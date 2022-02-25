Field of dreams: Heading into the women’s Cricket World Cup

What does it feel like to be a legend in one’s lifetime? India’s women cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, ace batter and pace spearhead respectively, wear their laurels lightly.

Raj, 39, holds the world record for most runs in women’s international cricket. She is also the senior-most active international cricketer in the world, When Chris Gayle, the marathon man in men’s cricket, made his international debut in September 1999, Raj had been playing for three months.

Goswami, 39, is the world’s highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs and is regarded as one of the greatest woman fast-bowlers of all time. They both marked two decades in international cricket this January.

In their time on the pitch, Raj and Goswami have seen women’s cricket move from the shadows and into the spotlight, in India. When they started out, the team still shared dormitory rooms and slept on the floor on domestic tours. Flights were as rare as sponsorship deals. They had no access to National Cricket Academy facilities run by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Reaching the 2005 ODI World Cup final in Australia brought attention to the team, and things began to improve. BCCI finally took over the administration of women’s cricket in 2006. Pay, training, infrastructure and access to expertise began to improve.

There is still such a long way to go. To cite just one parameter, playing time and tournament schedules are so sparse and neglected that Raj and Goswami have played only 12 Tests since their debut. Time and again, the team have turned up at World Cup tournaments having played no international cricket for up to a year; sometimes that last international bout was another World Cup.

Still, they made it to tournament finals, brought home wins and records. By the time India made it to the finals of the ICC ODI Women’s World Cup in 2017, more than 180 million people around the world were watching, according to International Cricket Council data.

Now, Raj and Goswami are hoping to top it all off with a World Cup win. This will be Goswami’s last attempt. It could be Raj’s too.

Ahead of the 2022 ICC ODI Women’s World Cup, which begins in New Zealand on March 4, excerpts from an exclusive interview.

You weren’t exactly friends at first. Tell us about your first meeting.

Raj: We were playing an U-19 national tournament. I was playing for South Zone and we were up against East Zone. I heard about this new fast bowler who came from Kolkata. I had my first glimpse of her when she came in to bowl. Jhulan was slim and very tall, and got me out off the first ball she bowled to me. I was clean bowled for a duck.

Goswami: Before that game, Mithali had already played for India and we all had a great regard for her batting ability. One of my teammates said, if I got Mithali out, she would give me a Maxima waterproof wristwatch. I told her, I will dismiss her in the first ball. (Laughs) And I got the watch.

Mithali, you’re known to be quiet, happy to read even in the dressing room. Jhulan, you’re known to be more gregarious. Are these characterisations accurate?

Raj: Having Jhulan around always helps. Sometimes, a player who is new to the team doesn’t really open up out of respect for seniors, and maintains a distance. It helps to have Jhulan around to break the ice, make them comfortable, while I focus on other things. I rely on her judgement on the team.

Goswami: Don’t ever think Mithali is a quiet person. She talks a lot. She reads so many books and learns new words, even Urdu words… she uses a lot of those these days. (Laughs)

Having played so much cricket together, do you consult Jhulan during play too?

Raj: We’ve seen the sport evolve over 20 years. The pace of the game has changed. I consult Jhulan when a game is on to get her perspective. Her experience helps me get out of tricky situations on the field. And the class bowler that she is, she has been my go-to person.

Goswami: When I made my India debut, Mithali was vice-captain of the team. She gives me freedom on the field and backs me. She has this quality where she lets you be yourself. I have done well with Mithali as captain.

Of the four ODI World Cups you played together, which has been the most memorable?

Raj: It was special reaching the 2005 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Women’s cricket was under the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) then [it’s now under BCCI], and we did not have many facilities. Still, we reached the final. Reaching the 2017 World Cup final was also very special. The way ICC organised it was just phenomenal.

It was just great to see that sort of frenzy back home. We saw fans throng the airport on arrival. We were very sad to lose the final and did not anticipate such euphoria back home. The way that World Cup was marketed did the trick. It had global appeal.