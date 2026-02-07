Interiors looking too chaotic? Check out 2 simple hacks that make your space serene and balanced

Visual aesthetics are prioritised in the curation of any interior. It is a no-brainer; spaces need to look attractive, cohesive and well-balanced. But it is not only about creating spaces that are visually pretty; they also need to be visually calming. Sometimes it is a bummer when you style as per the latest trends only for your interiors to appear too chaotic and busy, too much happening at the same time.



Yes, while the latest trends make your spaces the talk of the town, 'very happening,' fresh and up to date, but sometimes to capture that visual calm, you need to embrace design elements that are grounding and calming in nature.

Design is essentially art, and art evokes a wide spectrum of emotions, whether it is artistic surrealism that inspires awe or minimalist brutalism rooted in practicality. But where does one find true serenity and tranquillity? There are some designs and decor features that help make the space appear more calming.

We reached out to Pratik Singhvi, chairman and managing director at Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, to share some practical insights on the key design features to look for to make your home appear relaxed and calm.

He listed some options:

1. Colours First of all, colours shape the energy of the interiors in countless ways. Whether on walls or furniture, colours essentially act as the soul of a space. Soft neutrals do not overwhelm the senses; instead, they maintain the balance and harmony, creating rooms that feel calm and cohesive.



Pratik recommended a colour palette. “The colour palette includes soft whites, beiges, greys, and warm neutrals that are easy on the eyes,” he added. “The goal is not to show off but to promote relaxation for the person using the space.”

So soft colours act as a soothing backdrop and don't compete with the furniture or decor's shades.



Further, he also mentioned, "Creams, taupe, sand, clay, and soft greens. These shades make a room feel inviting, rather than cold or formal.” It also shows the psychological impact of colours, how each shade subtly evokes a feeling or mood. Soft, muted tones create warmth and comfort, helping a space feel welcoming and a lived-in vibe, rather than stiff, sterile or overly curated with flat or flashy colours. This way the room's furniture and decor also stand out with a soft background, looking calm on the eyes.