Colours can have a significant impact on our productivity because they have an impact on our ideas, behaviours and feelings of satisfaction. A drab and boring office is the last place you want to work and as we spend most of our waking hours at work, it's essential to make our office space a productive and inspiring environment where one way to do this is through the power of colours. Interior decor and design tips on using colour psychology to boost productivity in your office space (Photo by Max Rahubovskiy on Pexels)

Colour psychology is the study of how colours affect human behaviour and by using this knowledge to decorate your office, you can positively influence your mood, energy levels and productivity. Also, businesses can accomplish a variety of objectives by implementing insights based on colour psychology, from evoking favourable feelings in customers to enhancing team members' creativity and productivity.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Suren Goyal, Partner of RPS Group, encouraged to explore the real potential of colours to set up your workplace and improve employee morale, increase enthusiasm and improve output in return. For achieving this, he recommended:

Blue for focus and clarity

Blue is a popular colour for office spaces as it promotes a sense of calmness, clarity and focus. This color is perfect for those who need to complete tasks that require a lot of concentration. It also helps to reduce stress levels and lower blood pressure, making it a great colour to promote relaxation.

Green for creativity and innovation

Green is a soothing colour that is known to promote creativity and innovation. It is a great choice for those in creative industries, such as design or advertising, where new and innovative ideas are essential. This colour also helps to reduce eye strain and fatigue, making it an excellent choice for those who spend long hours in front of a computer.

Priti Lohiya, Founder and MD of Priti Home, said, “Did you also know that businesses utilise colours to create their identities and brands? Some employers apply colour psychology to arouse particular emotions and feelings in their workers or clients."

She revealed how is that even doable -

Yellow for energy and positivity

Yellow is a bright and energetic colour that promotes positivity and happiness. This colour is perfect for those who need a little extra energy and motivation to get through the day. It also stimulates the brain and helps to promote clear thinking, making it an ideal choice for brainstorming sessions.

Red for passion and excitement

Red is a bold and passionate colour that is perfect for those who need to feel energised and motivated. This colour stimulates the senses and promotes excitement, making it an excellent choice for those who need to take action and get things done. However, be careful not to overdo it with red, as it can also cause stress and anxiety if used excessively.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Gopal Suthar, Founder of Furniselan, said “Purple is a luxurious and sophisticated colour that is perfect for those who want to create a stylish and elegant office space. It is also associated with creativity and imagination, making it an excellent choice for those in artistic fields. Also, pay attention to the purple hues. A different message is sent by each tone." He elaborated:

Lavender or light purple inspires sentiments of romance and nostalgia. It represents grace. Dark purple is depressing and upsetting. Bright purple is a symbol of wealth and majesty.

In conclusion, colour psychology can have a significant impact on your productivity and mood in the workplace. By using the right colors in your office space, you can create an environment that promotes focus, creativity, energy, passion, and luxury.

So, take some time to consider which colours work best for you and your work style and use them to create a space that inspires you to do your best work.