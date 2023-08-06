Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 6

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 6

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 06, 2023 12:33 AM IST

The day of August 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Wanna know the formula to a perfect weekend? Party hard on Saturday, and brunch harder on Sunday! To make your Sunday unforgettable, here’s a lowdown of all that you must not miss in the city:

#ArtAttack

What: Faces and Postures

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 6 to 10

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Namak Kamm Hai ft Vidit Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 6

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Futurism ft Nipun Divecha

Where: Toy Room, Aloft Hotel, Aerocity

When: August 6

Timing: 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#StepUp

What: Praroha

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 6

Timing: 11.30am

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Saiyaan Be-imaan

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

