IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Maachis: Still lit, after all these years
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
art culture

Maachis: Still lit, after all these years

It’s been 25 years since the film, with its nuanced take on radicalisation, was released. Few movies on the same theme, created in the years since, can hold a candle to it.
READ FULL STORY
By Karishma Upadhyay
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:24 PM IST

“When someone has been subjected to injustice time and again… He looks for others like himself... Regardless of whom he’s fighting, it’s a response to that injustice,” Sanathan (played by the late Om Puri) says, in a pivotal scene in the 1996 film Maachis.

He’s explaining to the protagonist Kripal (Chandrachur Singh) what drives an ordinary person to rebel and take up arms. Directed by Gulzar, Maachis was a rare and fiercely political Bollywood film that attempted to understand a turbulent period of Punjab’s history. It was set in the late ’80s in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, the storming of the Golden Temple to flush out armed militants.

Kripal is a young man from a small village in Punjab. He plays hockey with his friends, hopes to marry his sweetheart Veeran (Tabu), but ends up taking up arms after his best friend, Veeran’s brother, is detained unjustly.

“Usually, even when filmmakers show us how ordinary people become terrorists, they end up being stereotypical, but Gulzar kept the story rooted, with small, ordinary details,” says Meenakshi Shedde, film critic and India and South Asia Delegate for the Berlin Film Festival. “The film is relatable because it’s so realistic. You think this could happen to your family.”

Apart from a National Award for Tabu, Maachis also won one for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

“It was a very sensitive story that needed to be told,” says Chandrachur Singh, of his debut feature. “And the film was fair to both sides. There’s a line in the film ‘Lakeer ke us paar chala gaya hun, wapas aana mushkil hai, Veera’ (I’ve crossed over to the other side and it’s impossible to return)’ that has always stayed with me because you can feel the character’s anguish.”

The ’90s were when Hindi filmmakers started to replace the evil Thakur or the smuggler in his flashy lair with gun-toting militants and terrorists, in keeping with the new kinds of conflict looming to the forefront and capturing the popular imagination in the real world.

Today, it’s hard to find stars willing to take on a role full of shades of grey. Before he met Rajkummar Rao and cast him in Omerta (2017), a nuanced tale about a real-life terrorist, director Hansal Mehta says he was repeatedly asked why he wanted to tell this story.
Today, it’s hard to find stars willing to take on a role full of shades of grey. Before he met Rajkummar Rao and cast him in Omerta (2017), a nuanced tale about a real-life terrorist, director Hansal Mehta says he was repeatedly asked why he wanted to tell this story.

The insurgencies in Punjab, Kashmir and to some extent the north-east began to be reflected on the big screen. Over six years, Mani Ratnam directed a trilogy of films with such backdrops — Roja (1992, set in Kashmir), Bombay (1995, set against the communal riots), Dil Se… (1998, set in the north-east). These are landmarks films in the genre because Ratnam took militancy out of the “macho, violent” space and packaged it with stunning visuals and music to make the subject more mainstream.

Even Hrithik Roshan signed up to play militants in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Mission: Kashmir (1998) and Khalid Mohamed’s Fiza (2000). Both films has Roshan play characters thrust into a life of violence as a result of circumstances in Kashmir and in Bombay after the 1993 riots respectively.

“Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s web series The Family Man is a more recent example of a story that offered a deeper understanding of the terrorist rather than just using the character as cannon fodder,” says film critic Anupama Chopra. “While you are clearly rooting for the hero, who is a part of a secret intelligence organisation, the terrorists aren’t always painted black either. There was a conscious effort to show us why things unravel in the way they do.”

In the more “masala” space, though, militancy and terrorism have become vehicles for black-vs-white, good-vs-evil heroism of the kind where one man single-handedly takes on a group of ghouls.

Exceptions include Kabir Khan’s Kabul Express (2006), New York (2009) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012). “Kabir’s films are firmly in the mainstream space — beautiful people, locations, songs and great action set pieces, but he’s always stayed true to his politics. It’s not easy to do that in the mainstream,” Shedde says.

