Step inside Nikhil Kamath’s ‘magical’ office, an ode to ‘Indian art and architecture’. Watch

Nikhil Kamath, who co-founded Zerodha, has a really cool, fascinating office that spotlights Indian design, art and architecture. Designed by House Of Three, the richly-detailed ambience in this office is like a breath of fresh air in a world ruled by minimalistic white and grey office spaces. With its rich palette of beiges, whites, browns and greens, Nikhil Kamath's office offers rustic and vintage vibes you would not expect in a regular office. Also read | Step inside Boney Kapoor's stunning ₹65 crore Mumbai home with grand staircase, dreamy decor, massive rooms Nikhil Kamath gives a glimpse inside his office. (Instagram/ House Of Three and Nikhil Kamath)

This office is raw, edgy and very Indian in nature

With an ambience that is wonderfully luxurious, unapologetically Indian and appears more lounge and less office, this office has a unique aesthetic appeal. Every room and corner in this office has a distinct personality. Traditional Indian art and artefacts brings it all together – be it on the simple yet elegant designs of the furnishings or the calming yet glorious walls.

Plants of all sizes and other natural elements add a touch of greenery to the office. Adding brown and beige accents like throw pillows, rugs, or wall art creates a rich environment, and arguably sets this workplace apart from any other.

Nikhil Kamath on the inspiration

Nikhil's office is a fine example of integrating a dash of Indian art and architecture seamlessly within an office space. Speaking about it, Nikhil said in a recent Instagram video shared by House Of Three featuring him, entrepreneur Abhijeet Pai as well as Sounak Sen Barat and Anu Malathy Shyamsundar, who designed their office, that he wanted the office to be 'earthy and Indian'.

“The eclectic nature of Indian art and architecture is incredible. We wanted earthy, Indian, native influences that we have grown up around. I think we've done a great job and this is a representation of that,” Nikhil said.

Anu added, “I think this is going to sort of set of precedent towards how people look at designing their office spaces. He's (Nikhil) entrusted you to create something that's so close to his heart. It's magical the way the entire space has come through.”