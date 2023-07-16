Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 16

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 16

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 16, 2023 01:02 AM IST

The day of July 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Sunday is that one last day before the weekend ends. So, don’t let the chance pass by and make the most of the day at these events in the city.

#ArtAttack

What: Master Collection

Where: Rang Mirage, A-58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms

When: July 15 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal Live

Where: Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra Auditorium, B Block, Sector 6, Noida

When: July 16

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Usool Qawwali Night

Where: Boom — A Culinary Bar, 27, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: July 16

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Ramesh Nagar (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

(Photo: Monica Dawar)
(Photo: Monica Dawar)

What: Ghalib in New Delhi

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 16

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

