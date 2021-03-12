IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Emperor's mosaic displayed in Italy after stint as NYC table
Authorities stand around a 1.5 square meter colorful mosaic dating back to 40 A.D. and belonging to the flooring of Caligula’s lavish ceremonial ships, that was found thanks to a joint police operation in the rooms of a Manhattan house and returned to the museum of Nemi, near Rome, Thursday, March 11, 2021. In September 2017, the department for cultural heritage protection of the Italian Carabinieri police, in collaboration with New York district attorney, managed to sequester the mosaic from the house of an Italian-American woman who brought it in the states illegally many decades earlier. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)(AP)
Authorities stand around a 1.5 square meter colorful mosaic dating back to 40 A.D. and belonging to the flooring of Caligula’s lavish ceremonial ships, that was found thanks to a joint police operation in the rooms of a Manhattan house and returned to the museum of Nemi, near Rome, Thursday, March 11, 2021. In September 2017, the department for cultural heritage protection of the Italian Carabinieri police, in collaboration with New York district attorney, managed to sequester the mosaic from the house of an Italian-American woman who brought it in the states illegally many decades earlier. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)(AP)
art culture

Emperor's mosaic displayed in Italy after stint as NYC table

A looted mosaic that once decorated a ship of the Roman Emperor Caligula and ended up as a coffee table in New York City finally returned home Thursday, as details emerged about the lucky break in the investigation that got it there.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Nemi, Italy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:35 AM IST

A looted mosaic that once decorated a ship of the Roman Emperor Caligula and ended up as a coffee table in New York City finally returned home Thursday, as details emerged about the lucky break in the investigation that got it there.

Officials unveiled the mosaic at the Museum of Roman Ships, which was built in the 1930s specifically to house the treasures of two huge ceremonial ships Caligula commissioned in around AD 40. The ships eventually sank and were excavated from the depths of Lake Nemi, in the Alban hills south of Rome, starting in the late 1890s.

The mosaic, a 1.5 square-meter geometric print in rich green, reddish-purple and white stone, was part of an inlaid floor on one of the ships, which were designed and decorated essentially as floating palazzi in a testament to Caligula’s greatness.

It’s unclear when the mosaic passed into private hands or under what circumstances. But eventually it was purchased by a New York antiquities dealer and her Italian journalist husband, who shipped it back to New York and made a coffee table out of it for their Park Avenue apartment.

And there it sat, relatively undisturbed, until Oct. 23, 2013. That night, at the Bulgari jewelry store on Manhattan’s 5th Avenue, marble and stones expert Dario Del Bufalo was giving a lecture and book signing for his new book “Porphyry,” on the rare reddish-purple stone preferred by the Roman emperors, that was attended by New York's cultural elite.

As he was signing books, Del Bufalo said he overheard two women who were leafing through his book exclaim “This is Helen’s mosaic! This is Helen’s mosaic!‘” after seeing a photograph of the work.

“I didn’t understand,” Del Bufalo said Thursday as the mosaic was put on display at the Nemi museum. “There were a lot of art experts and I asked ‘Who is Helen?’ And they told me she is a woman who has a house on Park Avenue and this same mosaic.”

Helen was Helen Fioratti, the antiquities dealer, and soon she would be caught up in the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, the Italian culture ministry and carabinieri art squad, all of which were hunting down antiquities that had been looted from Italy and ended up in private collections and top U.S. museums.

The Manhattan DA's office in October 2017 announced it had seized the mosaic and turned it back over to Italian consular authorities, who repatriated it to Italy. It has been on temporary exhibition since then in Italy but on Thursday was returned to the Nemi museum, with the other artifacts from Caligula’s ships.

Fioratti told The Associated Press at the time of the seizure that she had bought the mosaic in good faith more than 40 years earlier while she was living in Italy and had been told it belonged to the aristocratic Barberini family. She was never prosecuted, and decided not to contest the seizure because she believed it would cost too much and take too long.

“It was an innocent purchase,” she said then, adding that the sale had been brokered by an Italian art historian known for his work recovering art stolen by the Nazis. “We were very happy with it. We loved it. We had it for years and years, and people always complimented us on it.”

