Bedsheets under 999: Top 8 comfortable and breathable cotton picks from Amazon for you

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 18, 2025 11:41 AM IST

Give your bedroom a new look with our pick of top 8 cotton bedsheets under ₹999 for you.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Story@Home Bedsheet for Double Bed Cotton 190 TC with 2 Pillow Covers, Blue & Grey, Floral, 225 cm X 250 cm | Perfect for Home Decor View Details checkDetails

₹899

THE HOME STYLE Supersoft Cotton King Size Printed Flat Double Bedsheet wih 2 Pillow Cover II 400 TC, 90x100 Inch (King, Adam Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹649

Urban Jaipur 100% Cotton Queen Size Bedsheet for Double Bed (90 x 108 Inches) | 210 TC Bed Sheet Double Bed Cotton | Floral Print (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹775

elanorhomes Jaipuri Cotton King Size Bedsheet (90x108) - Petal Symphony with 2 Pillow Covers, 240 TC View Details checkDetails

₹891

Huesland by Ahmedabad Cotton 144 TC Cotton King Size Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Grey and Yellow(9ft x 9ft) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Urban Space 100% Cotton Bedsheet for Double Bed, Serene 200 TC Bedsheet Double Size Bed Cotton with 2 Pillow Cover (88 x 100 inches, Majestic Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹949

RajasthaniKart Pure Cotton 180 TC King Size BEDSHEET with 2 Pillow Cover - 90X108 (Suitable for King Size Bed Sheet or Double Bed, Green) PSP 118 View Details checkDetails

₹472

EasyGoods® 240 TC Cotton Bedsheet for Single Bed –Sea Green, MonarchSingle06 Bedsheet Single Size Bed Cotton, Single Size Bedsheet with 1 Pillow Cover 60x90 Inch, Handcrafted Bed Sheets View Details checkDetails

₹411

A nicely tucked bedsheet accentuates the look of your bedroom. And with summer season, nothing works better than a cotton bedsheet. From the floral prints to geometric patterns, a cotton bedsheet is the best way to transform your bedroom. These cotton bedsheets are breathable and comfortable, adding a sophisticated touch to your entire room.

Best cotton bedsheets for your bedroom(Pexels)
Best cotton bedsheets for your bedroom(Pexels)

At Amazon, you can get cotton bedsheets under 999, making it, both, a versatile and affordable choice. So, here are our top 8 picks of cotton bedsheets for you available under 999.

Story@Home brings style and comfort together with this vibrant bedsheet. Crafted from premium cotton, it offers a soft touch and breathable feel for a restful night. The elegant print uplifts your bedroom décor instantly. Designed to fit double beds perfectly, it stays in place without bunching. Whether you're revamping your room or gifting a loved one, this bedsheet adds warmth and elegance. Easy to wash and durable, it maintains color and softness even after repeated use.

2.

THE HOME STYLE Supersoft Cotton King Size Printed Flat Double Bedsheet wih 2 Pillow Cover II 400 TC, 90"x100" Inch (King, Adam Cream)
THE HOME STYLE presents a supersoft king size bedsheet that combines comfort with eye-catching design. Made from high-quality cotton, it feels gentle on your skin and ensures a cool, breathable sleep. The flat sheet structure allows easy tucking and a clean, polished bed look. Its vibrant prints enhance any bedroom aesthetic, while the generous dimensions offer a perfect fit for king size beds. Machine-washable and fade-resistant, it retains its quality through daily use and multiple washes.

3.

Urban Jaipur 100% Cotton Queen Size Bedsheet for Double Bed (90 x 108 Inches) | 210 TC Bed Sheet Double Bed Cotton | Floral Print (Blue)
Urban Jaipur’s queen size bedsheet offers a touch of traditional charm with modern comfort. Made from 100% cotton, it ensures a soft, breathable sleep experience. The stylish prints reflect authentic Rajasthani craftsmanship, enhancing your bedroom’s appeal. Designed for queen size beds, it offers a snug fit and smooth finish. The high-quality cotton fabric resists shrinkage and fading. Ideal for everyday use, it blends durability with cultural elegance, making it a valuable addition to your home décor.

