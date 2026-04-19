Inside Malaika Arora's 'magical' Rajasthan holiday at a 17th-century heritage hotel owned by Jodhpur royal family

Arora checked into the property’s crown jewel: the Narlai Suite. Spanning a massive 2,000 sq ft, the suite offers a blend of regal architecture and contemporary comfort, providing the ultimate sanctuary for a high-profile escape.

Originally opened as a boutique retreat in 1996 by Rani Usha Devi and the late Maharaj Swaroop Singh, Rawla Narlai is owned by the royal family of Jodhpur. The property serves as a bridge between Rajasthan’s storied past and modern luxury, boasting 30 uniquely designed rooms and suites.

Describing the experience as ‘stepping into a hidden world’, Malaika admitted she initially considered ‘gatekeeping’ the location before deciding the ‘magic’ was too special not to share. She wrote in her caption, “Rawla Narlai felt like stepping into a hidden world in the Aravalli hills… thank you for creating something so magical and personal."

In an era of fast-paced travel, Malaika Arora is making a case for the ‘slow life’. The former VJ and reality TV judge took to Instagram on April 18 to share a glimpse into her recent getaway at Rawla Narlai, a 17th-century heritage hotel tucked away in the heart of Rajasthan’s Pali district. Also read | Step inside 17th century royal property in Rajasthan with unforgettable step-well that’s hundreds of years old. Watch

Curated experiences: from leopards to lanterns Malaika’s itinerary highlighted the property’s reputation for ‘meaningful travel’. Her stay wasn't just about relaxation; it was an immersive dive into the rugged beauty of the Aravalli Hills.

⦿ Leopard safaris: Guided by expert naturalists, she explored the 850-million-year-old granite formations to witness the region's elusive big cats.

⦿ The signature stepwell dinner: Perhaps the most iconic moment of her trip was a five-course Rajasthani feast at an 11th-century stepwell. The venue requires four men and four hours to illuminate with hundreds of flickering candles, creating a backdrop of local folk music under the stars.

⦿ Hilltop breakfasts: Her mornings began with a ‘sunrise breakfast’ perched atop a hillock, offering panoramic views of the ancient landscape.

"Some places don’t just host you, they unfold like a story," Malaika shared in her caption. “From the unforgettable stepwell dinner... to the early morning leopard safari... every experience felt beautifully curated,” she added.

Wellness and gastronomy The retreat’s focus on holistic well-being will resonate with the wellness and fitness enthusiast. Between heritage walks and lakeside high teas, Malaika indulged in rejuvenating spa therapies and alfresco lunches set beneath the shade of an ancient banyan tree. She specifically praised the ‘exceptional’ food and the ‘effortless’ hospitality provided by her dedicated butler and the local staff.

As travellers increasingly seek out hidden gems over crowded tourist hubs, Malaika’s endorsement highlights Rawla Narlai as one of India’s most distinctive and soulful luxury escapes.

⦿ Location: Narlai Village, Pali district, Rajasthan

⦿ Access: 2.5-hour drive from Jodhpur or Udaipur airports

⦿ Accommodation: 30 rooms/suites (Malaika stayed in the Narlai Suite)

⦿ Best for: Heritage lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, and slow luxury