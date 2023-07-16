HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 16
The day of July 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Sunday is that one last day before the weekend ends. So, don’t let the chance pass by and make the most of the day at these events in the city.
#ArtAttack
What: Master Collection
Where: Rang Mirage, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms
When: July 15 to 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Live
Where: Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra Auditorium, B Block, Sector 6, Noida
When: July 16
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
What: Usool Qawwali Night
Where: Boom — A Culinary Bar, 27, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh
When: July 16
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Ramesh Nagar (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Ghalib in New Delhi
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: July 16
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
