Transforming an interior space to Bohemian vibe is easily achievable with simple yet effective changes in accessories. One can focus on incorporating accessories that embody the essence of relaxed sophistication and natural beauty by selecting textiles and fabrics with captivating patterns and soft pastel hues reminiscent of sun-kissed coastal shades. Elevating Boho vibes in home decor: Accessories to enhance Bohemian atmosphere in your interior space (Photo by Nasim Keshmiri on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arun Garg, Founder of Maishaa, shared, “Fabrics like organic cotton and jute, not only add texture but also promote sustainability while balancing the boho vibe at best. Introducing plush pillows in cool tones like sea foam greens, sky blues and sunset pinks evokes the tranquility of coastal living. The pillows enhance comfort and infuse the space with a sense of carefree relaxation.”

He added, “Moreover, considering adding natural elements such as woven baskets, rattan furniture, or driftwood accents further enhances the bohemian atmosphere. These organic touches complement the soft textures and serene colors of the space, creating a harmonious and inviting environment. Lastly, incorporating greenery and botanical accents to bring a touch of nature indoors, enhances the overall sense of tranquility and connection to the outdoors. By carefully curating these accessories, you can create a space that exudes bohemian charm and timeless elegance.”

Dhara Shroff and Reema Shah, Promoters and Heads of Creative at Opulin, suggested, “Elevate your home with vibrant vases from Utopia and Utility, boasting intricate designs and bold hues that exude personality and charm. Explore an exclusive range of home decor products featuring captivating patterns and playful motifs that embody the essence of boho chic. Whether you're drawn to statement vases or quirky accents, infuse your space with bohemian flair. Embrace your adventurous spirit and unleash your creativity as you mix and match textures, patterns and colours to create a unique sanctuary that reflects your individual style. Transform your home into a haven of boho vibes with curated accessories and embark on a journey of self-expression and discovery.”