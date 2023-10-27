News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Karwa Chauth 2023: Easy and mesmerising mehendi designs

Karwa Chauth 2023: Easy and mesmerising mehendi designs

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Oct 27, 2023 03:48 PM IST

Want your mehendi to steal the show on Karwa Chauth 2023? Check out these stunning Karwa Chauth mehendi designs to celebrate love and togetherness

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan where married women pray to Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha and Karwa Mata for the long life of their husbands, wake up early, take a bath, have Sargi before sunrise, observe a nirjala vrat (fast) for the entire day, wear traditional clothes and apply henna or mehendi (or mehndi) on their hands as it is considered auspicious. The intricate henna designs are sometimes applied on their feet as well since it is an integral part of the traditional Indian festival and a symbol of love and devotion towards one's husband.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Easy and mesmerising mehendi designs (Photo by Welclick Nepal on Pexels)
Karwa Chauth 2023: Easy and mesmerising mehendi designs (Photo by Welclick Nepal on Pexels)

These mehendi patterns often feature intricate and artistic designs, including peacocks, flowers, caricatures, husband's names and other motifs to make it a colourful and beautiful expression of marital commitment. It is a cherished tradition that adds an extra layer of joy and festivity to the celebration of Karwa Chauth and if you want your mehendi to steal the show on Karwa Chauth 2023, check out these stunning Karwa Chauth mehendi designs to celebrate love and togetherness:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out