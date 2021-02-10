IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts

Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST

Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.

Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros ($3million).

The Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History said it also filed a criminal complaint, arguing it is illegal to export or sell such pieces.

On Tuesday, Christie’s said that “the objects sold in the Quetzalcoatl sale were offered for sale as part of a transparent and legally compliant public sale process… these results reinforce our position that there is strong demand for a legitimate market for Pre-Columbian art.”

The collection included “an impressive” 1,500-year-old stone mask from the ancient city of Teotihuacan, and a “majestic,” equally ancient statue of the fertility goddess Cihuateotl, apparently from the Totonac culture.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
christie
app
Close
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The toll of this year’s toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years.(AP)
The toll of this year’s toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years.(AP)
art culture

Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Covid-19 is tamping down the joy, and the revenue, associated with Carnival season in New Orleans. Parades that normally draw thousands in the weeks before Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 16 this year, have been canceled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
art culture

French mayor defies Covid curbs to open city's museums

Reuters, Perpignan, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday defied the government's Covid-19 restrictions and reopened four of the city's museums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
art culture

No festive bump for Singapore restaurants over Lunar New Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Singapore restaurant owners face a gloomy Lunar New Year, with Covid-related interruptions signaling that even countries with a good handle on cases will suffer until the pandemic is under control globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
art culture

Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
art culture

India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
art culture

Artists shine a light on child labor in New York streets

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Children's faces appear locked in the jaws of a sinister factory robot or warily peeping out behind New York landmarks in an interactive street art campaign launched this week to raise awareness about child trafficking and underage labor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.(Pixabay)
Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.(Pixabay)
art culture

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

Reuters, Muar, Malaysia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The traditional Chinese lion dance has long been part of the festivities in the southeast Asian nation, but this year the Kun Seng Keng Lion & Dragon Dance Association has been brought down to earth with such public spectacles halted by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
art culture

Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. On Monday, the Governor of Rajasthan called a meeting of the West Zone and talked about the importance of preserving the cultural heritage for future generations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
art culture

Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic

By Naina Arora, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Missed the joy of going to art shows due to Covid-19? Well, here’s an opportunity to check out some amazing pieces of art, without having to worry about the sanitisation status of an enclosed area since this is a public art exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'(Twitter/Anamika1424)
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'(Twitter/Anamika1424)
art culture

Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:56 PM IST
'You should investigate who produced the fake item as it is extremely embarrassing that the Prime Minister of India inaugurated the exhibition with the fake item on display': Netaji's grandnephew Sugata Bose on the legendary freedom fighter's relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book(Associated Press)
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book(Associated Press)
art culture

Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' out as standalone book

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST
One of the most iconic stories by the acclaimed author Stephen King, 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' is now a standalone book. The story that was adapted into an Oscar-nominated movie was originally a part of a collection that released in 1982.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP