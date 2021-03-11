IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Black women hurt as Meghan Markle's racism claims in Oprah interview invalidated
FILE - This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Almost as soon as the interview aired, many were quick to deny Meghan’s allegations of racism on social media. Many say it was painful to watch Meghan's experiences with racism invalidated by the royal family, members of the media and the public, offering up yet another example of a Black woman's experience being disregarded and denied. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Almost as soon as the interview aired, many were quick to deny Meghan’s allegations of racism on social media. Many say it was painful to watch Meghan's experiences with racism invalidated by the royal family, members of the media and the public, offering up yet another example of a Black woman's experience being disregarded and denied. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)(AP)
art culture

Black women hurt as Meghan Markle's racism claims in Oprah interview invalidated

With social media conversations questioning whether racism affected Meghan's treatment by the British press and royal family, many Black women say it is yet another example of a Black woman’s experiences with racism being disregarded and denied.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:29 PM IST

As Prince Harry and Meghan’s TV interview reverberates internationally, it’s left the more than 50 million viewers grappling with the couple’s claims of racism and lack of support that Meghan says drove her to thoughts of suicide.

But for many Black women worldwide, the headlines and social media discussions were painfully familiar. With social media conversations questioning whether racism affected Meghan's treatment by the British press and royal family, many Black women say it is yet another example of a Black woman’s experiences with racism being disregarded and denied.

“White supremacy seeks to isolate you, make you feel like no one is listening and no one is supporting you. It uses that as a tool to keep in power,” said Gaye Theresa Johnson, associate professor in the Department of African American Studies at UCLA. “And so when you aren’t validated in your feelings or feel supported, that does real harm.”

Meghan, the daughter of a white father and a Black mother, said that when she was pregnant with her son Archie, a member of the royal family expressed “concerns ... about how dark his skin might be.” The former television star also said she sought mental health help through the palace’s human resources department but was told there was nothing it could do.

Almost as soon as the interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, many were quick to deny Meghan’s allegations of racism. The New York Post published a column titled, “Meghan Markle’s interview was full of bull.” British television host Piers Morgan quit his job on “Good Morning Britain" after facing backlash for saying on air that Meghan lied about suffering suicidal thoughts in what he called a “two-hour trash-a-thon of our royal family.”

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the “whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan” but that “some recollections may vary.”

Johnson said the doubts and questioning cast against Meghan’s claims were emotionally wrenching for many Black women, who may relate to the trauma of having their personal experiences with racism invalidated by others.

“It’s an insult when people are incredulous about the racism people like Meghan Markle experienced because that incredulity speaks volumes about what people refuse to see, what is right in front of their eyes all the time and that some people have to navigate daily,” she said.

“That takes a toll on a person and their mental health.”

Dr. Anita Thomas, executive vice president and provost at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, said watching Meghan’s interview with Winfrey was emotional.

“It speaks to the burden that many African American women face,” she said. “For Black women, it was upsetting to see that, even when she had the courage to speak out about her experiences with racism, that she didn’t get the support that she needed and, in many ways, her experiences were invalidated.”

Thomas said enduring such treatment requires “psychological and emotional energy” to navigate. “As a psychologist, I hope people talk about this effect of racism and sexism on psychological functioning," she said.

Sinai Fleary, founder of the UK-based Reggae and Rasta lifestyle publication Jus’ Jah Magazine, said while she initially saw an outpouring of support for Meghan, she quickly saw that change on social media.

“They will dismiss, gaslight and ignore what we have been saying, and what Meghan and Harry have been saying,” Fleary, who lives in London, wrote on Twitter. “This is how the media and certain parts of the public work. Same formula, every single time.”

Fleary told The Associated Press that Meghan’s interview brought back her own memories of being racially profiled in shops and seeing white women clutch their bags on public transit whenever they saw her.

“If racism as blatant as what Meghan spoke about is immediately denied, will people believe me when I tell them about these less overt, daily examples of racism I face every day?” she asked.

Fleary said the UK has a long history of dismissing Black women in conversations about racism. “They’re never believed,” she said. “It’s always deny and dismiss. It can be so blatant and people will still say they don’t see it.”

