IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston
John Travolta(Instagram)
John Travolta(Instagram)
art culture

John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta, the 67-year-old star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever recently listed the home on Islesboro, that he shared with late wife, actor Kelly Preston for $5 million.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:06 PM IST

The Maine mansion that actor John Travolta shared with his late wife, actor Kelly Preston, has been put up for sale. The 67-year-old star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever recently listed the home on Islesboro, an island off the coast of Maine, for $5 million, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The couple bought the home in 1991 as newlyweds and turned it from a “very dark and somber” house into a bright family home for their soon-to-be-born son, Jett, according to a 1999 feature in Architectural Digest. Built in 1903, the 10,830-square-foot home has 20 bedrooms and sits on a 48-acre estate along the ocean.

Preston had told that the mansion was "almost spooky" when the couple first bought it. She said to AD, "John and I came in and redid everything—carpets, furniture—in cream and eggshell. If you need to do it quickly, go white."

In the same interview Travolta added, "It was wild. You could see the potential of the house—in terms of the quality of the wood and craftsmanship, it's built like a yacht—but there was so much to do. The first month we had to install a hotel-size furnace system and have the kitchen redone."

John Travoltas Islesboro mansion(Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty)
John Travoltas Islesboro mansion(Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty)

The Maine mansion that actor John Travolta shared with his late wife, actor Kelly Preston, has been put up for sale. The 67-year-old star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever recently listed the home on Islesboro, an island off the coast of Maine, for $5 million, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The couple bought the home in 1991 as newlyweds and turned it from a “very dark and somber” house into a bright family home for their soon-to-be-born son, Jett, according to a 1999 feature in Architectural Digest. Built in 1903, the 10,830-square-foot home has 20 bedrooms and sits on a 48-acre estate along the ocean.

Preston had told that the mansion was "almost spooky" when the couple first bought it. She said to AD, "John and I came in and redid everything—carpets, furniture—in cream and eggshell. If you need to do it quickly, go white."

In the same interview Travolta added, "It was wild. You could see the potential of the house—in terms of the quality of the wood and craftsmanship, it's built like a yacht—but there was so much to do. The first month we had to install a hotel-size furnace system and have the kitchen redone."

John Travolta’s Maine mansion in Islesboro. (Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty)
John Travolta’s Maine mansion in Islesboro. (Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty)


Travolta told Architectural Digest that he and Preston bought the home after visiting actor Kirstie Alley at her home on the island, and how renovating the house taught him new things about his then new wife. The couple said they had always wanted a home big enough to entertain their dozens of family members.

Preston, who had roles alongside Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins, was married to Travolta for 29 years and died last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. Their first son, Jett, died in 2009 after suffering a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas.

Travolta also spoke of how the whole process of doing up the house was exciting, saying, "The exciting thing was Kelly had more of an interest in decorating and design than I knew, and I liked that. Although I would've been fine, too, with someone having less [interest] so I could dominate."

According to People, he went on with a laugh, saying, "But I couldn't, so we had to negotiate. Creatively, I was only used to dealing with her as an actor, because we met when we were making The Experts in 1987. I knew how she worked as an actress but not in other artistic areas."

Travolta became a Hollywood star in the 1970s and was nominated for an acting Oscar for his 1977 performance in Saturday Night Fever. He was nominated again for his role in 1994's Pulp Fiction.

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
John Travolta(Instagram)
John Travolta(Instagram)
art culture

John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:06 PM IST
John Travolta, the 67-year-old star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever recently listed the home on Islesboro, that he shared with late wife, actor Kelly Preston for $5 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An art handler poses with "Girl With a Balloon" by Banksy, in front of "Alphabet" by Sir Peter Blake, as preparations take place at Bonhams auction house ahead of their British Cool art sale, in London, Britain, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
An art handler poses with "Girl With a Balloon" by Banksy, in front of "Alphabet" by Sir Peter Blake, as preparations take place at Bonhams auction house ahead of their British Cool art sale, in London, Britain, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
art culture

Banksy's balloon girl and Kate Moss photo top bill at London art sale

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST
A print of "Girl With Balloon" by Banksy and a photograph of supermodel Kate Moss are among top attractions in a sale this week celebrating 70 years of British art.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World(Twitter/HuberSPSD)
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World(Twitter/HuberSPSD)
art culture

National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life(Instagram)
Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life(Instagram)
art culture

Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India

PTI, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:46 PM IST
A "one-stop guide" on how to move towards a more sustainable lifestyle in India, "Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life", published by Penguin, is written by environmentalist Sahar Mansoor and sustainability consultant Tim De Ridder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kabir Bedi(Instagram)
Kabir Bedi(Instagram)
art culture

Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Kabir Bedi, 75, says he has "poured my heart into this book (Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor) about my turbulent professional and emotional life and I have told it with raw emotional honesty".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jim Carrey(Instagram)
Jim Carrey(Instagram)
art culture

To 'reclaim a little neurological bandwidth', Jim Carrey halts political comics

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST
American actor and comedian Jim Carrey took to Twitter to share a drawing of himself standing in a doorway with his arms outstretched and a caption that read "... in case I don't see ya...," - reminiscent of a catchphrase from 'The Truman Show'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores(Twitter/7StoriesPress/tokarczuk_olga)
Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores(Twitter/7StoriesPress/tokarczuk_olga)
art culture

Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk experiments with form and translates The Lost Soul, from Polish to English and merged with illustrations to produce a picture book to attract readers of various ages and backgrounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
art culture

Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Pompeii is still revealing its ancient mysteries, centuries after a volcanic eruption destroyed the Roman city and is one of Italy’s most popular tourist sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sexist tea mugs leave a sour taste in China (Unsplash)
Sexist tea mugs leave a sour taste in China (Unsplash)
art culture

Chinese tea shop apologises for cups and teabags sporting sexist slogans

Reuters, Shanghai
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:33 AM IST
A large chain of tea shops in China was handing out tea cups and tea bags sporting sexist slogans. This action sparked massive outrage on the internet and, as a result, the company apologised and stopped giving them out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19(Twitter/NCM_GoI)
Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19(Twitter/NCM_GoI)
art culture

Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Stating that Hunar Haat is doing branding of the traditional legacy of artisans, craftsmen and playing an important role in Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that it has turned the coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity for 'vocal for local'
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.(REUTERS)
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.(REUTERS)
art culture

Manhattan's Charging Bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica dies at 80

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The artist who sculpted Charging Bull, the bronze statue in New York which became an iconic symbol of Wall Street, has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80. Arturo Di Modica died at his home in Vittoria on Friday evening, the town said in a statement on Saturday. Di Modica had been ill for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.(Wikimedia Commons )
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.(Wikimedia Commons )
art culture

Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:27 AM IST
The artist who sculpted Charging Bull, the bronze statue in New York which became an iconic symbol of Wall Street, has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&amp;K: Two-day winter carnival begins in Pahalgam(Twitter/JandKTourism)
J&K: Two-day winter carnival begins in Pahalgam(Twitter/JandKTourism)
art culture

Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam organises winter carnival to attract tourists

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:30 AM IST
A two-day winter carnival has been organised in the famous resort of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to revive the tourism. The carnival has colourful activities, including cultural programmes, display of art and craft, live painting and calligraphy both by amateurs and professionals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s uncertain when the Paris museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government’s virus containment measures.(Unsplash)
It’s uncertain when the Paris museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government’s virus containment measures.(Unsplash)
art culture

Powdering sleeping beauty's nose: Virus eases Louvre works

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 518-year-old Mona Lisa has seen many things in her life on a wall, but rarely this: Almost four months with no Louvre visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister said that the event has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet.(ANI)
The minister said that the event has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet.(ANI)
art culture

600 artisans to participate in 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat'

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen are participating in the 26th 'Hunar Haat' organised by Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP