A stylishly designed bathroom can bring a transformational change in the complete look and feel of your home. If you are wondering what elements to integrate into your bathroom renovation, get ready to witness the transformation because we believe creating a bathroom should bring out the best of aesthetics and functionality. Home decor, interior design tips: Add hues and tones to your bathroom with these accessories and products (Photo by Pinterest)

Bathroom Renovation Ideas:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Munir Suri, Senior Vice President at Hippo Stores, suggested, “One of the primary rules to follow while renovating or constructing your bathroom is to stick to lighter hues while choosing your flooring and wall tiles. Choice of right colour scheme can turn your boring bathroom space into a brilliant one. Shades of grey, sage green, mint blue or ivory look pleasant to eyes and give an impression of a bigger bathroom space.”

Accordingly, you can choose your bathroom fittings. Munir Suri advised, “For a warm and inviting vibe, you can select copper or brass bathroom fittings. It looks stunning with blue, grey and sage colour schemes. On the other hand, cream, white and ivory are the most understated but the most soothing palette. You may choose chrome or nickel finish bathroom fittings to complement this colour theme.”

Minimalist Dream Bathroom:

Asserting that a minimalist bathroom design will look powerful as well as elegant, the design expert said, “Utilising minimalistic design aesthetics also offers a rich appearance to the entire space. Adding big size wall tiles and a modern vanity will accentuate your bathroom aesthetics. Some often wish to go bright and loud with their bathroom walls. LED mirrors has emerged as one of the biggest design trends. Crafted from finest material, 360 edge lit mirrors and vanity cabinets introduce a sense of simple elegance to your bathroom space.”

For lighting, Munir Suri recommended that a well-crafted lighting fixture in the form of spotlights or panel lights can entirely alter the appearance of the space. He said, “It is always a good idea to choose bath accessories in complementary colours and patterns. Introduce shelves, cabinets, drawers, vanities and baskets to find storage solutions. Lastly, give a final touch to the renovation with some element of sheen by selecting towel racks, soap dispensers and faucets in metallic hues.”

Aesthetic and Functional Bathroom Design:

Bringing his expertise to the same, Vishal Chadha, Managing Director of KOHLER India, K&B South Asia at Kohler Co, said, “The classic white ceramics and chrome fittings in bathroom space are passe. A variety of texture and colour in bathroom ceramics, fittings and other accessories makes it possible for consumers to mix, match and makeover their bathrooms. From monochromatic minimalism to layered maximalism, bathrooms can be designed to tell a unique story.”

He highlighted, “If one wishes to add colour to this space without moving too far from neutrality, they can go for warm earthy tones and soothing, nature-inspired colours perfect for those seeking a comforting and rejuvenating space. If one seeks inspiration in the immensely rich Indian roots, then they can go for shades borrowed from the bold Indian colour palette like Peacock, Indigo or Thunder Grey. Darker shades of ceramics pair beautifully with fittings in the trending French Gold, Rose Gold and Matte Black finishes. Incorporation of such lustrous statement accessories create a jewel box like effect in the bathroom.”

Lastly, there is no one way of transforming your bathroom into your version of a dreamy space, therefore, one should not refrain from exploring the inner designer in them. It would not only create a personal space of comfort but will instill a sense of pride.