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pointed to the racist attitudes of the British media as a reason for stepping away from royal duties and moving to North America last year, something Harry reiterated in the interview with Winfrey.

As Meghan and Harry began dating, many pointed to the relationship as evidence of Britain entering a “post-racial” era, but the racism Meghan faced from the British media told another story.

When the news first broke of their relationship, publications were quick to refer to Meghan in racist terms, with one tabloid columnist referring to her “exotic” DNA. A Mail Online headline stated Meghan was “(almost) straight outta Compton,” and a Daily Star headline asked whether Harry would “marry into gangster royalty.”

Then, when Meghan and Harry announced they would step away from official royal duties last year, people quickly began to question if racism was what drove Meghan away.

Heather McGhee, author of the book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” said the immediate rush by some to deny Meghan's allegations following the interview were upsetting.

And that denial is something Black women face every day, she said.

“Very often, Black women in conference rooms and offices experience discrimination and have no recourse, in the same way that one of the more powerful Black women in the world had no recourse except to give it all up,” McGhee said of Meghan.

“I hope we realize there’s a much less powerful version of Meghan likely at your office or school who is being discriminated (against) and doesn’t have champions. I hope this encourages more people to stand up for their Black co-workers, neighbors and friends.”


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The museum will be housed in the Kerala State Coir Corporation building, which is over 100 years old.
The museum will be housed in the Kerala State Coir Corporation building, which is over 100 years old.
art culture

Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum

By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:43 PM IST
A 50,000-sq-ft space set to open in Alappuzha in July will celebrate the coir factory workers who formed the first labour body in India nearly a century ago, and fought in the freedom movement too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Puri was approached to light up the tower — a heritage gem visible for miles, its façade an intricate collection of niches, arches and curves — she says she knew it would be her firm’s biggest challenge yet. (Photo Courtesy SNK)
When Puri was approached to light up the tower — a heritage gem visible for miles, its façade an intricate collection of niches, arches and curves — she says she knew it would be her firm’s biggest challenge yet. (Photo Courtesy SNK)
art culture

Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
We decided to go for subtle revelation rather than dramatic effect, says lighting designer Kanchan Puri. The approach worked. The iconic tower now stands bathed in gentle gold, each detail seemingly illuminated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
art culture

Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Bernheimer helps people and cities plan their spaces better. Wherever you are, it’s possible to alter your world to suit you, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first thing that struck Prithviraj Shinde when he put on his EnChroma glasses was how green grass was. The second thing: the softness of pink.
The first thing that struck Prithviraj Shinde when he put on his EnChroma glasses was how green grass was. The second thing: the softness of pink.
art culture

In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Prithviraj Shinde, 28, is a video editor and graffiti artist (@Elmacation) with a difference. He was born colour-blind. In an added twist, he recently began to use the EnChroma spectacles that correct colour-blindness, seeing his world — and his art — in entirely new ways. Here’s what that’s been like, in his own words
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh claims the wicket of Australia’s Shane Warne, to complete a hattrick during Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Eden. And on the final day, aged just 20, Singh bowled India to a historic victory. His match figures: 13/196. (Hamish Blair / Allsport / Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh claims the wicket of Australia’s Shane Warne, to complete a hattrick during Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Eden. And on the final day, aged just 20, Singh bowled India to a historic victory. His match figures: 13/196. (Hamish Blair / Allsport / Getty Images)
art culture

It was the game that changed my career: Harbhajan Singh looks back on the 2001 Eden Test

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:38 PM IST
India won after following on, against an Australia packed with superstars. “It gave me self-belief. If I could take five wickets, twice, that too against this team, it meant I could play at this level,” Singh says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stollery’s aural archive on Google Earth includes sound clips taken on the streets, in hospitals, at deserted airports. This one features a group chanting, and was taken by the sender during a solitary walk along the A1198 underpass in the UK. (Maps Data: Google, ã2021)
Stollery’s aural archive on Google Earth includes sound clips taken on the streets, in hospitals, at deserted airports. This one features a group chanting, and was taken by the sender during a solitary walk along the A1198 underpass in the UK. (Maps Data: Google, ã2021)
art culture