4.

elanorhomes Jaipuri Cotton King Size Bedsheet (90x108) - Petal Symphony with 2 Pillow Covers, 240 TC
elanorhomes brings traditional artistry to your bedroom with this Jaipuri cotton bedsheet. Crafted from pure cotton, it delivers a soft, airy feel that promotes restful sleep. Its king size design ensures complete coverage and easy bed-making. Featuring handblock-style prints inspired by Rajasthani heritage, it adds an ethnic flair to your décor. The fabric remains vibrant and smooth even after many washes. Whether for daily use or special occasions, this bedsheet combines comfort, culture, and long-lasting charm.

5.

Huesland by Ahmedabad Cotton 144 TC Cotton King Size Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Grey and Yellow(9ft x 9ft)
Huesland by Ahmedabad offers a perfect balance of comfort and style with its 144 TC cotton king size bedsheet. Made from soft, breathable cotton, it keeps you cool and cozy all night. The contemporary prints add a modern touch to your bedroom. Its generous king size dimensions ensure a smooth fit without slipping. Easy to wash and quick to dry, it maintains its softness and color over time. Ideal for everyday use, it adds elegance to your bedding.

6.

Urban Space 100% Cotton Bedsheet for Double Bed, Serene 200 TC Bedsheet Double Size Bed Cotton with 2 Pillow Cover (88 x 100 inches, Majestic Pink)
Urban Space delivers premium comfort with this 100% cotton bedsheet. Its natural fibers ensure breathability and a soft touch, perfect for daily use. Designed to fit various bed sizes, it drapes neatly and stays in place. The vibrant, fade-resistant prints add a pop of color and charm to your bedroom décor. Easy to care for, this bedsheet withstands multiple washes without losing quality. Upgrade your sleep space with this durable and stylish essential from Urban Space.

7.

RajasthaniKart Pure Cotton 180 TC King Size BEDSHEET with 2 Pillow Cover - 90X108 (Suitable for King Size Bed Sheet or Double Bed, Green) PSP 118
RajasthaniKart offers a pure cotton bedsheet that blends heritage with comfort. Handcrafted in traditional Rajasthani style, it features ethnic prints that bring a cultural flair to your space. The breathable cotton fabric ensures a comfortable, sweat-free sleep throughout the year. Its durable weave and vibrant colors resist wear and fading. Suitable for everyday use, this bedsheet provides both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Ideal for gifting or personal use, it refreshes your bedroom with timeless elegance.

8.

EasyGoods® 240 TC Cotton Bedsheet for Single Bed –Sea Green, MonarchSingle06 Bedsheet Single Size Bed Cotton, Single Size Bedsheet with 1 Pillow Cover 60x90 Inch, Handcrafted Bed Sheets
EasyGoods® presents a luxurious 240 thread count bedsheet crafted from high-grade cotton for unmatched comfort. Its smooth finish and soft texture elevate your sleeping experience. Designed to fit large beds effortlessly, it offers a polished look without wrinkles. The contemporary prints suit modern interiors, making it a stylish addition to your room. Durable and colorfast, it stays fresh and vibrant after repeated washes. Ideal for everyday use, this bedsheet combines elegance, quality, and long-lasting comfort.

 

 

FAQ for bedsheets under ₹999

  • What is the Amazon deal on bedsheets?

    During the Amazon sale, you can get cotton bedsheets under 999.

  • How do I care for my bedsheets?

    We recommend machine washing in cold or warm water with like colors and tumble drying on low. Avoid bleach and fabric softeners for longer-lasting softness and colour.

  • Are all the bedsheets mentioned above purely cotton?

    Yes, all the bedsheets mentioned in the article are made from cotton.

  • What are some of the brands of bedsheets?

    Some popular brands include Story@Home, THE HOME STYLE, RajasthaniKart, Urban Space, and many more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
