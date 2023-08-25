News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 26

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 26

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 25, 2023 10:18 PM IST

The day of August 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

The weekend is finally here and if your plans aren’t sorted yet then worry not. Check out what we’ve curated for you:

#ArtAttack

What: Parsis Of Ahmedabad

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 26 to September 6

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line )

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: With Love, Jaspreet

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 26

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Rhymicon

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: August 26

Timing: 2pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

What: Mirror Mirror

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: August 26

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Ramada Hotel, Pitampura

When: August 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

