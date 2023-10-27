The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan where married women pray to Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha and Karwa Mata for the long life of their husbands, wake up early, take a bath, have Sargi before sunrise, observe a nirjala vrat (fast) for the entire day, wear traditional clothes and apply henna or mehendi (or mehndi) on their hands as it is considered auspicious. The intricate henna designs are sometimes applied on their feet as well since it is an integral part of the traditional Indian festival and a symbol of love and devotion towards one's husband. Karwa Chauth 2023: Easy and mesmerising mehendi designs (Photo by Welclick Nepal on Pexels)

These mehendi patterns often feature intricate and artistic designs, including peacocks, flowers, caricatures, husband's names and other motifs to make it a colourful and beautiful expression of marital commitment. It is a cherished tradition that adds an extra layer of joy and festivity to the celebration of Karwa Chauth and if you want your mehendi to steal the show on Karwa Chauth 2023, check out these stunning Karwa Chauth mehendi designs to celebrate love and togetherness:

