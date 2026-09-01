Janmashtami is almost here! Get these 6 festive décor picks to welcome Kanha Ji home (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Janmashtami 2026 falls on September 4, and if you're planning to bring home Laddu Gopal Ji or simply want to give your pooja space a festive touch, now is a good time to start decorating. From a traditional toran for the entrance to Krishna-themed backdrops and peacock feather accents, these Janmashtami decoration ideas can help you put together a festive corner without going overboard. There is something special about preparing the home for Janmashtami. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, and for many families, decorating the space where Laddu Gopal Ji is placed becomes part of the celebrations. But festive décor doesn't have to mean an elaborate setup or spending a lot on things you'll use only once. The trick is to choose a few pieces that work together. A toran can instantly dress up the entrance, while a small collection of Kanha-themed accessories can add detail to the mandir. If you're hosting family and friends, a backdrop can turn an otherwise empty wall into a festive setting, while photo booth props can make the celebration more interactive. 6 Janmashtami decoration items that cover different parts of the home

If your Janmashtami setup revolves around Laddu Gopal Ji, this 12-piece handcrafted polyresin set is an easy way to add smaller decorative elements around the arrangement. The set features miniature animal figurines, which means you can spread them around the mandir or use them to create a more detailed display rather than relying on one large decorative piece. I particularly like this kind of décor for smaller homes because you can work it into an existing pooja space instead of having to create an entirely new setup. Best for: Decorating around a Laddu Gopal Ji or Krishna-themed mandir.

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Want to make the entrance feel festive without doing much else? Start with a toran. This 38-inch golden door toran is designed to sit above the entrance and brings in a traditional festive element without taking up any floor or table space. The gold finish also makes it relatively easy to coordinate with other decorations. If you're keeping the rest of your home décor simple, a toran can be enough to signal that you're ready for the festivities. Best for: Main entrances, pooja-room doors or any doorway you want to highlight.

If you're hosting a Janmashtami celebration at home, don't underestimate what a backdrop can do. This Party Propz set includes a Yashoda-Krishna-themed backdrop with a ribbon, giving you a ready-made foundation for a decorated wall or photo area. You could keep it simple with the backdrop alone or build around it using flowers, fairy lights and peacock feather accents. It can also work behind a festive display if you have enough room. Best for: Creating a dedicated Janmashtami celebration or photo corner.

This is the pick I'd add if you're expecting guests, particularly children. The set includes 16 Janmashtami-themed photo booth props and a paper banner, allowing you to turn a small corner of your home into a DIY photo booth. It's also a relatively easy way to involve guests in the décor. Put the props next to your backdrop, and you have an activity as well as a decorated space. Best for: Family gatherings, children's celebrations and festive photographs.

Peacock feathers are closely associated with Lord Krishna's traditional imagery, which makes this set a natural fit for a Krishna-themed festive arrangement. The six-piece set can be used around a mandir, on a wall or near an entrance. You don't necessarily have to display all six together. Using a few around your main setup can create a more balanced look. Another advantage is that this isn't necessarily a one-festival-only purchase. Peacock-themed decorative pieces can also work for other pooja and festive arrangements throughout the year. Best for: Mandir corners, walls and Krishna-inspired festive décor.

If you don't want to source individual pieces and would rather start with a complete decorative framework, this set includes a white round PVC backdrop stand, backdrop cloth and additional décor elements. The white base gives you a relatively neutral canvas, which means you can personalise the setup with flowers, lights, fabric or your existing festive decorations. I'd consider this particularly useful if you're planning a more elaborate celebration or want to create a dedicated space for photographs and the pooja. Best for: Larger Janmashtami setups and decorated photo or pooja corners. How to decorate your home for Janmashtami without overdoing it You don't need to buy every decoration you see online. In fact, a smaller, well-planned setup can look much better than filling every corner with festive accessories. If you're decorating a mandir, start with your Laddu Gopal Ji arrangement and add smaller elements such as the miniature toys and peacock feather hangings. For the entrance, a single toran can create an instant festive feel. If you're hosting people, that's where the backdrop and photo props become useful. Place them together in one area rather than trying to decorate the entire living room. You can also bring in things you already have at home: marigold flowers, diyas, fairy lights, colourful dupattas or existing festive décor can all help personalise the arrangement without requiring another shopping trip. The most important thing is to make the décor work with the space you actually have. A small apartment doesn't need a large backdrop setup, just as a large living room doesn't need to be covered in decorations from floor to ceiling. Think of your Janmashtami décor as creating one beautiful focal point rather than transforming the entire house. Similar stories for you: Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Classic yet trendy: Shop chain handbags you'll carry for years I tried Fabindia's most wearable summer style: Here's my honest verdict of all 3; a kurta set, a midi dress and a saree

Janmashtami home decor: FAQs When is Janmashtami in 2026? Janmashtami will be observed on September 4, 2026. Can Janmashtami decorations be reused? Many decorative pieces, including torans, wall hangings, lights and certain backdrop accessories, can be reused for other pooja ceremonies and festivals. What can I use to create a Janmashtami photo booth at home? A Krishna-themed backdrop paired with Janmashtami photo booth props can create an easy photo area for family and guests. How can I decorate my home for Janmashtami? Create a dedicated festive corner with your Laddu Gopal Ji setup, then add complementary elements such as a toran, flowers, diyas, peacock feather décor and lights.