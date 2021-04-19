Biographical series on Audrey Hepburn's formative years in the works

"The Good Wife" writer Jacqueline Hoyt attached to pen "Audrey", a series that will highlight the formative years of Hollywood golden era icon Audrey Hepburn. The show will chronicle the life and career of the Oscar-winning actor and fashion icon, according to Variety.

Italy’s Wildside, the Fremantle company known for "We Are Who We Are" and "The New Pope", will produce the series based on a treatment by Hepburn's son, Luca Dotti, and journalist Luigi Spinola.

Dotti is Hepburn's son from her marriage with Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti. They divorced after 13 years. Hepburn is best known for Hollywood classics like "Breakfast at Tiffany’s", "Roman Holiday" and "Sabrina".

She set an enduring fashion legacy with her choice of clothes with her opening scene in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" in a black dress and pearl necklace being one of the most copied looks in popular culture.

The actor was also known for her philanthropic endeavours during her life time as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Hepburn died at the age of 63 in 1993 after a battle with colon cancer. The actor had spoken up about spending her childhood in the Netherlands under Nazi occupation in World War II where she almost died of hunger.

“For Audrey our goal is once again to produce a show that is born locally to deliver globally. The creative team assembled by Wildside and the IP are perfectly positioned to make this happen," Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati told the publication.

Wildside CEO Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa will executive produce alongside Ludovica Damiani, who originated the project. Dotti and Spinola will also serve as executive producers. An actor is yet to be finalised to play Hepburn.