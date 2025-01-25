Constructive pacifism: An essay by C Rajagopalachari, from the HT archives

The inauguration of the Republic is an occasion when the people of India should reaffirm their resolve to be a force for world peace.

Before we end war, we should deal with the latest, most monstrous weapon that the physicists have added to the armoury of powerful nations. The physicists have raised the destroying angel out of nature’s atom and now there is a fairly feverish race in preparations for this method of destruction!

Along with the atomic race, there is a propaganda going on to persuade the peoples of the world that this new and deadly weapon is a friend of peace in that its terrible character will deter wicked nations from challenging one another and hold them back from plunging into war. There is also the tempting talk of constructive uses to which atomic research may lead.

All this is as unconvincing as the arguments in favour of competitive preparations for war that have always been advanced by war-lords as a real preventive of war. The atom presents all the horrors of bacteriological warfare with the added characteristic of sudden and widespread devastation unknown in the previous annals of warfare. There is no room in this for any of the finer emotions and incidents of bravery, compassion and chivalry associated with war from old times and which have found a place even in recent times in war as we have known it hitherto.

The nations are overwhelmed with distrust and fear of one another…

If the scientists believe in and work on the power lodged in the atom, let some others believe in and work on the power of the spirit. Let us in humility support ourselves with this faith. Has not faith in some form or another sustained mankind from time immemorial?

If the scientists believe in and work on the power lodged in the atom, let some others believe in and work on the power of the spirit... Has not faith in some form or another sustained mankind from time immemorial, writes Rajagopalachari, seen above in 1949. (HT Archives)

Any person belonging to India, philosopher or politician or anyone else talking about world peace will, before he proceeds any distance with his theme, be asked “What about Kashmir? What about India and Pakistan?”

India did not step into Kashmir for aggression. When the unarmed people of Kashmir were suddenly attacked by Pathan tribes, Kashmir appealed to India for help and India felt bound to comply with that demand. Then developed Pakistan’s concealed entry into Kashmir and the conversion of simple straight-forward defence into a confusing battle between the two Dominions. India hates the idea of resumption of hostilities between herself and Pakistan. She will go far to avoid it even if such a declared policy may give great tactical advantages to her young neighbour in the strategy of negotiations through not-over-detached foreign powers.

The only way we can ensure world peace and rid ourselves of the dread of war is to bring into existence a world government which will reduce war to the level of rebellion or civil crime. The power of the world-State must be such that it can be brought to bear on offenders against world peace. Pacifism should not degenerate into a mystic escapist doctrine or a surrender to injustice or aggression. Nor may we imagine the substitution of war by other forms of resistance which, though bloodless, inflict no less suffering than wars…

The only way to bring about peace is through a world government to arrange for the disposal of every dispute through peaceful trial by appropriate tribunals and to accept their decisions right or wrong as final... The principle of independent arbitration has been more than once described by Gandhiji as an essential part of his scheme of non-violence.

Direct propaganda for World-Federation has a way of passing over our heads without producing any results. The universally prevailing passion for national sovereignty is not touched by such propaganda. Everyone thinks of others and not of oneself when suggesting restraints and curtailment of national sovereignty, and the controversies take the unmistakable shape of power politics.

‘I believe like Elijah’s cloud at first no bigger than a man’s hand, joint effort... will soon grow big and bring down the walls of national jealousies and fears,’ Rajagopalachari writes.

Before institutions intended to regulate world-affairs can come into being, we should pave the way by progressively familiarizing the people of the world with Customs Unions and common currencies and other restrictions on national sovereignty.

A constructive first step… would be to start international constructive works of one kind or another… for instance a great international bridge, a great international hospital or a big college or museum and the like. A first class world-newspaper carried all over the world by the quickest possible transport system managed with the assistance of a body of correspondents and reporters all over the world pledged to the cause of the establishment of a world-government would, if run with single-minded purpose, do more than all the direct propaganda for a world-government that is now being done.

The conduct of a paper definitely intended for world readers will bring us more and more into the frame of mind which is implied in the concept of a world-government without opposition from the nationalist-minded. The world-newspaper which I envisage should not be a propaganda paper for World-Federation but a real newspaper dealing with current events and serve the readers like other newspapers, and should of course be readable and attractive even from the local point of view of any state.

These may appear to be but small steps to reach such a great end as world peace, but I believe like Elijah’s cloud at first no bigger than a man’s hand, joint effort in concrete tasks will soon grow big and bring down the walls of national jealousies and fears and pave the way for bigger things.

[C Rajagopalachari (1879-1972), a lawyer, was the only Indian governor-general of the country, before the office was abolished in 1950. This article was originally published on January 26, 1950]