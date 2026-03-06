Don’t like minimalist or maximalist styles? 6 ways to ace midimalism at home

There's often always a tussle between minimalist and maximalist style, the design philosophies of ‘less is more’ and ‘more is merrier’. While on one hand, you have minimalism, which is all about clutter-free spaces, maximalism makes you celebrate that clutter by making it intentional. Minimalist homes are for those who value functionality, and maximalist homes appeal to those who believe in an extravagant expressiveness.



Midimalism is all about finding the right balance between minimalism and maximalism. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Both, at their heart, are forms of personality expression in their own way, but instead of leaning to extremes, homeowners now are looking to find themselves somewhere in between, a style that includes the best of both worlds.

This is where minimalism enters, offering a balance that captures the essence of both styles. It focuses on the intentional use of fabrics, textures, and layers to strike the sweet spot between minimalism and maximalism.



And sometimes, it is perfectly alright not to fully resonate with either minimalist or maximalist styles. Minimalism can feel too stark and sterile, almost impersonal, like a showroom, an art gallery, where everything looks so put-together and pristine but slightly untouchable, not exuding the ‘home-like feeling.’ Maximalism, on the other hand, focuses on excess, from bright colours to packed decor, which can feel visually overwhelming sometimes.



This is where balance is necessary, such as midimalism which allows spaces to remain organised while also channelling warmth.

HT Lifestyle connected with Smita Joshi, Vice President, Home Textiles and Exports, Nesterra, who revealed what midimalism is and how you can embrace it in your home. How to know if you would like this style? She suggested some indicators, “If you enjoy a home that feels tidy and easy on the eyes, but don’t want to give up colour, pattern or pieces that reflect your personality, you’re probably drawn to midimalism.”

Here are some hacks she shared with us that help to effectively capture the essence of midimalism, striking the right balance between simplicity and personality while allowing your home to feel both visually calm and thoughtfully curated: