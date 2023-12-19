In an era dominated by digital innovation and technological advancements, one can't help but reminisce the traditional hobbies and pastimes like stamp collecting or philately which involved meticulous arrangement of tangible stamps in albums. As the collectors are now exploring the boundless possibilities of digitisation, creating a dynamic and interconnected community of philatelists across the globe, the digital age has ushered in a new era for stamp collectors and offers innovative ways to organise, showcase and even trade stamps. How to add more stamps to the collector’s collection in the social media age (Photo by Ali Bakhtiari on Unsplash)

If you too are dedicated to philately and looking for a haven to indulge in your passion, you have come to the right place as we brought experts on board to reveal how to add more stamps to the collector’s collection in the social media age. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harnehmat Kaur, Co-Founder of Daakroom, suggested, “To add more stamps to your collection, attend stamp exhibitions, fairs, and philatelic events. These gatherings often offer a wide array of stamps for sale, trade, or display. You can connect with other collectors and dealers there.”

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

He added, “You may also choose to open a Philatelic Deposit Account at the nearest Philatelic Bureau for supply of new stamps, first-day covers, and information folders. The best way to get foreign stamps is to establish contacts with pen-friends or postcrossers abroad. Stamps are not just pieces of adhesive paper but are symbols of eras, milestones, and artistic expression.”

According to Amar Deep Anand Postcrosser and Founding Member of Postcrossing Welfare Society of India, one must choose their subjects in the ocean of stamps. He said, “The idea is not to be in a race but to add value to your knowledge on the subject. Be a part of the relevant societies to learn more, and save yourself from drifting away. The pen pals will definitely help you to have stamps if they have but never press anyone for it. Having a penfriend is far more precious than any other thing. Focus on the tangible and intangible gains of this hobby.”