As India's hotel and accommodation demand is projected to grow, hospitality businesses must invest in renovations and upgrades to enhance guest experience and differentiate themselves from competitors. Hotel revenue in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2023 and 2025, reaching a market value of US$24,751m, according to Statista. Interior decor tips for hotel spaces: 5 transformative renovation ideas to elevate guest experience and boost business (Photo by tom balabaud on Pexels)

To stay competitive, hotels need to adapt and evolve, with renovations playing a crucial role in adding value for both guests and businesses. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nirav Akshay Oza, CEO of Efcee Hotels, suggested five impactful renovation ideas that can boost a hotel's appeal:

Revamping Guest Rooms and Suites

Guest rooms and suites are the core of any hotel, and their renovation can significantly enhance the value for guests. The Cornell School of Hotel Administration reports that hotels that renovated their guest rooms experienced an average 6.2% increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR).

2. Refreshing the Lobby

A hotel lobby creates the first impression for guests, and its renovation can leave a lasting impact. The American Hotel and Lodging Association states that renovating the lobby can boost occupancy rates by up to 5%.

3. Redesigning Outdoor Spaces

Guests increasingly value outdoor spaces like pools or terraces. Skift reports that hotels investing in outdoor spaces witness an average increase in RevPAR of 2.2%.

4. Upgrading Meeting and Event Spaces

Renovating meeting and event spaces can draw more business to hotels. MeetingsNet reports that such renovations can boost bookings by up to 20%.

5. Prioritising Sustainability

Eco-friendly renovations can help attract and retain environmentally conscious customers. Skift reveals that hotels investing in sustainability experience an average RevPAR increase of 1.7%.

He asserted, “Renovations can improve customer loyalty, occupancy rates, and overall operations. Innovations like digital check-ins and reimagined front desks can be incorporated, while rebranding during a renovation can minimize disruption and reduce costs. It's essential to enhance both guest and hotelier experiences rather than focusing solely on cosmetic changes.”

The decor expert recommended five trends to elevate guest experiences and maintain competitiveness in the evolving hospitality industry:

Contactless Technology

The Covid-19 pandemic has made contactless technology crucial for hotels, including touchless check-in and check-out, mobile key access, and digital room service ordering. McKinsey & Company reports that such investments can boost guest satisfaction and loyalty.

2. Health and Wellness Amenities

Offering fitness centers, yoga classes, and healthy food options can attract health-conscious travellers. The Global Wellness Institute estimates the global wellness tourism market to reach $919 billion by 2022.

3. Flexible Spaces

As remote work gains popularity, hotels can provide flexible workspaces and meeting rooms catering to both in-person and virtual meetings. The Cornell School of Hotel Administration reports that hotels offering flexible meeting spaces can see a revenue increase.

4. Sustainable Materials

Eco-friendly renovations can use sustainable materials like paints, flooring, and furniture sourced from environmentally responsible suppliers. The United Nations Environment Programme predicts the global sustainable tourism market to reach $340 billion by 2030.

5. Biophilic Design

Incorporating natural elements like plants and water features can reduce stress and improve guests' mental health. The International WELL Building Institute states that hotels incorporating biophilic design can see increased guest satisfaction and loyalty.

He concluded, “India's hotel and travel sectors are set for growth and hotels must adapt to changing guest needs. Investments in renovations and upgrades that prioritise safety, sustainability and guest experience will be vital for staying competitive in this dynamic industry.”