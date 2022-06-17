A good design is that which is timeless and an amalgamation of the old-conventional with the new, creating a design and space that not just reflects the end user's personality but also meets in the functionality and that is where the contemporary India motifs come in to trend as a high-rise in 2022. Weaving traditional Indian with contemporary motifs has a vocabulary of its own so, we got a few home interior experts on board to spill the beans on the design trends and contemporary India motifs in decor that are a mood this year.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Krsnaa Mehta, Executive Director at Godrej and Boyce Venture - India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, shared, “All natural elements and patterns are seeing a high-rise in 2022, mixing and matching bold patterns along with hues of warm colours definitely regains our connection with nature. Even though minimalism is a classic trend, when all elements of design blend together smartly, it can create a space that is aesthetic yet bold. The heavenly marriage of age-old motifs along with colours and patterns like the herringbone and chevron, sprinkle a pleasing touch to the eyes while creating art which is adorned with a touch of warmth."

He added, “We now see Indian prints and patterns all across the globe. The elephants, lotus motifs, paisley patterns, etc., are versatile in nature and can be used seamlessly in any decor element. Be it the wallpapers and sets of the OTT platforms or even everyday objects like bags, cushions, bottles (copper ones too) to name a few.” Echoing the same, Shweta Jain Birla, Founder and Principal Designer at Spacekarma, said, “Talking about design trends, I strongly believe that there cannot be any particular trend to follow. Old architecture, different cultures and the myriad colours and forms of nature are a continual source of inspiration to create and set new design trends whereas on the other hand, motifs can become a very integral part of any design. Depending on their source of inspiration, they can become a very strong element complimenting any design. Indian contemporary motifs are in itself hero's that can not just form a play of continual patterns but can also create an Avant - garde design feature.”

Highlighting that the moods in design trends this year are very earthy, Saheba Singh, Founder and Principal Designer at Kinaray, revealed, “Anything that has a hint of nostalgia is appreciated and much desired. People are borrowing from Indian motifs and art and putting it forward in a contemporary format. As indigo blue is a very Indian and rich shade of blue, it is incorporated in design ranges dedicated towards this shade. The peacock is yet another such traditional pattern that can be etched on brass and looks absolutely stunning. The elegance that these motifs carry, makes them a good fit to be printed on apparels as well as accessories. The versatility of these prints create a timeless design for spaces as well as products.”