Del Bufalo said the district attorney's office eventually asked him to authenticate the mosaic. He said he immediately recognized the round porphyry pieces used, as well as the restoration of a vertical crack.

“When they showed me the photos of the mosaic belonging to this woman who was living in New York, I told them; ‘Yes, it is exactly that same one,’” he said.

Del Bufalo suggested the mosaic might never been exhibited in the museum, which was turned into a bomb shelter during World War II and then was damaged by fire. Unlike other relics, he noted, the mosaic shows no evidence of fire damage, suggesting it had either been spirited out before or during the war, or had never been there and had been in private hands since it was excavated.

Nemi Mayor Alberto Bertucci said the city was proud to be welcoming the mosaic back home.

“The mosaic testifies how important and luxurious these imperial ships were,” he said at the unveiling Thursday. “These ships were like buildings: They were not supposed to sail and they confirm the greatness of this emperor who wanted to show the greatness of his rule of the Roman empire through these ships.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mosaic
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The museum will be housed in the Kerala State Coir Corporation building, which is over 100 years old.
The museum will be housed in the Kerala State Coir Corporation building, which is over 100 years old.
art culture

Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum

By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:43 PM IST
A 50,000-sq-ft space set to open in Alappuzha in July will celebrate the coir factory workers who formed the first labour body in India nearly a century ago, and fought in the freedom movement too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Puri was approached to light up the tower — a heritage gem visible for miles, its façade an intricate collection of niches, arches and curves — she says she knew it would be her firm’s biggest challenge yet. (Photo Courtesy SNK)
When Puri was approached to light up the tower — a heritage gem visible for miles, its façade an intricate collection of niches, arches and curves — she says she knew it would be her firm’s biggest challenge yet. (Photo Courtesy SNK)
art culture

Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
We decided to go for subtle revelation rather than dramatic effect, says lighting designer Kanchan Puri. The approach worked. The iconic tower now stands bathed in gentle gold, each detail seemingly illuminated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
art culture

Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer

By Dipanjan Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Bernheimer helps people and cities plan their spaces better. Wherever you are, it’s possible to alter your world to suit you, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first thing that struck Prithviraj Shinde when he put on his EnChroma glasses was how green grass was. The second thing: the softness of pink.
The first thing that struck Prithviraj Shinde when he put on his EnChroma glasses was how green grass was. The second thing: the softness of pink.
art culture

In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Prithviraj Shinde, 28, is a video editor and graffiti artist (@Elmacation) with a difference. He was born colour-blind. In an added twist, he recently began to use the EnChroma spectacles that correct colour-blindness, seeing his world — and his art — in entirely new ways. Here’s what that’s been like, in his own words
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh claims the wicket of Australia’s Shane Warne, to complete a hattrick during Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Eden. And on the final day, aged just 20, Singh bowled India to a historic victory. His match figures: 13/196. (Hamish Blair / Allsport / Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh claims the wicket of Australia’s Shane Warne, to complete a hattrick during Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Eden. And on the final day, aged just 20, Singh bowled India to a historic victory. His match figures: 13/196. (Hamish Blair / Allsport / Getty Images)
art culture

It was the game that changed my career: Harbhajan Singh looks back on the 2001 Eden Test

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:38 PM IST
India won after following on, against an Australia packed with superstars. “It gave me self-belief. If I could take five wickets, twice, that too against this team, it meant I could play at this level,” Singh says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stollery’s aural archive on Google Earth includes sound clips taken on the streets, in hospitals, at deserted airports. This one features a group chanting, and was taken by the sender during a solitary walk along the A1198 underpass in the UK. (Maps Data: Google, ã2021)
Stollery’s aural archive on Google Earth includes sound clips taken on the streets, in hospitals, at deserted airports. This one features a group chanting, and was taken by the sender during a solitary walk along the A1198 underpass in the UK. (Maps Data: Google, ã2021)
art culture

