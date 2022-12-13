Interior design tips: Preparing homes for winter

Winters in India are a season that almost everybody enjoys nonetheless, winters are characterised by chill winds, more smog, unseasonal rains, storms and even heavy snowfall, especially in North India therefore, it is imperative to keep indoors cosy and comfortable. Naturally, this means sourcing the best insulating materials when it comes to choosing fenestration products.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saket Jain, Business Head at Fenesta Building Systems, suggested, “In such scenarios, the best option is to choose high-performance window and door systems that are weatherproof while offering other benefits too. In this situation, uPVC and aluminium fenestration solutions provide manifold advantages compared to other materials. While uPVC is a poor conductor of heat, aluminium powered by a thermal break system provides thermal insulation properties that have dual benefits.”

He revealed, “During winter, it prevents the loss of heat from inside one’s home and in summer it keeps out external heat. As it ensures minimal loss of heat in winter, much less power is consumed in keeping homes warm with the use of heaters but it’s important to ascertain that uPVC and aluminium fenestration solutions are procured from reputed manufacturers and are wholly weather resistant. As such fenestration products are made with sturdy, durable material, they can tolerate severe climatic conditions, whether it is winter or summer. Being excellent insulators, uPVC and aluminium windows and doors rank at the top in promoting cost and energy efficiency.”

Additionally, he recommended that it makes sense to use thick, thermal-lined curtains for windows as these provide extra protection because cold breeze can enter the home when windows are left partially open to allow some internal aeration. In summer, the heavy drapes can ascertain that harsh sunlight does not end up overheating the room. Particularly for families living in regions where severe winter is the norm, high-performance uPVC and aluminium fenestration systems can be an ideal investment in maintaining the warm internal temperature.

Saket Jain gushed over some of the benefits of installing uPVC and aluminium windows and doors -

Excellent thermal insulation: uPVC and thermal break aluminium fenestration solutions are excellent for all climatic conditions, ensuring minimal loss of heat in winter while curbing heat gain in summer, thanks to their efficient thermal insulation properties. The polyamide thermal break placed between the inside and outside aluminium profiles creates insulated barriers within window frames. Given its effective thermal characteristic, electricity bills are minimised as there is no need for constant heating or air-conditioning.

Good sound insulation: The noise-insulating properties of uPVC and aluminium systems make sure that outside noise is blocked while retaining personal privacy since indoor sounds cannot be heard outside.

Robust durability: Considering their durability, uPVC and aluminium windows and doors last for years without suffering damage due to physical factors.

Minimal maintenance: Unlike other materials such as wood, uPVC and aluminium products need virtually no repairs, painting or maintenance. Simple cleaning with a soft cloth and soapy water is all that's needed. There is no warping and sandpapering is also not required.

High on hygiene: When uPVC and aluminium windows and doors are kept tightly shut, it makes sure that dust, pollen, breeze and bacteria are all kept out.

Eco-friendly: Doors and windows made of uPVC and aluminium can be reused and recycled. As an eco-friendly option for wood, both these fenestration products help in limiting deforestation. Unlike other materials, the extrusion process of uPVC manufacturing is more energy efficient and eco-friendly.

The interior expert concluded, “Moreover, uPVC and aluminium systems come in multiple designs and are customised completely as per customer requirements. Finally, advanced multipoint locking mechanisms make sure the safety and security of residents are assured at all times. All these salient features highlight why uPVC and aluminium products are rated highly as fenestration solutions.”