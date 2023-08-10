HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 11
#JustForLaughs
What: Pratyush Chaubey Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: August 11
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Yatrik — The Traveller
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 9 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Rock ft Swarrveda
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: August 11
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#CineCall
What: Dastarkhwan-e Rampur
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi Edit 2023
Where: Saagarika Hall, Defence Services Officers’ Institute (DSOI), Dhaula Kuan Club, Delhi Cantonment
When: August 11
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dhaula Kuan (Airport Express Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Kathasutra 2.0
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: August 11
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