Meet the composer creating a crowdsourced soundmap of the world in lockdown

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Frogs croak on city streets, birdsong is audible, the public announcements have all changed. “I want it to be like a museum. Because in 10 years’ time we will all be looking back on Covid in a different way,” says Pete Stollery of Aberdeen, Scotland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before I Fall improves on the young-adult novel from which it was adapted, and tells a tale of female friendship, cruelty and growing up. (Awesomeness Films)
Before I Fall improves on the young-adult novel from which it was adapted, and tells a tale of female friendship, cruelty and growing up. (Awesomeness Films)
art culture

Deja-view: The best time-loop movies and shows for one lifetime

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:15 PM IST
So many films and TV shows have trod the path laid by Groundhog Day that now, 28 years on, the time-loop plot has become a genre of its own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

How to politely refuse an online challenge

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Wear a sari, post a black-and-white photo, take a poll, fill in the blanks… what if you don’t want to?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian postal service honoured Malik with this postage stamp in 2019. (India Post)
The Indian postal service honoured Malik with this postage stamp in 2019. (India Post)
art culture

A salute to Hardit Singh Malik, the Indian fighter pilot in WWI

By Rachel Lopez
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Affectionately known as The Flying Sikh among his squadron, Malik will finally have a statue erected in his memory — and in memory of all the ethnic minorities who fought in The Great War — in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first edition of The Enchanted Festival of Stories aims at taking kids and their parents into a world of imagination and open up a new dimension to storytelling.(Pixabay)
The first edition of The Enchanted Festival of Stories aims at taking kids and their parents into a world of imagination and open up a new dimension to storytelling.(Pixabay)
art culture

Festival of stories for and by children from March 20-21

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:42 PM IST
A two-day virtual festival from March 20 will celebrate the essence of stories through a bunch of engagement activities for children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the artworks at the exhibition, which shows the creative ways in which artists transcended their limitations during the pandemic.
One of the artworks at the exhibition, which shows the creative ways in which artists transcended their limitations during the pandemic.
art culture

An artistic ode to impermanence

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:33 PM IST
An ongoing exhibition in Delhi, titled Transformation - Change is Constant, has works of 11 contemporary artists on display.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Day 4 of the 2nd Test of Australia’s tour of India, Laxman and Dravid’s legendary partnership yielded a mammoth 376 runs. Here they are a day later, celebrating India’s win with grins and a hug. Against an Australia on top of its game, packed with superstars, India won by 171 runs after following on. (Getty Images)
On Day 4 of the 2nd Test of Australia’s tour of India, Laxman and Dravid’s legendary partnership yielded a mammoth 376 runs. Here they are a day later, celebrating India’s win with grins and a hug. Against an Australia on top of its game, packed with superstars, India won by 171 runs after following on. (Getty Images)
art culture

They did everything possible to break our partnership: VVS Laxman looks back on India’s iconic 2001 Eden Gardens win

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:17 PM IST
It was the Test that first gave Indian cricket the belief that anything is possible. Twenty years ago, Laxman and Rahul Dravid wrote a new chapter in Indian cricket with a partnership that remains one of the greatest things done on a cricket field. Excerpts from an interview with Laxman:
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:09 PM IST
It’s between three women and their girls. Take a jab at figuring out who’s taken the vaccine, who hasn’t and who’s eligible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk past a spider sculpture by artist Louise Bourgeois at the Samsung Group's Leeum Gallery in Seoul June 22, 2012. (REUTERS)
People walk past a spider sculpture by artist Louise Bourgeois at the Samsung Group's Leeum Gallery in Seoul June 22, 2012. (REUTERS)
art culture

South Koreans hope to keep late Samsung chief’s $1.8 billion art collection

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The head of the Samsung conglomerate, Lee Kun-hee, died in October leaving an art collection estimated to be worth more than 2 trillion won, including masterpieces by Picasso, Monet and Warhol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guest artist Sonali Zohra painted this Google Doodle honouring Varma in April 2018.
Guest artist Sonali Zohra painted this Google Doodle honouring Varma in April 2018.
art culture

Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to

By Poonam Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:39 PM IST
In Women’s History Month, Poonam Saxena looks back on the extraordinary life of a revolutionary feminist and writer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP