Bedsheets for summer: Top 8 cotton bedsheet picks with up to 60% off on Amazon; Cool down while you sleep!

As someone who spends far too much time thinking about textiles, I can tell you this: summer bedsheets can completely change how well you sleep. When temperatures rise, heavy fabrics and dense weaves are the last thing you want brushing against your skin. That’s why I always recommend breathable cotton with a crisp, smooth finish. Soft cotton bedsheets perfect for summer handpicked for comfort and style. Now up to 60% off in the Amazon sale.

This year I went through dozens of listings and short-listed eight bedsheets for summer that will make sleeping an easy and breezy affair. They’re light, skin-friendly and designed to keep the heat from building up. The bonus? They’re part of the Amazon sale 2025 with offers going up to 60% off. If you’re looking for the best bedsheets for summer, these are well worth a spot in your cart.

Top summer bedsheets for your home

As someone who values both structure and softness, this Wakefit cotton fitted bedsheet hits the mark. The 100% cotton fabric feels cool against the skin, ideal for summer nights. Its all-side elastic keeps it perfectly in place for anyone who is a restless sleeper. The smart labelling makes bed-making surprisingly quick. Plus, the print adds a tidy, graphic touch to any setup.

Specifications Fabric 100% Cotton, breathable and lab-tested Thread Count 144 TC, suitable for everyday comfort Size King size (78 x 72 inches) fitted sheet Wash Instructions Machine washable, colour stays fresh Click Here to Buy Wakefit Cotton Fitted Bedsheet | 300 TC Elastic Fitted Sheet, King Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers | Mario - 78x72 inches

This Blue Dahlia flat sheet set brings a polished feel to summer nights. Crafted from long-staple cotton with a sateen weave, it has a naturally soft sheen and glides smoothly over the skin. The swiss dot pattern adds a light texture without feeling busy. It holds shape well, stays wrinkle-free, and fits effortlessly into both modern and classic bedrooms.

Specifications Fabric 100% Long-Staple Cotton, Sateen Weave Thread Count 300 TC, ultra-soft and breathable for summer Size King-size flat sheet (108 x 108 inches) Wash Instructions Cold machine wash, tumble dry low, no bleach Click Here to Buy Blue Dahlia Cotton Flat Bedsheet for Double Bed 300TC, Sateen Weave King Size Bed Sheet Swiss Dot, 1 Flat Sheet (108x108) & 2 Pillow Covers (18x28) Bedding Set Oeko-TEX Certified- Blue

This floral bedsheet from Huesland brings a soft lift to warm-weather bedrooms. The cotton weave feels breathable without being too thin, and the 144 thread count is just right for everyday use. I like the subtle mix of light grey, blue and green; it gives colour without shouting. Easy to wash and generously sized for large beds.

Specifications Fabric 100% Cotton, breathable and skin-friendly Thread Count 144 TC, suitable for daily summer use Size King size (110 x 108 inches) Wash Instructions Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, avoid bleach Click Here to Buy Huesland by Ahmedabad Cotton 144 TC Cotton King Size Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Light Grey, Blue & Green(9ft x 9ft)

This Urban Space fitted bedsheet feels polished yet relaxed, which is exactly how I like summer bedding. The 200-thread count cotton has a smooth, weightless quality that works beautifully in warmer months. The all-round elastic hugs the mattress with precision and zero fuss. Its soft blue floral print looks calm without being too quiet, and it is the perfect option for guest rooms.

Specifications Fabric 100% Long-Staple Cotton Thread Count 200 TC, ideal for summer comfort and softness Size King-size fitted sheet (72 x 78 inches) Wash Instructions Machine wash cold, low lint, minimal shrinkage Click Here to Buy Urban Space 100% Cotton Bedsheet for Elastic Fitted Bed King Size, Serene 200 TC Bedsheet King Size Bed Cotton with 2 Pillow Cover (72 x 78 inches, Oval Blue)

Trident’s Earth Lover set speaks to both design sensibility and conscious living. The 144-thread count cotton feels breathable and soft enough for everyday use, especially in summer. I like how the solid tone lets your pillows or throws take the spotlight. It’s simple, reliable and designed with sustainability in mind, which is always a bonus in my book.