Meet the composer creating a crowdsourced soundmap of the world in lockdown

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Frogs croak on city streets, birdsong is audible, the public announcements have all changed. “I want it to be like a museum. Because in 10 years’ time we will all be looking back on Covid in a different way,” says Pete Stollery of Aberdeen, Scotland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before I Fall improves on the young-adult novel from which it was adapted, and tells a tale of female friendship, cruelty and growing up. (Awesomeness Films)
Before I Fall improves on the young-adult novel from which it was adapted, and tells a tale of female friendship, cruelty and growing up. (Awesomeness Films)
art culture

Deja-view: The best time-loop movies and shows for one lifetime

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:15 PM IST
So many films and TV shows have trod the path laid by Groundhog Day that now, 28 years on, the time-loop plot has become a genre of its own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

How to politely refuse an online challenge

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Wear a sari, post a black-and-white photo, take a poll, fill in the blanks… what if you don’t want to?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian postal service honoured Malik with this postage stamp in 2019. (India Post)
The Indian postal service honoured Malik with this postage stamp in 2019. (India Post)
art culture

A salute to Hardit Singh Malik, the Indian fighter pilot in WWI

By Rachel Lopez
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Affectionately known as The Flying Sikh among his squadron, Malik will finally have a statue erected in his memory — and in memory of all the ethnic minorities who fought in The Great War — in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first edition of The Enchanted Festival of Stories aims at taking kids and their parents into a world of imagination and open up a new dimension to storytelling.(Pixabay)
The first edition of The Enchanted Festival of Stories aims at taking kids and their parents into a world of imagination and open up a new dimension to storytelling.(Pixabay)
art culture

Festival of stories for and by children from March 20-21

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:42 PM IST
A two-day virtual festival from March 20 will celebrate the essence of stories through a bunch of engagement activities for children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the artworks at the exhibition, which shows the creative ways in which artists transcended their limitations during the pandemic.
One of the artworks at the exhibition, which shows the creative ways in which artists transcended their limitations during the pandemic.
art culture

An artistic ode to impermanence

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:33 PM IST
An ongoing exhibition in Delhi, titled Transformation - Change is Constant, has works of 11 contemporary artists on display.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Day 4 of the 2nd Test of Australia’s tour of India, Laxman and Dravid’s legendary partnership yielded a mammoth 376 runs. Here they are a day later, celebrating India’s win with grins and a hug. Against an Australia on top of its game, packed with superstars, India won by 171 runs after following on. (Getty Images)
On Day 4 of the 2nd Test of Australia’s tour of India, Laxman and Dravid’s legendary partnership yielded a mammoth 376 runs. Here they are a day later, celebrating India’s win with grins and a hug. Against an Australia on top of its game, packed with superstars, India won by 171 runs after following on. (Getty Images)
art culture

They did everything possible to break our partnership: VVS Laxman looks back on India’s iconic 2001 Eden Gardens win

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:17 PM IST
It was the Test that first gave Indian cricket the belief that anything is possible. Twenty years ago, Laxman and Rahul Dravid wrote a new chapter in Indian cricket with a partnership that remains one of the greatest things done on a cricket field. Excerpts from an interview with Laxman:
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:09 PM IST
It’s between three women and their girls. Take a jab at figuring out who’s taken the vaccine, who hasn’t and who’s eligible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk past a spider sculpture by artist Louise Bourgeois at the Samsung Group's Leeum Gallery in Seoul June 22, 2012. (REUTERS)
People walk past a spider sculpture by artist Louise Bourgeois at the Samsung Group's Leeum Gallery in Seoul June 22, 2012. (REUTERS)
art culture

South Koreans hope to keep late Samsung chief’s $1.8 billion art collection

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The head of the Samsung conglomerate, Lee Kun-hee, died in October leaving an art collection estimated to be worth more than 2 trillion won, including masterpieces by Picasso, Monet and Warhol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guest artist Sonali Zohra painted this Google Doodle honouring Varma in April 2018.
Guest artist Sonali Zohra painted this Google Doodle honouring Varma in April 2018.
art culture

Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to

By Poonam Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:39 PM IST
In Women’s History Month, Poonam Saxena looks back on the extraordinary life of a revolutionary feminist and writer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP