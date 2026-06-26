Feels like home: How ‘digital twins’ are helping plan the future of our cities

In something straight out of a videogame, Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands comes to life in intricate detail, in a digital simulation. People walk around on a sunny afternoon, take selfies at the Merlion, stop at hawker centres for a snack. Singapore was the first country to deploy such a system on a nationwide scale.

It isn’t a game, though. It’s an estimation of activity, based on data gathered by a digital-twin system that is studying Singapore more or less in real time.

Using real data on population, use of public spaces, weather, commuting patterns and other such factors, the system can estimate real and projected traffic volumes or energy consumption, test the impact of plans for more solar panels or a new pedestrian bridge.

Data is drawn from satellites, sensors on the ground and public agencies.

Using such data, officials can also plan disaster management, study new green initiatives, and allow urban planners to rethink how a neighbourhood might be improved.

Singapore was the first country to deploy such a system on a nationwide scale, in 2017. Cities around the world are now building digital twins too, to serve as laboratories for change.

According to a 2025 report by global tech-market advisory ABI Research, over 500 cities have digital simulations serving different purposes. Some cities have more than one.

Let’s start with India. Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Varanasi have had digital twins since 2024-25, aimed specifically at helping predict, track and tackle instances of monsoon-linked flooding.

Varanasi was the first Indian city to develop a comprehensive 3D spatial twin, integrating live surveillance and flood data in 2024. Pune followed the same year, with Mumbai and Chennai developing more complex models by 2025. (Admittedly both these cities still flood dramatically, with the key goal of improved drainage remaining unmet.)

TWIN-WIN

Around the world, infrastructure and disaster management aren’t the only missions.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, the digital twin draws on data from traffic cameras, 911 emergency calls, radar systems and weather stations to reduce vehicular congestion, thereby improving commute times and fuel efficiency.