Specifications Fabric 100% Cotton, ethically sourced Thread Count 144 TC, breathable and suited for daily use Size King size bedsheet (274 x 274 cm) Wash Instructions Warm machine wash, dry in shade, no bleach Click Here to Buy Trident Earth Lover King 3-Piece Bedsheet Set, 100% Cotton, Bedsheet for Double Bed (1 King Size Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers) Superior Softness, 144 Thread Count-Rumi

There’s a reason I often reach for crisp white bedding during summer. This Raymond Home set gives that hotel-like feel without overcomplicating things. The cotton is breathable, the 144 thread count keeps it light, and the abstract pattern adds subtle texture. It’s modern but understated and works especially well when layered with deeper tones or linen throws.

Specifications Fabric 100% Cotton, skin-friendly Thread Count 144 TC, perfect for summer use Size Double bedsheet (224 x 254 cm) Wash Instructions Machine wash cold, dry in shade, no bleach Click Here to Buy Raymond Home 144 TC Cotton White Double Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers (224 cm X 254 cm) (009073-BF01)

This Amazon Basics sheet gets the essentials just right. The 300-thread count sateen weave feels smooth and comfortably weighty without being stifling on hot nights. The silver checkered pattern gives it a smart, lived-in elegance that blends well with both neutral and bold palettes. It’s breathable, durable and genuinely easy to maintain. Ideal for busy folk who do not want to think about matching decor to their choices.

Specifications Fabric 100% Cotton, Sateen Weave Thread Count 300 TC, breathable and soft Size Queen bedsheet (fits standard queen beds) Wash Instructions Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, medium iron Click Here to Buy amazon basics 300 TC 100% Cotton Sateen Weave Bedsheet Set with 2 Pillow Covers | Queen Size (Silver)

This floral Jaipuri bedsheet from Mafatlal brings a warm, relaxed vibe to summer bedrooms. The cotton is light and breathable, with a 144 thread count that works well in humid weather. The red tones don’t overpower the space but still make the bed the visual anchor. It’s also roomy enough for deep mattresses and perfect for everyday comfort.

Specifications Fabric 100% Cotton, skin-friendly and breathable Thread Count 144 TC, ideal for warmer months Size King size bedsheet (93 x 108 inches) Wash Instructions Machine wash cold, dry in shade, no bleach Click Here to Buy Mafatlal Cotton Floral Jaipuri King Size Bedsheet 144 TC with 2 Pillow Covers

Best summer bedsheets: FAQs What type of fabric is best for summer bedsheets? Cotton is my go-to. Preferably long-staple and lightweight. It breathes well and doesn't trap body heat, making it ideal for warmer nights. Percale or sateen weave both works, depending on your texture preference. Avoid synthetics as they tend to trap heat and moisture.

Is thread count important for summer sheets? Yes, but only to a point. A thread count between 140 and 300 works best for Indian summers. Too high, and the weave becomes denser, which can reduce breathability. Too low, and it might feel flimsy or coarse. Focus on quality cotton over just the number.

Are fitted bedsheets better than flat ones for summer? Fitted sheets are more convenient if you're after a crisp, neat look. In summer, a well-secured fitted bedsheet also stays put even with restless sleep. That said, flat sheets allow more airflow under the covers, so it depends on your sleeping style and mattress height.

How do I maintain summer bedsheets so they last longer? Always wash in cold water and avoid harsh detergents. Dry in the shade to preserve colour. Rotate between two or three sets during the season to reduce wear. For cotton, skip fabric softeners; tend to coat fibres and reduce breathability.

