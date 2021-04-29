International Dance Day: Sushmita Sen pays respect to ‘guru’ with lovely video

Giving the Internet a much-needed break from all the gloomy news around, Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen treated fans to a beautiful dance video where she can be seen setting the floor on fire after learning the correct classical moves from her teacher, Pritam Shikhare. Learning and appreciating the art form of classical dance on International Dance Day, Sushmita paid respect to her ‘guru teacher’ with an heartwarming note and the video.

Taking to her social media handle, Sushmita shared the video featuring her in a cut-sleeve Anarkali kurti paired with churidaar, both in spotless white colour. To amp up the hotness quotient, Sushmita teamed it with a red dupatta worn across her shoulder and knotted on the side to keep it from meddling with her dance steps.

The video opens to a focus on Sushmita and Pritam’s footwork and moves on to show Sushmita nailing it, standing in a corner and learning a few other classical dance steps from her teacher, clapping in wonderment and then hitting the dance floor with jaw-dropping energy while Pritam nodded in appreciation. “Here’s to a #guru #teacher who doesn’t just teach an art form, but also reaffirms faith in flowing with life’s endless possibilities...one beat at a time!!! (sic),” an emotional Sushmita penned in the caption.

She added, “We love you @pritam_shikhare #happyinternationaldanceday to all teachers & students of life!!! I love you guys!! Stay blessed!! #duggadugga (sic).” Within minutes, the video broke the Internet with over 1 lakh views while still going strong.

In the video shared by Pritam, the dance teacher can be seen correcting Sushmita’s hand positions before she finally learns to nail them flawlessly.

Created by UNESCO’s main partner for the performing arts, the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, International Dance Day is celebrated globally every year on 29 April to mark the birth anniversary of modern ballet’s creator, Jean-Georges Noverre. The aim of observing this day is to spread the message of the benefits of dance, celebrate dance and bring people together.