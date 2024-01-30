Exuding a subtle allure, Pantone colour of the year 2024 ‘Peach Fuzz’ embodies a delicate peach tone that resonates with sentiments of kindness and tenderness and can be incorporated into interior design or home decor in various ways. This hue delicately communicates camaraderie, unity and the joy of shared moments, evoking a sense of sanctuary and togetherness. Home decor tips: Add a touch of soft glamour with Peach Fuzz interiors (Photo by Twitter/ClairStrongBath)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saniya Kantawala, Principal Designer and Founder of Saniya Kantawala Design (SKD), shared, “Its warm, inviting nature embraces both communal connections and the tranquillity of solitude, offering a fresh perspective on gentle softness. With its velvety, soothing peach hue, Peach Fuzz prompts a reevaluation of priorities in a world often driven by relentless productivity. Its understated sensuality holds the power to instil a sense of calmness and compassion, fostering a narrative of caring, sharing, and collaborative spirit.”

Rahul Mistri, Founder and Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai, gushed about Peach Fuzz being a sophisticated and versatile choice and said, “Its soft, warm tones convey a sense of tranquillity and elegance, aligning well with the current desire for comfort and connection. The gender-neutral colourway adds a modern touch to the interiors, while its versatility allows for diverse design applications.”

Talking about ways in which this colour can be incorporated in interiors, Saniya Kantawala said, “PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz encapsulates the gentleness and warmth of human connections and the luxurious subtlety that adds a sophisticated finesse to any environment it graces. Moreover, this subtly sensual tone embodies luxury in its understated elegance. Peach fuzz can be used in furnishing, wall painting, murals, and ceilings.”

She added, “Its muted richness whispers of opulence without being overwhelming, allowing spaces adorned in this hue to exude refinement and sophistication. Interspersing it with other textures and flourishes can help colour break the monotony. The interplay of its soft, luxurious essence and delicate, subdued charm creates a unique ambience that elevates any setting with a touch of understated grandeur.”

Echoing that Peach Fuzz is a versatile colour that can be incorporated into interiors in various ways, Rahul Mistri suggested, “You can use it for accent walls to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Upholstering furniture pieces such as sofas or armchairs in Peach Fuzz adds a soft and elegant touch. Additionally, you can incorporate this colour through accessories such as throw pillows, rugs, and artwork which provide pops of warmth.”

He concluded, “If you want to create a more immersive experience, consider using tablecloths, napkins and centrepieces in Peach Fuzz to bring a touch of sophistication to dining areas. Another way to infuse a room with a warm and inviting glow is to utilise Peach Fuzz in lampshades. The key is to balance its application to enhance the overall aesthetic and create a harmonious, welcoming environment.”