 Best kids single beds for 2024: Comfort and style for your child's perfect sleep space, top 6 picks - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best kids single beds for 2024: Comfort and style for your child's perfect sleep space, top 6 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Jul 28, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Looking for the perfect single bed for your child? Check out our list of the 6 best kids single beds for 2024, complete with detailed product descriptions.

Choosing the right bed for your child requires careful consideration of several factors, including size, design, durability, and safety. It’s essential to select a bed that not only fits your child's needs but also complements their room and offers lasting comfort. With so many options available, making the right choice can be overwhelming. In this article, we've done the hard work for you by compiling a list of the 10 best single beds for kids available on Amazon.in.

Perfect sleep solutions: Explore our top picks for kids' single beds.
Perfect sleep solutions: Explore our top picks for kids' single beds.

Our guide includes detailed product descriptions, highlighting the unique features of each bed, as well as a thorough breakdown of their pros and cons. Additionally, we provide a feature comparison table to help you easily compare the different options. Whether you’re looking for a bed that is simple and sturdy or one that adds a touch of style and serves multiple functions, our curated selection ensures you’ll find the perfect match for your child’s needs.

1.

Wakefit Single Bed with Storage

The Wakefit Single Bed with Storage is a stylish and functional option for kids' bedrooms. It features a durable engineered wood construction and convenient under-bed storage for toys, clothes, and more. The bed also comes with a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Wakefit Single Bed with Storage

  • Material: Engineered wood
  • Dimensions: 78 x 36 x 24 inches
  • Storage: Yes
  • Warranty: 3 years
  • Color: Natural wood finish

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish designMay require assembly
Convenient under-bed storageLimited colour options
Long warranty period 

2.

Gourav Wood Mart Teak Single Bed

The Gourav Wood Mart Teak Single Bed is a versatile and multipurpose option for children's bedrooms. Made from high-quality teak wood, this bed is built to last and can easily complement a variety of decor styles. It's the perfect choice for kids of all ages.

Specifications of Gourav Wood Mart Teak Single Bed

  • Material: Teak wood
  • Dimensions: 72 x 36 x 16 inches
  • Multipurpose: Yes
  • Color: Natural teak finish

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-quality teak wood constructionLimited colour options
Versatile and multipurpose designMay be heavier than other options
Suitable for kids of all ages 

Also read:Best bunk beds: Top 7 picks that your kids would love to own and use

3) Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Single Bed

3.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Single Bed

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Single Bed is a foldable and lightweight option that's perfect for smaller spaces. It features a fun butterfly print and is made from durable and easy-to-clean fabric. This bed is ideal for younger children and can be easily folded and stored when not in use.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Single Bed

  • Material: Fabric
  • Dimensions: 60 x 30 x 12 inches
  • Foldable: Yes
  • Print: Butterfly
  • Weight: Lightweight

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Fun butterfly printMay not be suitable for older children
Foldable and lightweightLimited weight capacity
Easy to clean 

4.

Boingg HAPPY START Single Bed

The Boingg HAPPY START Single Bed is a vibrant and colorful option that's sure to brighten up any kids' room. It features a sturdy metal frame and a fun firebird blue color that kids will love. The bed is designed to be durable and resistant to wear and tear, making it perfect for active children.

Specifications of Boingg HAPPY START Single Bed

  • Material: Metal
  • Dimensions: 78 x 36 x 30 inches
  • Color: Firebird blue
  • Resistant: Yes
  • Weight: Lightweight

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Vibrant and colorful designLimited colour options
Sturdy metal frameMay not be suitable for younger children
Resistant to wear and tear 

Also read:Best single bed mattress: Top 7 options that guarantees you sound and comfortable sleep

 

5.

Smartsters Single Bed with Headboard

The Smartsters Single Bed with Headboard is an engineered wood option that offers a stylish and functional solution for kids' bedrooms. It features a headboard for added comfort and support, as well as a resistant stargazer finish that's easy to clean and maintain.

