From beachy to boho: 4 trendy summer-inspired home decor styles to try this season

Indian summers entice us to stay indoors and take in our surroundings, transforming our homes into cosy retreats with a holiday feel. As the days grow longer and the temperature rises, it's the ideal time to add some summer design ideas to your surroundings. Summers are all about bright colours, playful prints, earthy elements, and a fresh aesthetic. Whether you're looking for a tranquil retreat or a tropical escape, there are countless ways to bring your home to life with summer-inspired decor. Try using vibrant colour schemes and adding airy, light materials to capture the spirit of the season. From tropical to farmhouse, infuse your home with a splash of sunshine with these easy, breezy summer home decor tips. (Also read: Coastal cool: Top nautical-inspired interior design tips for summer home makeover ) As summer approaches, it's the perfect time to refresh your living space with decor that captures the essence of the season.(Freepik)

Trendy Summer-Inspired Home Decor Styles

Shailly Mandiwal, Home Furnishing Direction Leader at IKEA India, shared with HT Lifestyle some trendy summer-inspired decor styles that you must incorporate in your home this season.

1. Boho Chic

If you're someone who appreciates a relaxed, free-spirited style with an artistic flair, boho chic decor is the way to go. A boho colour palette includes neutrals as well as vibrant hues like mustard yellow, rust orange, teal, and even electric blue. Create your personal sanctuary with a touch of rattan, as its natural texture and organic appeal give it an earthy and calming vibe.

If you are not looking for a complete overhaul, add a few rattan lamps and handmade bamboo planters with palms or monstera; balance it off with linen-like throws and pillows in the shade of soothing forest green to create a cosy cocoon effect. If you want to be a little more playful, add a playful braided rug in an accent shade like blue or yellow and string a line of fairy lights with pinned pictures of some of your favourite travel memories.

2. Tropical Paradise

If you are yearning to bring the lush, vibrant energy of a tropical paradise into your home, go for decor with motifs and patterns inspired by the outdoors. Choose a modern sofa in a deep shade, then add pops of vibrant colour with tropical-inspired cushion covers in turquoise, coral, yellow, and green. Introduce tropical patterns and prints through fabrics for curtains and rugs. You can also incorporate hanging lamps made from natural materials like bamboo and rattan, perfect for a wind-down effect on those summer evenings. No tropical room is complete without lush greenery, so go all out with large leafy plants like palms, ferns, or birds of paradise to add a tropical vibe.

3. Elevate your living space with a burst of dopamine decor

It is a trend that allows you to go all out with daring colour contrasts, clashing textures, and playful patterns. The idea is to evoke feelings of happiness and boost serotonin, so the only rule is to add pieces that bring you joy. Rugs and upholstery add texture to your interiors, but to make your spaces as inviting and comfortable as possible, you need to go a step further. Create comfort zones for relaxation, particularly in multi-functional spaces like a reading nook or a chillout corner.

Add decor that has a space-saving function, like a table that serves as a seat, footrest, and storage all at the same time, or one with in-built speakers. Your space is your canvas with dopamine decor, but choose your colours wisely; citrus shades, vibrant teal, and punchy pinks are staples, and balance them with cream or whites.

Pro Tip: Use white walls well and create a mix and match of coloured frames, paintings, curious, and mirror work to build your own micro gallery.

4. Farmhouse Style

There's something calming yet warm about clean lines, crisp whites, bright neutrals, and high contrasts, and the classic farmhouse style does just that. Swap out bright colours for subtle shades, such as beige, eggshell, greys, and milky greens. Use fabric with a slightly woven texture and contrast it with a few darker shades, like ocre or a greyish blue. This works best in a central space like the living room, giving you ample space to play around with rug, pillow, and throw combinations to achieve this effect. To pull it all together, add a coffee table with brass-edged feet and top it with your favourite summer read with a side of potpourri to give it an elevated look.

Pro tip: Create your own coffee table centrepiece to add a special touch to your farmhouse-style summer look. Choose a clear or textured glass vase and fill it with a blend of dried twigs and flowers for a charming accent.