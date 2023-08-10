Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 11

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 11

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 10, 2023 07:53 PM IST

The day of August 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It’s finally Friday, and we’ll help you turn it into Fri-yay. Wanna know how? Check out these events that we recommend you to catch in the city today:

#JustForLaughs

What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 11

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Yatrik — The Traveller

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Rock ft Swarrveda

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: August 11

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#CineCall

What: Dastarkhwan-e Rampur

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Edit 2023

Where: Saagarika Hall, Defence Services Officers’ Institute (DSOI), Dhaula Kuan Club, Delhi Cantonment

When: August 11

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dhaula Kuan (Airport Express Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Kathasutra 2.0

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