Specifications of Smartsters Single Bed with Headboard

  • Material: Engineered wood
  • Dimensions: 72 x 36 x 24 inches
  • Headboard: Yes
  • Finish: Stargazer resistant
  • Weight: Lightweight

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish and functional designMay require assembly
Comfortable headboardLimited colour options
Easy to clean and maintain 

6.

Wakefit Kids Single Bed

The Wakefit Kids Single Bed is a sunbeam-themed option that's perfect for younger children. It features a fun and colorful design that's sure to spark their imagination, as well as a durable engineered wood construction for long-lasting use.

Specifications of Wakefit Kids Single Bed

  • Material: Engineered wood
  • Dimensions: 60 x 30 x 12 inches
  • Theme: Sunbeam
  • Weight: Lightweight
  • Color: Multi-color

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Fun and colorful sunbeam themeMay not be suitable for older children
Durable engineered wood constructionLimited weight capacity
Perfect for younger children 

Also read:Best bunk beds for kids that will keep them comfortable and excited for bedtime: Top 8 picks

Top 3 features of best kids single beds:

 

Best Kids Single BedsMaterialDimensionsColour
Wakefit Single Bed with StorageEngineered wood78 x 36 x 24 inchesNatural wood finish
Gourav Wood Mart Teak Single BedTeak wood72 x 36 x 16 inchesNatural teak finish
Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Single BedFabric60 x 30 x 12 inchesButterfly print
Boingg HAPPY START Single BedMetal78 x 36 x 30 inchesFirebird blue
Smartsters Single Bed with HeadboardEngineered wood72 x 36 x 24 inchesStargazer resistant
Wakefit Kids Single BedEngineered wood60 x 30 x 12 inchesMulti-colour

Best value for money kids single bed:

In terms of value for money, the Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Single Bed stands out. Its foldable and lightweight design makes it a practical and affordable choice for younger children, while the fun butterfly print adds a touch of whimsy to any room.

Also read:Best single bed mattress: Top 10 breathable, hypoallergenic and comfortable options for better rest

Best overall kids single bed:

For the best overall features, the Wakefit Single Bed with Storage takes the top spot. Its stylish design, convenient under-bed storage, and long warranty period make it the perfect choice for parents looking for a durable and functional option for their child's bedroom.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best kids single beds:

Size and space: Ensure the bed fits the room comfortably and suits your child's needs for space.

Safety features: Look for beds with rounded edges and sturdy construction to minimise the risk of injury.

Durability: Choose a bed made from high-quality materials that can withstand daily use and last for years.

Design and style: Select a design that complements the room decor and appeals to your child's tastes.

Mattress compatibility: Ensure the bed accommodates standard mattress sizes for optimal comfort and support.

Storage options: Consider beds with built-in storage to help keep the room tidy and organised.

Similar articles for you

Best solid wood beds for a durable and stylish bedroom: Top 9 sturdy and timeless picks

Murphy beds buying guide: How to buy the best wall beds online with our selection of top picks

Best bed mattresses for a restful sleep: Top 10 picks that comfortable and supportive

Best double bed mattresses: Top 7 picks to help you sleep sound, comfortable, and peaceful

FAQs on kids single bed

  • What is the weight capacity of the Wakefit Single Bed with Storage?

    The weight capacity of the Wakefit Single Bed with Storage is 150 kilograms, making it suitable for children of all ages.

  • Does the Gourav Wood Mart Teak Single Bed require assembly?

    Yes, the Gourav Wood Mart Teak Single Bed may require assembly upon delivery, but it comes with easy-to-follow instructions.

  • Is the Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Single Bed easy to clean?

    Yes, the Amazon Brand - Solimo Kids Single Bed is made from durable and easy-to-clean fabric, making it a practical choice for younger children.

  • What is the recommended age range for the Boingg HAPPY START Single Bed?

    The Boingg HAPPY START Single Bed is suitable for children aged 3 and above, with a weight capacity of 100 kilograms.

At HindustanTimes, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Best kids single beds for 2024: Comfort and style for your child's perfect sleep space, top 6 picks
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On