Home designs: Tips on using leftover marble for interior decor

Marble is one of the go-to materials for designing a luxury home as they are solid, durable, reliable and aesthetically appealing for home interiors. Remnants from natural stone present an opportunity for creative applications beyond conventional uses.

With consumers becoming more ecologically conscious, upcycling of design materials has risen over the past decade. These remnants give you an opportunity for additional projects for stone pieces to feature peculiar personification of your home.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raichand Bhandari, Director at A-Class Marble, suggested some tips on using leftover marble for interior decor:

1. Elementary furniture

Highlighting contrasting textures with a bigger slab of leftover marble will aid in making furniture pieces or cabinet shutters which can help highlight different textures for a living room space and reflect a modern turn to the traditional occupants in furniture uses. Using marble as a base for keeping other accessories or pieces already existing in the room gives the place a more significant spatial impact with elevated stature and makes it look creative and detail-oriented. Like stone painting, painting marble with bright colours and using it as display pieces for empty shelves makes an effortless transformation of the leftover stone. Likewise, using stones as a base material for magnum opus is one effortless yet creative idea for a unique touch to the home.

2. Eccentric decor ideas

Making the most of your leftover marble creates extra space by installing a shelf that showcases your family heirlooms or showpieces, makes the room fuller and brings out most of your space, reflecting your personality. A decorative showpiece, serving tray, or rolling board for your kitchen can make an excellent alternative to investing in new kitchen tools from stone remnants. Besides being sustainable, it’s cost-efficient and trend-friendly. In addition, the leftover small slabs can make sophisticated trivets and coasters.

Anika Mittal Dhawan, Director at Mold Design Studio, shared, “There are always some tiny or awkwardly-shaped stone and marble offcuts left at the end of a design or architectural project. Instead of discarding these remnants, one can creatively reuse them for flooring, counters, cladding, etc. The trick is to mix and match pieces for your DIY project. For instance, smaller pieces of marble and stone can add a touch of architectural interest to a small nook or set up an accent wall. A round piece of marble can be used as the foundation for a wall clock or to create a layered vignette on the coffee or dining table.”

She added, “When installed thoughtfully, leftover marble battens can serve as a lattice partition or fluted wall. Alternatively, one can use it to adorn window sills. The larger pieces can be used for vanity countertops, shelves or even as a tabletop for consoles, side tables, etc. Granite and marble cuts are especially useful in making trivets, cutting or serving boards and coasters for the kitchen and dining areas. In particular, these pieces are very handy for making soap holders, small niches and functional shelves in these areas.”

She recommended, “You can also put them together to create eclectic motifs for the floor or backsplash. For example, a rectangular or square pattern of assorted marble chips can transform the look of a boring, neutral-hued backsplash. Metal or precious stone inlays on traditional marble elevates the look and results in bespoke designs. On similar lines, if you have an old or worn-out vase or bowl lying around the house, you can glue the smaller pieces of colourful marble to the same. It will revamp your old vase and provide a touch of uniqueness to the decor.”

Utilising the leftover marble has multiple uses that are easy to apply and make way for delightful interior designs. These ideas will help transform leftovers into pieces of speciality to make the most of your remnants. These few ecological ways also extend the concept of conscious luxury in finer detail reflected with extravagance.