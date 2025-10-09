By Hani Richter CULTURE CURRENT-‘Meet Cutes NYC’ on chronicling real-life romance

Oct 9 - The scene has become almost ubiquitous on social media: A couple is walking down the streets of New York City when, suddenly, Jeremy Bernstein approaches them and asks: “Can you tell us the story of how you first met?”

Since launching in 2023, “Meet Cutes NYC” — the viral social media account run by Bernstein and fellow New Yorkers Victor Lee and Aaron Feinberg, all aged 31— has captured hundreds of love stories from couples across the city that have been watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world. Now, some of those tales are making their way into print, with a book of the same name set to be published on October 16 by Hachette Book Group.

Speaking with Reuters from New York City, the trio discuss the account’s origin story, its evolution from screen to page, and what their interviews reveal about the many ways people find, and keep, love.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What first inspired you all to tell New Yorkers’ love stories?

Jeremy Bernstein: Aaron and I grew up in the same building together on the Upper West Side of Manhattan until Aaron moved to Long Island when he was seven. Fast forward 20 years later, Aaron and Victor were talking about this idea couples on the street about how they met, because it's the first question you always ask people at a party.

Victor Lee: I always had a fascination with street interview content. You never know what you're going to get. It was very raw. It felt authentic, especially in such a global place with so many different types of people. Aaron and I were talking about something fun we could do on social media. We were kind of bored with our jobs just wanted something new. And the thought hit me: The first thing you ask a couple is “how'd you two meet?” It's like an icebreaker. Jeremy and Aaron went out that first weekend got really raw, organic answers from couples. We thought we'd just run with it, and it just took off from there.

Aaron Feinberg: Jeremy and I weren't really even on TikTok and didn't really know much about that world. But we were like, we just have to get the best and coolest stories of how people met — like, they met on the top of the Empire State Building or they met in the subway. But it became less about the actual story of how people meet more about the connection between these two individuals. How do they talk to each other? How do they look at each other? How do they touch each other? All these little social cues became what the whole thing was about.

How do you decide which couples to approach?

Feinberg: We try to do our absolute best to bring good energy and have fun as much as we can. It's just a feeling. I think there are certain social cues, like if they're holding hands, if they just shared a kiss. We get rejected a lot out there, so we try to find the people that happen to be in good moods and maybe want to talk to us. But sometimes we get people in bad moods and then we uplift their day, and then you see them go from this sort of normal New York City disposition and all of a sudden they have a big smile on their face because you reminded them of something they haven't talked about in a long time. Sometimes we get it wrong — sometimes it's a brother or a sister.

Bernstein: There's no magic secret to finding the best couples. We just talk to a lot of people. We've probably approached tens of thousands of couples. You just never know what you're going to get. It's like fishing — you're just out there casting your line and you're hoping for the best.

How do you think your videos are shaping views of love and relationships?

Bernstein: If you look at podcasts or movies about dating, TV shows or just general stuff on social media, a lot of it's pretty negative: dating's tough, dating sucks. So I think it's just nice for people to see an uplifting, positive, hopeful kind of thing. I'm single, so it's nice for me to see nice relationships as well. It gives you hope.

What's the most surprising thing you've learned about love from these street interviews?

Feinberg: The fact that there's no one type, right? I think that's the biggest thing because there's just so many different forms of connection. Some people thrive in long-distance , some people thrive in two different bedrooms. I think finding a partner that fits you is the most important thing. I think our page highlights this.

How did you decide which stories to include in the book?

Feinberg: It's a combination of totally brand new, never-seen stories and some of the most popular stories that we've done in the past. We wanted to get a really great mix because that’s what New York City is, like all the different ways in which people come together.

What’s one more question you'd love to put to couples that you don't already ask?

Bernstein: Something I want to start asking more is: “What has this relationship taught you about yourself that you didn't know?” Someone we were talking with recently was talking about a friend, about how much they had learned about themselves from their new relationship. And I think that was interesting. So, it made me want to ask more people what they learned about themselves through their partner.

Is there a couple whose story has stayed with you? Feinberg: Mike and Karen. We met them in Soho a couple of years ago, and they had this moment in their story that was just completely out of a movie. They had dated for a while. Mike admits that he wasn't ready to get serious. Karen was looking for someone that was ready to get serious, and then they broke up. And then, years later, Mike is walking down the street with a few people from work and Karen ends up walking down the same street. I think it was Park Avenue. They hadn't seen each other or talked in years, and they didn't say anything — they just looked at each other and then they fell into this beautiful, monumental kiss. And just like that moment, all their love sort of rose back to the top. From then on, they're like this extremely happy, adventurous, joyful couple.

Lee: It's almost unbelievable. It's like this serendipitous moment where they ran into each other in such a big city, didn't say a single word, and just kissed.

Do you believe in love at first sight — and has your view on it changed through this work?

Bernstein: There are people who have said, “I fell in love at first sight,” and are still together 40 years later. Who are we to argue with that? Or couples that broke up several times and it was messy, and it took them a long time to figure it out and then they were together for a long time and really happy. I guess the simple answer is: Yes, some people just fall in love immediately and it works and then some people are different and it takes a long time. There's no right or wrong way to do it. So yeah, I believe in love at first sight.

