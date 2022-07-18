Home interior decor tips: Inspiring designs for your wardrobe renovations

Who wouldn't love to flaunt the most spacious, beautifully functional and distinctively customised wardrobe full of things in their classy comfortable homes? Till a few decades back, it was considered obscured and an unseen piece of furniture which was just used to conceal the clothes and items stored in it, but with time it has experienced a magical transformation and with the advent of the most sophisticated modular fitting fixtures and chic-looking finishing materials, modern wardrobes flaunt to be the most revolutionary home for your personal belongings.

Wardrobes are more than just storage spaces for your clothes and accessories because when done right, your bedroom wardrobe design can also serve as a fashion statement hence, a wardrobe design should not be just customised but personalised to your lifestyle. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Khanindra Burman, Co-Founder of Wurfel, revealed the latest wardrobe designs that are currently in trend:

1. Sliding mirrored wardrobe design - This wardrobe design with the mirror finish speaks volumes in terms of design, aesthetics and is stunning in terms of appearance. While the sliding doors makes efficient use of the space and give a sleek look to the overall design, the mirror finish makes the room look bigger and more spacious and gives it a premium contemporary appeal. Mirrors of different colours mixed with other materials like fabric, leather, glass are in vogue.

2. Fluted design - When it comes to interiors, the fluted detailing has become one of the biggest global trends at the moment. It not only adds texture and interest to the wardrobe design but also gives it a decorative and elegant style. The fluted finish brings a sense of character and charm to the wardrobe design regardless of whether you have a traditional or modern space.

3. Glass wardrobe design - Glass wardrobe designs have evolved as a popular choice in modern bedrooms at the moment. To be specific, dark shade glass wardrobes on black/gold/copper profiles have taken over the new age design space for wardrobes. A see through wardrobe makes one to make the it more organised by using the right accessories, keeping the wardrobe neat and visibly pleasant even from outside.

Shruti Jain, Head of Department at Faculty of Architecture and Design in MRIIRS, suggested, “While renovating your bedrooms you can choose to have a walk-in or reach-in wardrobe, utilising all space up to the false ceiling. If you are extending your house to fit in a larger bedroom you can choose to have the grandeur of a walk-in wardrobe. With the wide area, you can opt for drawers, shelves and hanging spaces, with visibility of all your designer clothes, bags and shoes.”

If you are not willing to compromise on the bedroom floor area then Shruti Jain recommended you should choose reach-in wardrobes. She said, “Getting a larger bedroom, you can still have excellent storage capacity. You may pick from sliding doors, regular swing doors or even bi-fold doors for your wardrobe shutters. The interior storage areas should be designed to have various combinations depending on your choice, organising your belongings as well as accessibility. The bottom area should have pull-outs, the centre space drawers or shelves and the higher reachable regions should be the hanging spaces. The top inaccessible areas should have pull-down rods to maximize usable storage. Add modular fittings to organise your storage. Do not forget to add up warm sensor lights to lit up the corner-most spaces inside.”

For the exterior, she advised, “A variety of finishes are available to choose from. Laminates- matt or high gloss, acrylic finishes, lacquered glass or even mirrors for medium budget, to polyester and PU finish done on expensive veneers for the lavish budget. The lighter shades make the room look bigger and vice-versa. To conclude, while designing your wardrobe there is no set path. Just remember to customise with the comfort, convenience and usability that you desire for. Happy brainstorming!”