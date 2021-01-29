Calligraphy exhibition organised in Srinagar to promote J-K's rich heritage
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) under the Union Territory administration organised a calligraphy exhibition-cum-workshop in Srinagar to provide a platform for young artists in the Valley to showcase their talents as well as promote the region's rich heritage.
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.
"It is good that we are trying to revive the art," she added.
Zuhaib Wahid, another participant at the event told ANI that most of those who participated were self-made artists.
These events will boost calligraphy and will motivate the calligraphers, he said.
"The event is a great initiative for the youth of the valley as we all were facing a stressful life for last two years," another participant Aneeza Noor said.
"At events like these youngsters showcase their skills as well as help in reviving the ancestral art forms," she added.
Apart from the calligraphy exhibition, JKTDC also organised a several other events to promote the rich heritage of the Kashmir Valley, said Shafi Shaida, incharge of JKTDC.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss concept artists go underground with foundation project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Cannes Film Festival postponed until July
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York
- Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli's 200 years old portrait, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is the highlight of Sotheby's Masters Week sale in New York and is expected to top $80 million in the auction on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist Saype spray paints iconic 'Beyond Walls' frescoes in Cape Town
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM assures assistance to artists facing problems in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people
- Disney updates a legacy theme park ride, Jungle Cruise, after being criticised for racist depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poetry lovers rejoice, here’s something to bring back your rhythm!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How sign language helped connect diverse 'mini India' at R-Day camp amid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why some people 'hear the dead'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox