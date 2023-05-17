The rising temperature is making our concrete houses feel no less than a furnace and as summer approaches, the scorching heat at home can make it difficult to stay indoors without an air conditioning unit. However, there are many people who cannot afford such luxury or prefer to use sustainable solutions. Home decor, interior design: Tips and tricks to cool-off your space this summer (Photo by Kinga Howard on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bhavana Bindra, Managing Director at REHAU South Asia, shared, “While some of us will find the luxury of cooled home using natural building materials such as bamboo, clay, straw, etc., some will be able to use advanced construction techniques such as insulated walls and panels but for most of us, the air-conditioner is running at its full capacity, often blinding us of the impact it has on the environment. To sustainably protect oneself from the scorching heat, thankfully there are more accessible and sustainable options.”

She suggested, “Wall claddings deal with extreme weather conditions and create a barrier between the atmosphere and walls of your home making it easier to maintain the inside temperature. Wall claddings are manufactured using the latest hot coating technology involving a large amount of Kraft paper which has ‘resin-absorbing' capabilities being impregnated with high-quality PU + Acrylic. This process makes the surface extremely durable, scratch-resistant, abrasion free and protects walls against exposure to sunlight for a long time. These come in a wide variety of colours and finishes to give your home the looks you love.”

The home decor and interior design expert added, “If you want to up the ante, replace your traditional air-conditioning with a radiant cooling system. This can be implemented as early as the building design stage or as late as a post-construction solution. You will experience evenly distributed cooling and significantly improved energy efficiency. This technology distributes the cooling more efficiently by circulating water at the desired temperature through pipes installed within or on the surface of the floors, walls and ceilings. To take this even further, a radiant system can be embedded with underground components that provide a similar effect as ground temperature keeping the walls of the basement cooler in summer and warmer in winter. Compared to a traditional air-cooling system, a radiant cooling system has a significantly lower operating cost and helps on reducing your carbon footprint.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics, recommended, “Using an exterior wall cladding or temp shield tiles can prove to be an effective solution for reducing heat and keeping your home cooler. This can be particularly beneficial during the hottest months of the year when temperatures can soar to uncomfortable levels. The temp shield tiles are specially designed to make the roofs, terraces, balconies, exteriors facades repel excessive heat and keep the insides of your space cooler and energy efficient, decreasing the need for air conditioning. Owing to its high reflectance and emittance, the temp shield tile effectively reduces both surface temperature and inside room temperatures. These tiles are made up of a unique blend of materials that provide a high level of insulation, which in turn reduces the amount of heat that is absorbed by your roof.”

She explained, “The temp shield tiles come with a vitrified body which makes it highly durable and long lasting. They are also effective in combating the Urban Heat Island Effect (UHIE) by reflecting sunlight and heat. By using a temp shield tile you can also save a significant amount of money in the long run. Since these tiles reduce the amount of heat that enters your home, they can significantly reduce your energy consumption, which means that you will have lower electricity bills.”

Minal Somany gushed, “Additionally, since these tiles are designed to last for a long time, you will not have to worry about replacing them for many years, which can save you money on maintenance costs as well. These tiles also help in reducing carbon footprints thereby playing a vital role in reducing global warming. Another advantage of using a temp shield tile is that they are easy to install as these tiles can be conveniently installed on top of your existing roof, which means that you do not have to go through the hassle of removing your existing roof. They also protect your building from damage due to high heat.”