Khan says his experiences as a documentary filmmaker helped him approach the subject with greater nuance, particularly the two documentaries Taliban Years and Beyond, and The Titanic Sinks in Kabul (both released in 2001).

“During my documentary days, I met a Talibani prisoner who, when his daughter finally visited, became a sobbing father. When you are making a drama it’s interesting to explore these human angles,” Khan says.

Hansal Mehta — most recently in the news for Scam 1992, the story of the stock market scamster Harshad Mehta — has had two interesting takes on the subject in recent years: Shahid (2012) and Omerta (2017). Both films were based on true stories. In the first, Shahid Azmi is charged in the 1992 Bombay riots and decides to channel his anger in a positive way, by representing those wrongly accused in terror cases. In Omerta, the highly educated Pakistani-origin British terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed goes in the other direction. He takes hostages and is eventually implicated in the 2002 killing of the American journalist Daniel Pearl. “I was fascinated by why someone like him would choose this life,” Mehta says.

In an industry where leading men demand that their characters have redeeming qualities, casting wasn’t easy for the second project, Mehta adds. The role is played brilliantly by Rajkummar Rao, but “before I met Rajkummar, I had met other people who would ask why I wanted to tell this story. They would say ‘he’s not even a hero’,” Mehta says.

Mehta has an interesting link to Maachis too. He edited all the TV promotions for that film. Looking back on it, another reason it’s unique, he adds, is because it was a “poet’s compassionate look at the Punjab problem and the angst of the youth of the time”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
art culture

Maachis: Still lit, after all these years

By Karishma Upadhyay
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:24 PM IST
It’s been 25 years since the film, with its nuanced take on radicalisation, was released. Few movies on the same theme, created in the years since, can hold a candle to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
art culture

Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century

By Dhamini Ratnam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
It’s been 100 years since the Belgian detective, created in wartime by Agatha Christie, took on his first case. His was a unique career, and the mission given to him even more unusual: to make the world a better place. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state's new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The state's new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala's museum movement to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people

PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Keen on becoming the country's museum hub, Kerala is on the course of unveiling heritage repositories that chart a thematic narrative of global appeal and function as interactive spaces attracting the youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse(Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash)
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse(Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash)
art culture

England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Instagram offers to listen to ongoing concerns regarding racist abuse, will disable accounts after the global footballers' union, FIFPRO, said there has been a failure to address racism in a 'strong and unequivocal manner' by it and Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artist Nathan Nzanga performs for 'Sessions In Place', a live-streamed socially distanced concert series, at Olympic Studios in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 30, 2021.(REUTERS)
Artist Nathan Nzanga performs for 'Sessions In Place', a live-streamed socially distanced concert series, at Olympic Studios in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 30, 2021.(REUTERS)
art culture

Music, marching, movie: Young Black artist is pushes for justice in America

Reuters, Portland, Chicago
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Musician Nathan Nzanga has written songs that reflect why he protests, compositions calling for change and telling his story as an African American and as the U.S.-born son of immigrants from Congo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The toll of this year’s toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years.(AP)
The toll of this year’s toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years.(AP)
art culture

Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Covid-19 is tamping down the joy, and the revenue, associated with Carnival season in New Orleans. Parades that normally draw thousands in the weeks before Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 16 this year, have been canceled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
art culture

French mayor defies Covid curbs to open city's museums

Reuters, Perpignan, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday defied the government's Covid-19 restrictions and reopened four of the city's museums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
art culture

No festive bump for Singapore restaurants over Lunar New Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Singapore restaurant owners face a gloomy Lunar New Year, with Covid-related interruptions signaling that even countries with a good handle on cases will suffer until the pandemic is under control globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
art culture

Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
art culture

India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
art culture

Artists shine a light on child labor in New York streets

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Children's faces appear locked in the jaws of a sinister factory robot or warily peeping out behind New York landmarks in an interactive street art campaign launched this week to raise awareness about child trafficking and underage labor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP