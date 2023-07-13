Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 13, 2023 01:58 AM IST

The evening of July 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Weekends aren’t the only time to explore a nice evening or day out with your BFF or beau. To indulge in all that’s possible on a Thursday, here’s what you must know:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

What: Inward Trail

Where: Art Magnum, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai

When: July 13 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

What: Vanika Sangtani — Moving on (Storytelling Solo)

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: July 13

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

What: Ishika Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 13

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

What: Teej and Rakhi — Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida

When: July 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

What: Return To Seoul

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out