HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

#ArtAttack
What: Inward Trail
Where: Art Magnum, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai
When: July 13 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Vanika Sangtani — Moving on (Storytelling Solo)
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: July 13
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Ishika Performing Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 13
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Teej and Rakhi — Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida
When: July 13
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Return To Seoul
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
