, as they are potential fire hazards.

Planning storage needs

Maintain a checklist to strategise what you want to store in the attic, without making it look too cluttered.(Shutterstock)

Before determining the storage system, a user should create a list of items one would like to store in a storage space as a good starting point. Post that, organised storage solutions like open or closed shelving, or a combination of both, with the correct depth and height, can help maximise space and allow for easy access to the objects when needed. These days, multiple storage solutions are available, like metal shelving with movable shelves which can be adjusted based on the height of objects, wood shelves, and clear plastic containers that allow one to see what is inside and keep the items dust-free.

Store-bought and designed storage solutions

Floating shelves optimise storage facilities.(Shutterstock)

One can consider both designed and store-bought storage solutions:

Modular cube storage that can be configured based on space and items stored.

Overhead ceiling racks or suspended shelving systems (especially useful in basements with higher ceilings).

Wall-mounted pegboards or slat walls with hooks and baskets for tools, sports gear or hobby equipment.

Rolling carts with drawers or bins that can be moved around depending on accessibility needs.

Foldable or collapsible storage bins that save space when not in use.

Drawer organisers for smaller items, such as seasonal decorations or accessories.

Labelled stackable bins or boxes that make sorting and retrieval more efficient.

Under-stair shelving units or pull-out drawers, if the space layout allows.

Built-in cabinetry with a combination of open and closed shutters for an integrated, tidy look.

Lighting and finishing touches

Track light is one of the lighting options. (Shutterstock)

In areas like basements or attics largely used for storage, ceiling-mounted light fixtures and ceiling-mounted track lights work best, as they help maximise vertical stacking. Shelves could also be designed with inbuilt lighting, though that can be an expensive proposition. Dado-level tile cladding could be considered to prevent scuff marks, as one moves items in and out of the storage areas.

