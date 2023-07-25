HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 26
The day of July 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-week plans ought not to be boring for we’ve got you a choicest selection to revel yourself in the artistic and cultural events that the Capital is offering today. Check out all that you can explore:
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Chronicles ft Rajneesh Kapoor & Maheep Singh
Where: Chat Gully Studio, Store No-1, Hauz Khas Village
When: July 26
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Landscapes in Flux
Where: The Gallery, Ground Floor, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 21 to 27
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Ali Brothers Live
Where: SOHO, The Ashok, Chanakyapuri
When: July 26
Timing: 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Veer Meera – A Musical on Empowering Women
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: July 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Sutraa — Rakhi & Teej Special
Where: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri
When: July 26 and 27
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
